

Before I met Trevor, I was taught to smell his panic. Whenever he felt anxious or smelled like fear, I was supposed to lean against his legs. I laid on his chest if the smell was strong, and if it was very strong, I was taught how to pull Trevor to a quiet place. After the blue went out of the sky, Trevor smelled like panic a lot. It gets worse at night, when the black shapes come out. I don’t like the black shapes, they whine-buzz in my ears like flies. Sometimes I bite at the flies, but I can’t bite at the black shapes at night.

When I was assigned to Trevor, he was very anxious. He never went outside, never played with other people. I was never allowed to play with other people either, that was part of my training. Maybe that was part of Trevor’s training too. The first time I went into his house, there were blankets over the windows. I like windows, I like to see people walking, but Trevor didn’t. I think he was afraid. It was very dark inside, too dark for people eyes, and the whole house had the panic smell. After I was paired with him, things got better, for a while, until the blue went out of the sky. I helped to keep him calm whenever he got overwhelmed or anxious. He had even started going for walks with me in the park, before. I like the park a lot. I like when Trevor tells his favorite joke. He never talked to people when we first started going to the park, but later he did, sometimes. I had to lean against his legs though. It helped him feel safe. I miss the park. When the other people asked about me, he always told his favorite joke. He called me a blue collar worker, then he would pat my side where my uniform has the white letters on it.

We haven’t been to the park in a long time, since the blue went out of the sky. Trevor doesn’t like the noise the new sky makes. I don’t like the sound either, but it’s not as close to my ears as the whine-buzz the black shapes make, and it’s not as bad as the smell. The blue sky had a smell like the park grass, but the new sky smells old, like worm meat. It made it hard to smell Trevor’s panic, at first. Trevor smells like panic a lot now, and I can’t always make him feel better. I think he is getting worse, the smell is stronger. He put the blankets back over the windows. We haven’t gone to the park in a long time. Trevor watches the bright moving picture all day now. I don’t like the bright moving picture. It shines colors on the walls and then the walls look like the whining sky. Trevor watches the moving bright picture a lot, but I don’t think he likes it. I don’t like the colors shining on the walls, moving and appearing. It reminds me of the scale-shimmer of the fish in the park pond. Whenever Trevor and I walked over top of the water, the big orange fish swam and swirled. I like the fish in the park pond, but I don’t like the scale-shimmer in the sky. It whines and squeals like the moving bright picture, but louder. Sometimes I scratch at my ears because it gets so loud, and sometimes the sky is so loud Trevor rocks back and forth with his fingers in his ears. I try to crawl over and lay on him, but I can’t always, if the noise is really bad. It sounds like lots of puppies whining, or cars when they stop, and sometimes I hear people sounds mixed in. It’s like people talk but I can’t understand it. I wonder what Trevor hears in the sky. I know he doesn’t like it because he won’t go outside anymore. I miss the park.

I don’t think Trevor likes to watch the bright moving picture, it always makes him smell like panic. Sometimes at the park, he would make a happy-face and watch the people playing, but when he watches the bright picture, he never makes a happy-face. Once, he was sitting and watching it and smelling like panic so I tried whining and leading him to the door, but he won’t go outside because of the sky and the sound. Sometimes he talks to no one, but it’s different from when he talks to me. He told me I’m a good dog, and he used to ask me if I wanted to do things in his good-boy voice. Now he talks to the walls and he tells them no a lot, but it sounds different from when he tells me no, he shows more teeth.

If Trevor sees something he doesn’t like on the moving bright picture, he gets very upset. Once, he sat on the couch and smelled like panic. It smelled strong, so I laid on his legs, but he didn’t get better, so I got up and laid on his chest. It took a long time for the smell to go away. Usually I like to lay on Trevor’s chest because when the panic smell goes away, he rubs my face and calls me a good dog in the good-boy voice, but he doesn’t do that anymore. Sometimes he won’t let me lay on him at all. He goes into the room behind the thin-wall, where he lays on the people bed, and I can’t get to him.

I’m worried about him. He goes into the room and clicks the thin-wall a lot now. Before, he wouldn’t click the thin-wall and I could go in and lay on the floor. I’m not allowed in the people bed unless Trevor has a pain-face while he’s sleeping. They trained me to wake him when that happens.

I tried to push the moving thin-wall with my nose, but it was clicked and wouldn’t move. I scratched at the bottom where it doesn’t meet the floor, but Trevor didn’t move the thin-wall for me. I heard him walking back and forth, so I whined, nudging my snout down close to the gap. I could smell him in there, but he didn’t smell right. It was a fear smell and panic odor, but there were other smells I didn’t know, like fire-smoke and metal grease. When Trevor finally moved the thin-wall, he walked by me to the front thin-wall. I thought we were going to the park again, I like going to the park, but he only put his face close to the door like he was smelling it. He had something dark in his hand that smelled like the fire-smoke and metal grease. I whined and leaned against his legs, but Trevor didn’t feel better. He stayed at the front thin-wall a long time. Sometimes he moved to the window and peeked around the blanket. He was talking to the thing in his hand, or maybe to the sky noise. He smelled very strong of panic.

They trained me to pull Trevor if the panic smell was really strong, to get him away from people and make him feel safe. I didn’t know what to do, so I tried to pull him away from the door. I grabbed the loose fur-skin on his leg and pulled with my teeth. Trevor didn’t like that, he turned and pointed the dark fire-smoke smell at me and he looked very afraid. The panic smell was the strongest it had ever been. He looked at me and I whined. He sat on the couch and I laid on his legs. The smell was there still, but not as strong. He reached for the black toy that’s not for chewing but makes the bright picture talk louder. I didn’t want him to watch the moving bright picture so I put my paw on his and whined. The bright picture always made Trevor more nervous. I didn’t want him to watch it. He looked at my eyes and he understood. He pet my side instead, so I laid my head down on him. His chest sounded very loud in my ears, like when my happy-tail thumps the couch, but his chest didn’t sound happy, it sounded scared. It was better than hearing the sky or the bright picture though.

After a while, Trevor’s chest didn’t sound so loud and he went to sleep. I sniffed the dark thing in his hand, it smelled bad. It smelled sharp and dangerous. I didn’t like it. I wanted to dig a hole and bury it so Trevor wouldn’t find it, but I couldn’t. He was holding it tight, and the front thin-wall to outside was clicked.

Trevor was making low growls from his nose for a while, his eyes closed to sleep. The growls changed into whimpers and his sleep-face changed into pain-face, but he was still sleeping. They taught me what to do when Trevor made pain-faces in his sleep, so I whined and tried to wake him like they taught me, but he didn’t wake. I barked at him and he made a pain-face but he wouldn’t open his eyes, so I barked again and pushed on him with my paws and he jumped up scared and pushed me away and the panic smell was very strong and for the first time I was afraid of Trevor and I tried to be small in the corner. Trevor looked at me and his scared-face changed to sad. He walked away and I saw his eyes had the scale-shimmer in them. He went into the room behind the thin-wall and I heard it click. I whined and started to crawl over to the thin-wall, I still wanted to help Trevor, but then a big noise hurt my ears and I ran away to the kitchen. I turned with a scared-tail but there was only one big noise. I waited for Trevor but he didn’t move the thin-wall for me. I am still waiting with my nose pushed under the thin-wall. I don’t hear Trevor walking back and forth, he’s been in there a long time, and the room doesn’t smell right. There’s panic-smell, and fire-smoke and metal grease, but there’s another smell, like the worm meat smell the new sky makes. I lay down and whine, waiting for Trevor at the thin-wall.