Mother-mother told me once, beak by beak, feeding me, my siblings and the adopted one that the walking-ones broke this world, long ago. Mother-mother was feeding me, my siblings and the adopted one because my mother and my father, and the adopted one’s mother and father were all made dead by the metal monsters, monstrously made by the walking-ones who had broken the world.

Mother and father died for nothing. Flattened by rubber and fumes and furore not meant for our home. I remember their beaks, but it is a weak recollection, haunting, coming to me when I am raised on the winds, slicing through clouds, mist or the vast fog rolling in from the arc of the blue-green-turquoise bay over to the west, the place of sunset and of fire in the sky when the seasons allow it. The place where all things die and are reborn below the horizon, liquid with saltwater and teeming with creatures that slide between the waves and the black sands below. We are all borne from the saltwater.

Husband, who feeds our boys and our girl, is worried. It rolls off him, like the beading raindrops that slide from his glorious feathers when the storms descend. I am worried but silence my woes for fear of fear. Fear that will wrack our children and make them weak, weak as the walking-children who worked in the mines down below, long ago. Walking-children whose lungs choked on gases and dusts and ore and the gore of the dead who crawled below crags before them, long ago, far below and never returned. I never saw them but my mother-mother’s mother-mother did, and all of the ancestors before her in turn reaching back, back, back, they witnessed the same. And I absorbed the stories passed on down. To me. I will tell them to my children too.

Beak by beak.

Husband travels far, soaring above the valleys and peaks and outcrops and caves, scouring the undergrowth for voles and mice and lizards, or entrails of badgers and foxes laid low by the roaring, metal monsters, monstrously made. Husband brings home the food, his beak engorged with meat, with strength for my sons and my daughter, for they need it. Now. They will need it, again and again. And again.

Husband blames the walking-ones. For they have always been to blame, so his family told him beak by beak, from mother to daughter, from father to son, from mother-mother and father-father, and so on. The stories surround us, shimmering in the daylight like the veils that draw over the old ones’ eyes before their last sigh.

Mother-mother once told me that the end is to be welcomed, a sign of a life well-lived if it can be passed in peace, at rest, next to the breast of a loved-one’s chest, rather than stolen by the violence of a flint-headed arrow, or a gunshot’s roar, or under the wheels of a metal monster’s tread. Now the sky is the shimmering lining of a mother of pearl shell, an opalescent canopy that descended three moons ago, three moons that have grown and faded, lived and died, laughed and wept, as if all was normal.

It is not.

It is a portent. My husband tells me, as he shrouds us with the canopy of his rufous wings, it is the walking-ones. Their careless toil, their stealing the soil, their failure to thank the air and the earth and the water that flows. For raping, thieving, scavenging without thinking - this, this is all their fault. His beak chatters with the injustice of it. Our nest trembles with his anger and my dread.

I believe his words. For we have both absorbed stories of the walking-ones Passed on, beak by beak.

It is not the scintillating, dazzling, dizzying curtain smothering the sun, making it silver as the moon that terrifies me. It is the shadow spires that rise as darkness falls, great spectres, spreading their oblivion wings, suffocating, leaching the light from the night, dousing the stars, disrupting, disorienting, disturbing my peace, poaching a future from my young. My sons, my daughter, my never-to-be-born. All that will remain are feathers. Bones. Empty beaks, skulls, talons, eye sockets. A vacancy where once we wheeled, squealed and sailed in an ocean sky. Yesterday, today, tomorrow, all the nights, all is, all will be, black. The inside of an egg with an obsidian shell, an abortion, a torsion. A miscarriage of hope.

Husband tells me he tastes metal, and washes his tongue in the tumbling stream, in vain hope of rinsing it clean. I am not bleeding, and yet I taste blood, which is the iron within us, in any case. The air rings with it, fouled with the echoes of forges and factories, mills and engines, anguish and pain, long since silenced and stilled. None of it lasted except the poisons lingering, long fingers leeching into all that they touched. Husband reminds me that the earth is now made of such things, that the walking-ones made it so, that the soil has done nothing but soak up their spillage, their torture as they cracked open the very crust with monstrous jaws and spikes that drill and spill, to take what they will.

The walking-ones are fearing too. So they should. Their faces become brutish when they are at fault, they cannot shake their guilt, not sufficient to convince us, floating creatures of the air, creeping creatures of the ground, slithering creatures of the water all around.

The walking-ones are haunted by the singing, as are we. One walking-man sighed, as he stared up at the sky, listening, struck still. He declared it was a choir of angels, singing in a tongue he could not understand. Another, a walking-girl, said it made her want to cry. And I wonder, if she, in her innocence, understood. For she made me want to cry, with her face of upturned wonder, lost in a sea of shame. And even though it is merely a melody borne of a throat with no words and a capacity for music that is out of this world, the sounds made me want to cry too.

And I think, though I have not yet shared it with Husband, that we will soon be out of this world, if we, the flying, the creeping, the floating, cannot speak to the Mother of All and persuade her that death by such beautiful horror is not the way to remedy our ills.

For is it not beauty and horror both, to see iridescence that was once hidden, to disappear into darkness that existed only before stars were conceived? Are we before the beginning, or teetering at the edge of the end, like a cormorant on a cliff? Neither matters except, oh except! I want my sons, my daughter, their children, their children-children to soar, to dance on the wind, to feel exquisite joy at bringing life into the world, to see the sparkle in their offsprings’ ebony eyes. And how can they do that if we are nearing the closure of all that is, or colliding with a beginning before our existence?

The Mother of All is a kindness. That’s how the stories tell it, how they have always been told, beak by beak. But perhaps our idea of the greatest kindness has fallen far, far short of the will of her omniscient mind. Perhaps she sees it that the world should end, or start again, to cleanse it and put it out of its misery. To eradicate, to replace the walking-ones and every living thing, with something anew. How peaceful the planet might be, thereafter. No fear. Just… being.

Harmony.

The voiceless sing their song. Husband tastes metal. I taste blood. The sun rises, its eastern glow dusting the mountain tops with gold. The luminescent veil descends once more, and the sunlight fades to moon silver. Our sons and our daughter open their eyes for the first, blessed time, glittering orbs shining with hope, with awe.

If this is to be our last day, let it be glorious. If this is to be the end, let it be gentle.

Let it not be sadness.

We have had such a precious, beautiful life.