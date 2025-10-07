Miss Fizz gets her chocolate salt grubs on Mondays, so Garo lines up jobbies along the way. Some minor plunging at the public toilet, garbage rituals at the senior’s complex, pharmacy pickups, and a coffee run for the crew building the new bus terminal. It’s a go go city. Gotta keep moving to ride that flow.

He bunny hops the curb and skid stops at the no parking sign to lock his bike in front of the Zel Tarkington Parkette.

Guy setting up the street-dog cart says, “Hey Garo, pick me up sum katchup packs and I’ll make it worth your while—eh?”

“How many to fill up a squeeze bottle?” Garo up-nods, re-tying his long hair in a bun. He’d get it cut but he can’t sit that long.

“I’ll let you know when I get there bud,” the man says, unfurling a yellow umbrella but Garo’s already moved on.

While he extracts a tennis ball from the can in the park restroom, he visualizes the morning route, optimizing minute details: secure bike position to saddle mounting technique, pothole avoidance strategies, and banking social interaction patterns along the way. The next gig could come from anywhere.

“Busy mornin’,” says Benson, the bench guy as Garo exits the men’s room and tosses the spherical obstruction in a waste bin. It was more of a stating the obvious comment, as bench guys do. Stationary observers, cataloging the broad strokes of the day.

“Not busy enough,” Garo salutes and pedals away, shoulders up over the handlebars. He ramps up speed quickly and disappears down the park trail toward Boulevard Continental where he spends the next few hours ping ponging from building to building raking in big tips from the oldies susceptible to his fawning flattery and charming wiles.

From statins to steroids and trash to litter trays, Garo is locked in, always one step ahead, leaning toward the next task with carefully calibrated momentum. Too fast and you make time-wasting blunders, too slow and you get stuck listening to Ruth Belnar’s dog show podium ceremony story again.

Weaving through the construction pylons, he shortcuts across the unfinished parking lot just in time to take coffee orders for afternoon break at the jobsite. The donations are okay, but it’s the karmic return from the gabby hard hat grapevine that makes it worth it. These guys are connected.

“Why dontcha sit a minute–take a load off,” says Jerry, the Supe, jerking his thumb toward a chair.

“Naw man, Garo’s got places to be, people to see,” says a blue hat.

“Ya like over at Danny’s place—wife says she needs him to take a look at ‘er fuse box,” cracks Alfons, and everyone snarfs a laugh but Danny who tells them all to fuck off.

Deserves the ribbing though, Garo thinks. Danny’s always harassing the women walking under the scaffolds.

At the Andalusian Arms, Fizz, enchanting as usual, puckers and smacks a thank you kiss across the threshold. He declines the invitation to share her goodies in the den and triple leaps down the six story walk up. One day, but not today.

At 5:00 he sets up his livestream before the dinner rush hits. Angles the mount and checks his teeth and nostrils on the phone screen. A last minute notification comes in. Dry cleaning pickup for Stan Givens, an important regular on the scene. Once hooked Garo up with a year’s supply of chain oil and a high powered helmet lamp. Had a beam so bright you could light up tomorrow, which would have been handy, seeing how he was not adverse to the pre-planning habits of a successful entrepreneur.

The cleaner’s was cross town and the traffic was congealing on the main thoroughfares. Perfect to stream a time trial and maybe get a few prize subs on his socials. Garo switches to his on air persona and flashes an extra wide, then goes into his intro shpeal: gear breakdown, task challenge, planned route, expected obstacles and clock predictions.

Garo is a ghost In traffic. There one second and then gone the next. The heart ticker waterfalls praise across the screen as he huffs his play by play, “Gotta lane split down Ulster, too many slugs in the bike lane.” A palm flies out of a driver side for a high five. He’s got fans everywhere.

“See you at the next red light,” trolls an E-biker in the D-lane but Garo pumps a couple cycles up on the pedals, and speeds through the amber leaving everything behind.

