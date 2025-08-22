The hum returns at precisely 5:17—5:17 or :18 depending on the timepiece (the living room's oft-stuttering wall clock or the microwave's wan green) I opt to trust.

I must confess, I do not know what I mean by “return”—not exactly.

Sometimes it—the hum—gives the impression of dictatorial omnipotence—its there, forever pumping amplitude through my cells but chooses, deliberately, to operate beneath the threshold of consciousness (or, more aptly, beneath my elderly threshold of consciousness) whenever it should like to cede the foreground (that is, my foreground) to the birds and autos and yard work. Other times, it—the hum—no doubt vanishes altogether, leaving behind silent swaths so total I worry a particular spectrum of audition has imploded. Regardless, it is here, for it is morning; for it—the hum—always comes with the morning. I have taken to logging its arrival in the margins of my garden ledger, scrawled sidelong and sweaty between notes on aphid density and soil pH.

There is a tinge of barbarism to its behavior, how it shirks the harness of routine categories. It— the hum—is not painful. It does not throb or sting or pierce. I suspect it is not in the body, not in any anatomical sense. Rather, it—the hum—manifests through a menagerie of psycho pressures and humoral misalignments. There is a moment, often around dusk, when (I suspect) it slips beneath the (i.e, my) audible range and implies itself within mundanity: the slight Charley spasm in the calf when I descend the porch, the throb in pruned fingers as I rinse root vegetables, the cold nausea bred in the belly upon finishing overripe bananas. There are days when it—the hum —accumulates behind my left eye, haunting as a tightness—not a headache proper, but a kind of optical load, as though the vitreous jellies are being stretched brutishly toward unholy geometries. On other days it nests in the jaw. There is an incisor, upper jaw, left, capped long ago, that transduces it—the hum—into a dental shiver hellbent on bastardizing my gustatory pleasures—ginger is louder now, apple peels resist my bite, water is chromic, and toast, oh Lord, the toast crumbles moistly as though hitherto digested.

I, like the rest of us, have spent myriad hours attempting to discern its source. Something in the sky, obviously, is the favored theory but the directionality of the sound is unstable. I have crouched on my porch in the pre-sunrise dead hour when the iridescent cloud-veil looms bruise like and closed my eyes, attuning. Yet, despite the most deliberate, meditative breathwork, I cannot say whether it—the hum—comes from above, or behind, or below.

The official literature—if one dares call the communiqués from the National Atmospheric Integrity Board “literature”—continues to vacillate between ambiguity and euphemism. Yesterday, I clipped their most recent update from the newsprint (yes, print; I trust print, only print, for the digital invites the sticky fingers of foil-hatted kooks) and taped it to my pantry door: There is no evidence of harm. The phenomenon remains non-reactive. Citizens are encouraged to limit speculation.

Now, I am not one for speculation. I do not speculate, I observe. And, yes, it gives me great pleasure to observe—great pleasure to, for example, observe that my garden, beyond any doubt, indeed remains non-reactive.

The rosehips are overproducing, but not grotesquely so. The squash respond to trellising. The basil bolts should I fail to prune it. There is no sulfur in the soil, no phosphorescence in the roots, no tremor in the stems. The soil is stable, nitrogen content consistent. No new pathogens. No queer blooms. The tomatoes remain heavy and characteristically petulant. The cucurbits flower according to schedule. Even the roses—particularly New Dawn, my most formidable climber— have adapted to the ambient distortion with a kind of botanical nose-thumbing. This is noteworthy, for if there were toxicity in the air, in the hum, would we not first see it in leaf morphology? If it—the hum—were, as many a crackpot would claim, a carrier of pathogenic data or mindcontrol spores, would it not first raze the world's lungs?

Yes. Yes, I believe it would. And no—no, I no longer fear it—the hum—the hum is wallpaper now, it is my neighbor, my neighbor is what troubles me.

He's lived next door since before I retired—an unremarkable man, an engineer, I believe, though I have never confirmed this in conversation. We have exchanged perhaps five sentences over eight years, mostly perfunctory: weather, fence maintenance, etc. But I have, I admit, always regarded him as a kind of stabilizing ornament—a fixture of a man whose lawn once bore surefooted grids and could be seen weekly, in his driveway washing his little Italian hatchback with a bone-shaped sponge.

At first, it was a few behavioral drifts sprouting up when it—the hum—arrived: a new wake cycle, the cessation of shirt-wearing, the disassembly of his backyard furniture without apparent motive. For weeks, I observed him from my study, observing the once inane eccentricities blossom into neuroses until one morning, he stood motionless in his yard for forty-one minutes, eyes closed, palms turned upward as if proctoring a séance. He did not respond to my prats upon the glass, nor to the crow that landed behind his Achilles, pecking at the loosened turf.

Now the poor thing's sorry hatchback sits uncovered, unkempt—dumb and lymphatic in its coat of crusted crow waste, and his yard? His once-pristine yard is befouled as he—my poor neighbor —has taken to his digging. Digging. Day and night, in the elements, bare-chested and bare handed. Digging, sans-strategy, tilling rough, concentric arcs that leave the soil inverted and frothed like bad cake.

I have not intervened. There is a long-standing social contract between us introverts: we do not inquire. We must never intervene.

My son, however, does inquire.

He—my son—intervenes daily, usually while walking his dog or commuting or both, attempting to draw me into his interpretive frameworks.

“It's a mass psychogenic fugue, Mom. We're all dissociating at scale. Like… the sky's become too abstract to metabolize. It's not built for narrative anymore.”

I've taken to placing the phone in the dirt, listening, letting him fill the air as I weed the chard.

“Or it's the opposite. Hyperreality. Something's bleeding through from another observational layer—like, you know, that thing where particles act different when you watch them.”

I turn my attention from the chard to the strawberries.

“You need to be careful,” he said. “You live alone. They target the loners first.” “Who is they?” I ask, clearing my throat.

He could not answer. He never can. My sweet boy. The conspiracy impulse is hungry, but never exact. It preys upon sweethearts with high verbal aptitude and poor epistemic hygiene.

He—my son, my ever conspiratorial boy—has grown weary of the neighbor and his digging. He reports this “type of thing happens all the time, Mom. All. The. Time” and, lo, it's simply a matter of when (not if, never if) only a matter of when “that loon next door, snaps” and kicks my door down and claws my eyes out, and so on and so forth.

“No need to worry about me, dear,” I coo, quietly, pinching off a runner from the strawberry bed, setting it aside to root in a jar. “No need to worry.”

It is true, and yes, yes, I do believe it, believe there is no need to worry, for the lungs of the world are fine. My garden thrives, new strawberries will soon sprout their babe roots in my little jar, and my son—my son is out there, he is safe. My brilliant, saintly, blessing of a boy who loves me, is out there, safe in this world and tonight—tonight the spires will rise and stage the same show they've performed for three months. In fact, it is late, later than I thought. The clouds have already begun to stiffen into their nacreous veil, soft and luminous, mucus on glass, and the hum —the hum has come to roost in my incisor. I shall sit on the porch with a cup of ginger tea, my newly screaming ginger tea, watching them—the new clouds—assert themselves in the eastern quadrant, subsuming the little stars as the neighbor, my neighbor, digs dog-like.

I may hum, as well. Softly. Not in mimicry but in answer.

Something low.

Something low and bellicose and vowel-heavy, impish yet prim.

Something to keep my son's hackles down; a one-tone bedtime story.

Something the neighbor will hear over his digging, something to make him think twice.