Ferns of Columbo
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
support my work
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Jumping with Jon T
A recording from Jon T and Sandolore Sykes's live video
8 hrs ago
•
Jon T
and
Sandolore Sykes
20
Share this post
Ferns of Columbo
Jumping with Jon T
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
1:03:23
Jumping with Janus
Fiction by Jon T
Published on SUM FLUX
•
Feb 16
Shoofoo Too
Read Part One here
Feb 3
•
Jon T
22
Share this post
Ferns of Columbo
Shoofoo Too
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25
January 2025
Shoofoo
From the prompt: estranged fuzzball from the PROMPTMANTEAU GENERATOR
Jan 18
•
Jon T
31
Share this post
Ferns of Columbo
Shoofoo
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Bookstack!
A recording from Jon T's live video
Jan 17
•
Jon T
5
Share this post
Ferns of Columbo
Bookstack!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
11:43
Promptmanteau drops Friday
I’m gonna fire up the Prompmanteau generator tomorrow.
Jan 16
•
Jon T
4
Share this post
Ferns of Columbo
Promptmanteau drops Friday
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
0:50
December 2024
Night At The Plaza
This piece is part of The Lot, the first volume of SUM FLUX.
Dec 29, 2024
•
Jon T
34
Share this post
Ferns of Columbo
Night At The Plaza
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
Catching Ghost
Twelve Drummers Drumming - A Dark Tidings Story
Dec 13, 2024
•
Jon T
74
Share this post
Ferns of Columbo
Catching Ghost
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
48
Analgesia
I'm waking up in the north side of her shadow.
Dec 2, 2024
•
Jon T
33
Share this post
Ferns of Columbo
Analgesia
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25
November 2024
What You're Made Of
[show them]
Nov 24, 2024
43
Share this post
Ferns of Columbo
What You're Made Of
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
33
October 2024
Days Left Of You
Listen now | Ghost Folk
Oct 30, 2024
•
Jon T
22
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
2:16
Squid, Veil & Pitchfork
Squid left early.
Oct 21, 2024
•
Jon T
12
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
47:43
© 2025 Jon T
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts