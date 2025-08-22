Birdie kept her head bowed. The iridescent clouds provided little shade in the uncovered parking lot of a sun-faded tiki bar. The air shimmered. It increased the need for sunscreen—or maybe that was just in her head. She passed a brown hand over her arm, as if to brush off the sun’s rays. Birdie squinted through her sunglasses. They were the kind you buy from a gas station spinner rack. There was a gouge across the left lens, which gave the world a permanent blur.

This was supposed to be the start of something new.

The words had looped through her head on the drive down: a fresh start, clean slate, just something temporary until you figure it out.

Birdie had been let go—rather, the firm had collapsed under mysterious structural losses. It felt biblical. She’d cried in the parking garage, slumped between the driver's seat and the half-empty lunch bag she hadn’t opened. Then she’d gone home and, through a haze of salty snacks and half-listened weather reports, applied to sell bikinis.

She’d been five minutes early for this job. Marissa, her new employer, was fifteen minutes late. Birdie wiped the sweat from her upper lip and glanced at her phone. It had already overheated once, and now the screen’s brightness flickered like it might do so again. It was an hour drive from Saltmarsh Edge. The parking situation in a tourist-infested coastal town like Windsway was abysmal—a game of chance and fervent prayer while dodging out-of-state license plates and golf carts.

Just around a corner, a preacher shouted about the end times. His voice rose above the dull drone of the beach crowd. He pointed skyward. “Blood on the breeze,” he wailed. “This is our punishment!” Tourists peeled away from him like oil from water, breaking rank and spilling onto either side of the sidewalk in an effort to avoid his accusatory finger.

Birdie felt no panic. Despite the prophetic shrieking, rent still existed.

A sharp screech of tires jolted her from her thoughts. Gravel scattered. A 4Runner—paying little heed to a stop sign or physics—exploded into the lot like a cannonball. Birdie straightened. This must be Marissa.

She’d imagined someone tall and glossy, the sort of woman who looked like a model herself. Instead, what launched out of the vehicle was a sunburned, brick-shaped woman. Her face was flushed red, her meaty fist clutching a pink Yeti tumbler. Her hair was plastered to her neck. She wore snakeskin boots and a tank top that read: HOTTER THAN HELL AND TWICE AS TIRED.

What did that mean?

“Sweet tits. It’s like a fuckin’ microwave out here.” Her voice was nicotine stained. Then she clocked Birdie. “You the new girl?”

Birdie stepped forward. “Yes, I’m Birdie.”

“Great.” Marissa grunted. She turned to pop the trunk and waved a hand at the chaotic contents inside. “You’ll start here. If that fucking buzzing bothers you, we provide ear plugs.” “I don’t really hear it,” Birdie lied. In truth, she felt the noise in her teeth—an undercurrent to the day’s soundtrack, persistent and low.

“Lucky you. Grab the poles. The tent’s fucked from last week, so we gotta prop it with the cooler.”

Birdie, in an effort to appear industrious, began to unload a chaotic tangle of items. Within seconds, her tank top clung damply to her back. Birdie glanced up and took a deep breath. Overhead, a cloud passed. It was a glassy smear of color. For a moment, it seemed to pulse. She blinked hard. The air buzzed again, more insistent this time. Somewhere behind them, a seagull let out a ragged cough that sounded alarmingly human.

Marissa unfolded a camp chair with a grunt and flopped into it. “Can you believe this fuckin’ heat?” She jammed a cigarette between her lips with practiced aggression. “It’s the fucking government—you care if I smoke?”

Birdie, tore her gaze from the sky. “No, go ahead.”

“Great. You know who benefits from all this shit?” Marissa exhaled a plume of smoke, gesturing at the technicolor sky. “The fucking sunscreen companies. Blumé 50+, Dr. Tropiq, Uncle Ray’s SPF Gravy...” Her voice trailed into a list of increasingly absurd brand names. Birdie tuned her out.

She wrestled with the tent poles, trying to figure out which end went where, but the pieces didn’t match. The metal was hot, and each pole had a slightly different bend. Birdie gritted her teeth. What am I doing with my life?

A low groan came from the tent as it began to rise in protest, half-collapsing again as if embarrassed by its own condition.

“You better tie it down before the fuckin’ wind takes it,” Marissa called. “Use the sandbags. And the cooler. It leaks, but it’s heavy.”

Birdie scrambled to anchor the tent, her fingers slipping on the plastic handles. The cooler’s lid wasn’t fully closed, and a sticky liquid sloshed out, splattering her sandal. Shit. Marissa held out her Yeti tumbler like a peace offering. “Wanna drink?”

Birdie shook her head quickly. “I brought my own water.”

Marissa let out a loud, grating laugh. “Water? Honey, does it look like I drink water?” She unscrewed the Yeti lid and held it out for Birdie to sniff. The acrid punch of cheap tequila and something citrusy—lime soda?—hit her nose.

Trying to play along, Birdie gave a small laugh, hoping it was the right reaction. It seemed to be.

Marissa leaned back in her chair with a sigh. “Now that the tent’s up, we’ll wait for customers.”

No customers came.

The street remained busy. Tourists in too-tight shorts and ironic T-shirts roamed, pausing to take pictures of the sky or argue over dinner plans. Children cried. Music drifted from the tiki-bar, something synthetic and upbeat. But no one came near the tent.

Birdie stood with her back to the unstable canopy, staring at the sky. The clouds were shifting again. Elongated shapes moved against the wind. They shimmered like a poorly rendered video game background.

