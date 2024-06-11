Been hangin bodies in the field for decades. Cant say I remember why we do it with any certainty. But Barb says you gotta do or else the Crows come. Aint sure what they are either but Im not inclined to find out. Barb says they’re shear terror and I know a bit about that from gettin on her dark side once or twice. Wields a hot sharp iron and has a thing for the soft bits so—I’m listening lady, I’m listenin. Just waitin in the toll booth presently. Got my sledge ready and rope coiled. Someone will come soon.