Part One - William Pauley III

He’s drowning in a dense sea of sound, emptying from a stranger’s mouth. He’s furious, anxious, anything but calm. He wades through the fog of empty rooms, chasing the murmurs. He’s getting closer, warmer. He’s touchy and trigger happy, silent and mean. The closer he gets, the more the voice contorts, into a screech, a howl, the sound of forty tongues, tongues without lips. No words are formed.

Only sounds.

Only droning.

Only vibrations.

A room of muted voices.

Is this America?

When he first arrived at his new Eighth Block apartment, the front door was wide open, along with each and every window. He never thought to close them. Sometime in the night, a great fog rolled in, filling the empty spaces with more emptiness—visible emptiness. He’s new to the language here, but this, he understands. This is just like home.

He follows the cracked symphony into the bathroom, then drops to the floor, beneath the fog. He crawls on hands and knees, like some confused animal. Little bits sticking to the skin of his palms as he tramples, the remnants of previous tenants, echoes in the form of dirt, grime, residue, embedding in his skin, as if meaning to become part of him, ultimately failing to penetrate.

The walls seem to be vibrating with this curious sound. He runs his fingers over to confirm, but is surprised to find them damp, almost soaking wet. There, beneath the sink, he tears into the walls with little effort, and instead of crumbling, they ooze, they bleed. He pulls on the elastic membrane of drywall as if tearing away sheets of flesh, as if opening a wound, and there he finds a well of discarded razors.

He finds something like thirty or forty in total, each sporting a great deal of rust and wear. Some as old as he is. Some, even older. He stacks them in rows on the edge of the porcelain sink and stares at them in awe—his only possessions, here in this new world. It’s enough to forget why he ever came into the room in the first place.

He looks down at his hands, stained orange from the rust of the razors. Now that he isn’t holding them, his hands feel more empty than the void of his apartment. They call to him silently from their perch on the edge of the sink, pleading, begging to become one with his flesh.

He resists the urge, until he doesn’t.

He picks up one of the dirty blades and drags it dryly against the skin of his throat, shaving with it. Almost immediately, the jagged ridge of the used blade finds its way in.

He falls into unconsciousness, swallowed up by the great fog, then dreams he is his neighbor.

Part Two - Jon T

Thursday, is cardigan day. Beige. I like it better than turtleneck day. Monday. Yesterday was wooly Wednesday and I wore my peacoat with the collar up, a young Brando, as the fog moved in.

This morning at 7:45 AM I'm counting the last drips from my coffee maker, my hands smoothing the bedcovers and scanning for debris, humming my morning psalm to my ceramic menagerie. In the center of the collection is Aldous, the sassiest unicorn. He's got a spiral horn and a gilded tail. I kick up my leg behind me as I scoot by indicating my playful acknowledgement of his flare and finger wagging flamboyance. He winks, a trick of light when he's lined up just right as the sun hits the window. Ting!

I pour a cup in my Mishigami U Alumni mug and sit at the breakfast nook in my cozy one bedroom flat like I do every morning. Reciting my affirmations, checking my posture, and visualizing my intention for the day. More than ritual, it's my power and positioning in an imperfect world.

The spoon on saucer rattle gives me a twitch. They are renovating somewhere in the building. Then I hear the fragile plinks of my mythic showcase shimmying in vibrating pirouettes across the mid-century plane. Greggy the tiniest unicorn is about to drop, so I lunge toward the shelf but it's too late. His stubby head point hits the parquet, his neck breaks. He eyes me sadly as his face spins away under the side table. I can feel the buzz through my buttocks and notice the pull string of my floor lamp swinging in jagged obliques.

Maybe it's seismic. So I think about going to the window but notice Toughy and Grace are also about to careen from the heavens. I can only catch one.

From this vantage, i can see into the bathroom and am perturbed by the presence of a light yellow stain on the wall, under my sink. I hold Grace tight. Maybe too tight because I feel something crack between my fingers.

I want to cry. I want to change apartments. I want to get as far away from the dirty dirty thing as possible. I will call Miss Ursula, the building manager and make an official complaint.

Turns out poor Toughy wasn't so tough I roll onto my stomach and count the pieces of his shattered body skittering to the staccato machinations infecting the warm peace of my home.

I shift my legs and kneel, steadying myself with a palm pressing into the floor, when I feel the needling stab of a porcelain shard puncturing the skin. Pulling out the sliver of unicorn foreleg, I am transfixed by the bubble of blood bursting into my hand.

A film drifts in my vision. And the light blinks out as I collapse into the wee rubble.

Part Three - William Pauley III

Dreaming wasn’t what he expected it to be. He imagined it to be a lot like screaming, vomit and ash flying out of his mouth and nostrils in waves, in waves, in oceans moving fast, stretching over sands, over streets, flooding the earth and everything outside it. Some impossible storm, an experience so overwhelming it’d be a moment of bliss to finally awaken from it.