“That’s how you do it,” he grins at his audience and a couple of micro donations bloop on the sidebar,“Thank you Pepper, thank you Jem—”

Garo’s screen goes dark, his stream eclipsed by an inauspicious Caller Unknown.

Who would call? Who does this? Why now? He lets it ring, lets it drop to VM, and reconnects with his live feed, but the interruption is dragging his attention. He’s lagging like a dropped frame. It’s slowing him down. And in an impulsive gesture of frustration, he jack-knifes to a sidestreet and gives the peace out to his audience, ending the run and grinding the hustle to a halt. He trades out the Givens get and listens to his messages.

The Standard Horizons assisted living centre in his hometown informs him (regrettably) that his father Ilya passed away this morning and that he listed Garo as his sole contact. Arrangements will have to be made in person and they should expect him in the next 48 hours.

He hasn’t seen this estranged man in over fifteen years and hadn’t planned on ever seeing him again, though it looks like he’ll have to—one last time.

He’d already mourned this guy long ago. Made him crazy to lose time, lose cash and lose any inertia he’s built up through the week, but unfinished business was bad business. And he had to keep things moving. Maybe he could pick up something along the way.



But there is nothing to pick up on the train, except a restless pall, an unnerving tinnitus sizzling in his tightening chest. The passenger car slides into the past and the grey wheat blur in the window smears across the softness of time. Garo paces up and down the aisle, skips the heel of his hand along the empty headrests, stretches by the restroom, reties his shoes and picks at his fingernails. The banks of childhood data, boot up, and burble to life as he nears the little station. The deceleration is disorienting and he wobbles into a bulkhead.

The intercom announcement is telling everyone to make sure they have all their personal belongings before they exit the train. It’s the last stop. Garo cringes at the words, the stationary finality landing around his shoulders as he limps through the doors and onto the platform.

He resists the urge to run and escape the vacuum—a world rushing into a static target.

“Lost are ya?” squawks the bird at the booth. Not really as a question but an interjection to jostle Garo out of his statuesque stupor.

He shakes his head. The intervention works and he stumbles ahead. Every step pushing into the concrete walk is spongy. He mushes his way to the funeral home. The edge of the city crackles far away, and here, the pace winds down. Garo’s mind is opening to the now vacant hollow behind his eyes. No hyperkinetic synaptic lasers firing. There is nothing but space ahead and behind. He’s shushed his phone because the inaccessible chatter would have him seething with resentment.

The roads are too wide. The sidewalks are too empty. There are trees everywhere like street sentinels, looming guardians of old stories. He watches a car creep around the corner and park at the curb. The door opens slowly, driver gets out even slower. He thinks they may never close the door behind them. Everything about this scene is unnatural. Time is different here, stretching to accommodate the long tail of existence in this haunted place.

Maybe a side quest will help him acclimate. A walkabout before dealing with death papers and body arrangements. There should be a pinch of grief but Garo only feels perfunctory responsibility. There is no one else to give this man a last kindness.

The library and fire hall look the same, he thinks. It’s all a dream though. Semi-focused, semi-remembered, semi-opaque. He leans into a general direction then trips on the uneven sidewalk. Nobody’s looking. No one is there. Invisible—a ghost here too.

He continues through town, zigzagging into the old neighbourhood, down streets and alleys revealing themselves into existence from some bog of oblivion. At the crosswalk he hears the yippy glitch of children in the school yard playground. The sounds soothe. But it’s not nostalgia–it’s just a comfortable blanket of noise reminding him of home.

Garo is pulled toward his old school. He stops at the chain link, hooking his fingers into the steel wire diamonds. Kids squeak and bark. The galvanized metal triggers something and he presses his face into the fence to explore the effect. He freezes, electrocuted by memory. Mouth and eye sockets distort into grotesque terror. He’s picking up reconstituted signals from some temporal antennae, re-living the torment of a young boy bully kicked and humiliated by the kid with the brown stripes and cadet boots. Buzzcut, bologna breath, shit fingers, he feels nauseous and struggles to let go and move on. Keep going. Don’t stop. Keep moving. Don’t let him see your fear. The old refrain, seared into soft tissue. Don’t look–don’t look at him. Keep moving.

