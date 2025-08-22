Dearest Mother,

What’s up, Ma?

Mom,

I’ve been thinking a lot about the lighthouse lately. The first day you took me there is inked into my memory. “Indelible.” That’s one of your five-dollar words, right?

I miss that day. The salt-spray, the seagulls, the wind. The clear open sky.

I wonder if we’ll ever see a sky like that again.

Remember how I stood on the railing, arms flung wide and singing like it was a scene out of Titanic? You scolded me for getting too close to the edge. Then, after being so brave at the top of the lighthouse, I turned scaredy-cat coming down the stairs and you had to carry me.

It was easier back then. While my friends are all dying to grow up… I want to go back. What I wouldn’t give to be eight years old and at the top of the lighthouse with you.

I never worried then. Sure, I had to deal with bullies at school and sometimes I got in trouble with Dad for not doing my homework, but that was it. Otherwise, my only job was to keep being a kid and to know just a little more today than I did yesterday. I wish it still worked that way.

No one tells you how much pressure there is. And even when you hear about it, you don’t understand what it feels like until you’re pressed under its weight. That’s what the new sky feels like to me. Pressure.

Everyone has a theory. Aliens, angels, cow farts. I try not to think about it.

But no matter what caused the sky to turn, things have been different ever since. And I don’t just mean the weird colors and tastes and sounds. Dad People have changed. Especially those who have gone out to the lighthouse.

The big Methodist church on Raven Street is the worst of it. Dad started attending after you left, which was a big enough shock, but then he became a member and joined some committees. It happened so fast, faster than I thought a church like that could move.

Pastor Doug from First Baptist says Raven Street Methodist isn’t a real church anymore. He calls them a cult. Then he remembers that Dad goes there and it gets all awkward.

I’ve been meeting with Pastor Doug a lot. He’s been helping me process everything, trying to encourage my faith. I’ve been asking him a lot of questions. He calls them hard questions, but he doesn’t shy away from them. I respect that.

Dad’s the opposite. If I ask him too much about anything, he shuts me out.

“Where are you going? How long will you be out? Have you eaten any dinner?”

He never gives a real answer. Somedays, it feels more like I’m his parent than he is mine.

You always played buffer between us, didn’t you? Dad and I are too alike. Ugh, I hate admitting that. But it’s true. We butt heads, lock horns, and dig in over the dumbest stuff. Neither of us can give an inch, can dare admit we might be wrong.

But then you used to come in and smooth it all out. Because of you, we were always able to function like a family again.

I was so scared we would be fighting all the time after you left. Now I almost wish we did. Instead, we’re… nothing. We’re ghosts haunting the same house, either oblivious or afraid of each other. We need that buffer again to have any hope of a real talk.

I think he’s been going to the lighthouse with his church. Everyone talks about seeing them walk through town at night, congregating at the lighthouse, doing weird rituals. Brody Clapton says they are throwing people off the bluff as some kind of sacrifice, but we all know that’s a lie. Ashley Wilks says they climb the lighthouse and try to touch those terrifying cloud formations. She says sometimes the clouds come down to let them. We’re less sure about that one.

Anyway, wanna hear some good news? I’ve already started applying to colleges. Most of my classmates think I’m crazy. They say, “What’s the point? It’s the end of the world.” I don’t know about that. We’re about to be seniors. The world is our oyster! (or something like that)

And even if it is the apocalypse, what can we do about it? And what if this whole thing’s a fluke and it all stops? I figure it’s best to keep going. Keep planning for the future. “Keep on keeping on,” like you always say.

I think I want to write. I’m not sold on it, but it’s the only thing I can picture myself doing and being happy. I want to write about beautiful things. Bright things. Stories of goodness triumphing over evil. Of strange clouds being pulled away from open, cerulean skies.

What does the sky look like where you are, Mom? Is it beautiful? Does it make you miss me like I miss you?

I guess I need to get to the point. I’m writing this letter because I’m going out to the lighthouse tonight. I know, I know, it’s a bad idea. But I need to go. I need to see for myself.

Mayor Holmes and the police have made the lighthouse off-limits. They say it’s just for everyone’s safety but won’t explain what that means. I think it’s really because Mayor Holmes also goes to Raven Street Methodist.

Pastor Doug is right. Those people have been different ever since this all started.

I’m not talking Invasion of the Body Snatchers different. Just… I don’t know how to put it. (Some writer I am, right?) They act fine during the day. Like, fine fine. As though the weather turning into a sci-fi novel for the last three months has been perfectly normal.

Then they get up to something at night. The rumors are just that: rumors. I need more. I have to know what they are up to. What they’re doing at the lighthouse. Our lighthouse. And if Dad is tied up in something bad… I’ll do what you would do. I’ll get him to see sense and come home.

I’ve packed a bag with supplies, dressed in all black, and I’m carrying the big pocket knife Uncle Nathan gave me. My hands are shaking so bad I nearly cut off my finger when I tested it. I feel so stupid, like a kid playing pretend. But I don’t care. This isn’t pretend. I’m going to save Dad.

He needs to know I love him. That he’s my dad, no matter what. That he means the world to me even if I don’t show it, even if I let my mouth get out of control and say things I don’t mean. I need him to know. Just like I wish I could have let you know.

I can’t lose you both.

Love you, Mom. So much. Wish me good luck and clear skies.

(Transcript of a hand-written letter found taped to a headstone engraved “Emily Houston, Dear Wife and Beloved Mother”)

S.M. Osborne writes speculative fiction, with a focus on epic fantasy and horror. Though he happily lives in Central Florida, his heart belongs to the Appalachian Mountains where he grew up and from which he takes much of his inspiration. Ultimately, he hopes that everything he writes gives glory to his Creator, Savior, and Provider.