The hum persisted.

Then, it faded. The world was unraveling, slowly, methodically. Birdie knew she should feel something about it—fear, perhaps. Dread. Wonder. But mostly, she felt tired. A shadow moved across the sky, cutting off the sun for a moment. Birdie looked up. A dark shape, like a spire or obelisk, loomed far in the distance.

She turned back toward the tent. Marissa was still holding court, rambling now about conspiracies involving seaweed and 5G.

Birdie’s phone buzzed in her pocket. She checked it.

Weather Alert: UNSEASONABLE FLUCTUATIONS IN EFFECT. Wear a hat. Avoid direct stargazing.

She swiped it away.

Maybe I’m depressed, she mused.

Suddenly, Marissa was by her side. She clapped Birdie hard on the shoulder, the force sending her phone tumbling from her hand onto the gravel with a thud.

“You did good today,” Marissa declared. “You’ve got strong hands. That’s rare. Can’t keep a girl ‘round for long doing this kinda work.”

Oh, c’mon…

Birdie bent to retrieve her phone, screen cracked now in a new corner. She forced a smile. “Thanks.”

Marissa leaned on the edge of the loading dock. “Listen. I like you. You’re a worker. No bullshit. What would you say about hitting the road with me?”

Birdie raised her eyebrows. “Oh?”

“Utah,” said Marissa, drawing out the word with a strange reverence. “Surfing and Bikini expo in Provo. Hottest dry market in the West. Mormons love a flattering cut.” Birdie coughed to cover a laugh.

Marissa’s expression remained solemn. “I’m serious,” she said. “We’ll drive out next week. I’ve got a king-size suite. You’ll sleep between me and my husband, Wendel. He’s a night sweater but harmless. Think about it like a trust fall, only horizontal.”

Birdie scratched her head. “You mean share a bed?”

“Well, yeah! To save money. We’ll put you up for free, though. Don’t even worry about it.” Birdie glanced toward the horizon, where the shadowy spire still loomed, unmoving. The sky had turned the color of spoiled peaches.

“Do you… do this often with new employees?” she asked, stalling.

“Oh yeah. All the time. But only girls who earn my trust stay with me.”

There it was again—that strange, off-kilter sincerity. This was absurd. This whole day had been absurd. She should say no. She should walk away. But instead, she just offered a vague, noncommittal hum.

“What do you say?” Marissa pressed.

“I’ll think about it.”

Marissa checked her watch. “You’ve been here four and a half hours now. How’s about I pay you and you sleep on it?”

Birdie nodded. “Sure.”

Marissa pulled a $50 bill from somewhere in her cluttered trunk and pressed it into Birdie’s palm. “There you go, girl.”

$11.11 an hour, Birdie noted absently. Maybe I should make a wish. She ought to be insulted. Instead, she just folded the bill and slipped it into her pocket with a polite smile.

She walked slowly toward her 2012 Nissan Altima. The gravel crunched under her sneakers. Her limbs felt heavy, her mind cotton-thick. At her car, Birdie paused. Hand on the door handle, she turned her gaze skyward for the hundredth time. A new cloud had drifted into view—this one shaped like a balloon animal mid-backbend, its iridescent sheen casting strange reflections on the windshield.

She wanted to care. About the hum, the sky, the spire on the horizon. About Marissa and her tequila-laced trust falls. About the preacher’s trembling fingers and the government’s vaguely threatening alerts. But her brain had filed it all under: not my problem.

The world might end in technicolor nonsense, but Birdie still had laundry to do. Her ex-therapist had a term for this: maladaptive detachment.

Birdie called it Wednesday.

She climbed into her car. The air inside was stifling, the seatbelt buckle branding her thigh. She turned the key. The engine sputtered, then groaned to life. In the rearview mirror, her reflection stared back—unimpressed, unchanged. Her eyes looked normal. Her face looked normal.

Outside, the hum deepened. A pulse, low and thick, like a heartbeat beneath the earth. She pulled onto the main road. A child pointed to something in the distance—a shimmer, a flicker—but the parents didn’t notice. A dog barked and refused to move forward, its leash taut. Birdie passed them, windows down. Her hair whipped to and fro.

Her radio buzzed with static, cutting in and out.

—low visibility across Route 9—coastal advisories remain in effect—further instructions pending…

She switched it off.

The drive home was long, the coastal highway nearly empty. As dusk bled into night, the sky turned a bruised violet.

She stopped for gas in Saltmarsh Edge. The station was quiet, save for the flickering light of a dying neon sign. Inside, the clerk sat behind thick glass, eyes glued to a tiny TV showing muted footage of the spire. Birdie filled up, the pump screen flashing warnings: FLUCTUATION WATCH IN EFFECT. RETURN TO DOMICILE.

She bought a pint of mint chip ice cream and ate it standing in the parking lot. I’m gaining weight, Birdie thought to herself. I’ve got to stop with desserts every night. The hum was quieter here.

Birdie tipped her head back, spoon halfway to her mouth.

Tomorrow she’d do laundry. Maybe go to that job again. Maybe not.

She let her eyes slip shut.

The sky pulsed, waiting.

Birdie didn’t look up.



M.E. Beckley is a fiction writer whose work weaves myth, mystery, and character-driven fantasy. Her stories explore the depths of human nature through immersive worldbuilding and character-driven fantasy. With a background in community engagement, archival research, and international studies, she brings a global perspective to her writing. She shares original fiction and lore at bmaya.substack.com.