Garo finds himself squelching away from the scene, racewalking down the street toward a corner shop at the end of the block. His hips crank from side to side. Thinks he’s being less conspicuous with his feet on the ground as much as possible but his elbows swing out dramatically. He’s caught in the headwinds of a glacial small town cadence and an overwhelming flight response. He’s getting nowhere but he makes it to the convenience store.

Inside, Garo is looking for an energy drink.

“Helpya find somethin’?” sings the young woman at the counter.

“Got it,” Garo says, holding up a can and smiling with his lips pressed together. He’s nervous and feels like an imposter. Maladapted to cozy folk charms, he rocks nervously and looks like the last man needing any supplemental stimulation.

“Got a restroom in the back, if ya need,” she whispers unnecessarily, misinterpreting his restlessness, then corrects when he shakes his head, “––sure I can’t help you with anything else?”

Like a stalker catching up with him, the name swerves into his mouth, “Mitch Unger—know a Mitch Unger?” He feels like spitting. Tastes poison.

“Um ya, think so,” she says squinting like she sees him in a vision, “uh, security guy at Mandrake Bingo.”

He thanks her and leaves, still trying to shake off the residual phantoms, twisting him up, dragging him down. He steps slow and heavy. Every footfall, a pang of trauma.

The death duties can wait, he has other shadows he must lay to rest.

As the old haunts slowly fill up the memory stores, he remembers the place. Used to raid the sand buckets for cigarette butts when he was a kid.

The parking lot is packed at the matinee bingo session. He stagger-steps through the maze of cars, touching them as he goes like handrails.

Tiki exotica is playing low inside the hall as he stands just by the door and scans across rows of heads staring at the cards in front of them, daubers hovering and twitching. Ukuleles frap. Drumskins tonk. Slide steel wangs through the reverberating strata.

N-39

The caller repeats the number a couple more times and the murmuring throng lifts and falls.

Another ball drops down the rail.

O-71

Garo locks on to a lone uniformed man at the back of the room inert on a folding chair. Maybe half asleep. Hands on his protruding paunch. He looks so small but the voice comes back. Don’t look at him, keep moving. Don’t stop. Keep going.

And it takes all of Garo’s concentration to unstick his feet from the tile and edge around the periphery for confirmation. How would he know? Then what? He maneuvers toward the cashier’s desk for cover and angles his gaze awkwardly.

He recognizes the profile. Stub nose and a backward sloping brow, his blubber lips loose and flaccid quivering with heavy wet breath. His chin disappears into his neck and his shoulders roll forward like his chest is caving in. There is no authority in this man. No vigilance. No awareness. He stares into the fluorescents, washing him out like a thinning undershirt. His security badge hangs off his drooping pocket as he sags on his seat, just waiting for it all to end.

Garo walks into his sight line but old Mitch Unger is checked out. There is no recognition, no acknowledgment of a presence–only a shifting low power gaze trying to avoid eye contact.

B-13.

“Lucky thirteen,” the caller says, washing her arm across the space like she’s conjuring good fortune. Sprinkling magic like make-a-wish faeries alighting on the salt pepper heads of the crowd.

A shade lifts like a spectre dissolving to dust, and Garo, forgetting his vestigial antagonist, turns and walks out, refracting the anti-climax into clarity on an unending landscape.

He gets Ilya’s body to the crematorium, puts his stuff in donation bins and leaves them in the lobby with detached ambivalence. There is nothing left here now. Vanquished spirits in an archived realm.

Back on the platform home, the booth bird declares, “Looks like you found where you’re going.”

But Garo doesn’t feel the propulsion. There is no go in Garo.

He sits at the train window in the middle of an empty passenger car. No charge. Phone dead. He puts his feet up and sinks into the headrest. There is no elasticity snapping back to the city. All that potential energy lost with the stretch into the past. Nothing to recoil. No bounce. Only the empty vessel of relief.

All aboard—the doors are now closing.