But that wasn’t what it was like at all. It felt real, more real than any experience he could ever have in his empty apartment.

It was then he noticed the fog was gone, revealing every scar and pockmark carved into the walls that surrounded him. There were so many of these imperfections, it almost felt like a work of art—though unintentional, like weathered rock or oil stains on pavement.

It took a full ten minutes before he could bring himself to stand.

He sometimes woke in a paralyzed state, seeing things in the air around him, both real and unreal. It was hard to tell one from the other until he was completely awake and functional—and even then, if he was being completely honest, it still wasn’t all that clear.

In those ten minutes, there on the bathroom floor, he wondered if he’d ever been fully conscious at all.

He felt crushed by a wall.

Sometimes, when he felt this way, he’d feel the collaborative effort of others as they tried rescuing him from tragedy, little hands reaching into the rubble and tossing whatever bricks they could to the side.

Sometimes he felt nothing at all.

I don’t know which is worse, he thought, feeling the weight… or the abyss.

He pulled himself to his feet and stood before the bathroom mirror.

Standing under artificial light, he absorbed its energy, feeling more awake now. The reflection in the mirror was open-mouthed. He examined the tongue.

Etched upon it were the words:

“Never be too hard to kill.

Don’t protect yourself from outside forces.

Let it happen.

Let something happen to you.

Don’t be afraid of anything.

Let it come at you and kill you.

Let knives inside you.

Let bullets penetrate your skull.

Never stand there shielded.

Never have control.

Never fucking never.

Goddamn it, for once in your life,

be brave.”

As his eyes traced the edge at the tip of his tongue, he noticed the fog had returned, leaking from the razor wound in his neck. There was an audible hissing sound splitting the air as fog expelled from his body. He closed his eyes and hummed along with it, matching the pitch perfectly. His fingers wandered along the edge of the sink, finding the short stacks of razors there and plucking one away, as if picking a flower from the garden of violence and rust.

Eyes closed, he pushed the sharp end into his skin in every place he felt numb, but collapsed before he could get to them all.

Spasming and shivering inside the howl of his many screaming wounds—each one squealing as the fog came rushing back into the room, his body sputtering like forty-some-odd tea kettles bouncing on a stovetop—he once again fell into dreaming.

Part Four - Jon T

A humming rouses me from my brief departure, I can feel the nasty tone resonate in my wishbone. Still facing the abomination in yellow seeping through my bathroom wall, I raise my head off the floor. Sour bile drips from my lips and hangs from my chin. The morning, now a ruin of anxious perturbances, I must postpone my complaint call, and cover the unsightly blemish, before I get on with, my barely recoverable routine.

But something compels me to find the source of the skeletal vibrato articulating through my flat. Though my eyes are still teary, I am sure I can see the s-trap under my sink jitter in spastic micro-movements, a gaussian dance in steel. Crawling toward the disturbing epicentre, I can't stop drooling, sinuous saliva swinging under my chin, crushed unicorn grinding into my kneecaps, the ochre stain now browning into focus, and the pipes, without a doubt, the sonic fount of tension, I find vexing me with it's cold drone lament.

The reverberation has loosened the fittings under the sink, and against my better judgement, I unscrew the hardware easily, my fingers stinging, an electrified tremor that fizzes into my nervous system. I hear the hissing first, a sibilance of hot noise ramping up. Then, as I pull the pipes apart, the whining exhalation is replaced by gaseous clouds of off-gray vapour billowing into my face. It's strangely numbing and smells like my miscellany drawer of old keys and coins.

It's too late, but i cover my face with my back pocket handkerchief and try to reverse elbow knee my way back out of the room. The fog is filling the space but I manage to escape and pull the door closed behind me. That's when i notice the humming has stopped or at least is dampened by the thick pillows that now insulate me from the contamination zone. I watch it start to curl under the door but manage to plunder my wicker laundry basket and jam some dirty clothes along the gap.

Still on the floor, I back into the far wall by the book nook still covering my face. My eyes are swelling and leaking fluid. They don't feel like tears. More like oozing hot syrup. I try and wipe it away with my covering when I notice a sudden rush in my sinuses. Reflexively, I press into my face but it feels soft—gooey. I pull the cloth away and lay it out on my lap. My vision is getting fuzzier but I can just make out my nose and upper lip jiggling in a pile of flesh. And for a moment, i think I can reconstruct it, glue the pieces back like my fractured figurines, but then as I maneuver to my feet, I am possessed with the feeling that I don't need these pieces. Perhaps they are only obfuscation, a guard hiding the real me. I feel free and unfettered by the burden of my facade, as I peel off my remaining lip and drop it into my coffee mug. Splat.