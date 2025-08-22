I watch the sun sink into the rising spires out the giant window across from my desk, covering the stars like I don’t belong to bear witness. It's been a week, maybe more, cramming my ass into this seat after pacing gets me tired and my back hurts from the ground. Over and over again. The cycle. Studio is soundproof, acoustic paneling saving my life from the hum of the clouds I can feel when I touch the glass.

It could be my mind playing tricks, but most likely my eyes watching time, the white paint of the room, a brown-yellow splotch over my head like a poison halo. Once I'm out of cigarettes, maybe I eat the butts. Maybe I already have. Dried bile giving my beard vile braids. Something’s wrong inside my head. The hum started it. There's a rattling noise. Maybe it’s the sound, a kind of music. My skull might be a maraca of spider eggs. No, something more solid.

The sun is gone. Once it's pitch black, the LIVE sign above the window flickers into a firm red.

Showtime.

My studio monitors swell into a static.

<Static>

Audio console in front of me, condenser mic dangling in my face, I look over to my right hand resting next to the call-in system. Four red squares. Caller one. Caller two. Caller three. Caller four. I reach for the ever-present coffee cup, now only a stained ring. I run my finger over my lips– old metal– and rub as much of the coffee off the table, spreading it all over my tongue. My wet finger falls on the button.

Caller one.

"You're live with Duke Benny. Go." My voice hoarse. My head snaps back when I hear a scream pleading for its life that gives way to silence, and through that silence a voice.

"Duke? What do I do now?" It sounds like a kid talking through a tin can telephone. I don’t have it in me to answer again.

"Duke?"

"I dunno kid. We've been over this."

"Do I fight?"

"Sure kid. Sure."

"Duke? What do I do now? Duke... Duke... Dukedukdukdukdududududddd." Looping into a loop. Feedback.

<Static>

Deep breaths with a dry mouth hurt the parts of my mouth that root my tongue down. The occasional car drives past. It feels like it happens every call, but I think it’s me telling myself a thing that could be the thing to make me feel better. I know it’s real because it makes me blind. Could be the pressure behind my eyes that got me feeling like an airhead. The spires don't move, but I can steal time with the stars when I rub my eyes.

Caller two.

Same kid. Huffing and puffing. His lungs catch at the top of his breath from either a laugh or a cry. There's pushing and shoving.

"Hold him the fuck down," says a voice.

"No! No! Duke! AHHH!" The kid begs. Heels or fists slam into soil. Probably both. I put my face in my hands when the screaming won’t stop.

"'Uke? Wha' 'oo I 'oo 'ow?" His jaw sounds like a reservoir of blood.

"I'm sorry kid. I am. Make it stop."

"I fough'. 'Ike you sai' 'Uke" he blubbers.

I rub my eyes again and again and again and again. The kid wheezes. There’s a flap fluttering from inside his mouth like a baseball card clipped to a spoke. Clickclickclickclickclickclickclickclick.

<Static>

I clog my ears with my fingers and close my eyes so tight, like the sound is a boogeyman I can wish away. Exhausted. So exhausted that I might fall asleep knuckle deep in my own skull while the sound from the monitors demand the world of me.

It’s the silence that wakes me. I lean against the wall that should have a door. I think there's a door. I turn my shoulders to look around, because my neck is one rigid column of muscle and bone. There's a dead mouse in the corner under some loose sheets of paper. I wonder if it hid here from the clouds too. I laugh a little when I see its missing eyes. Me too bud, me too.

After I eat the mouse I get back to the desk. The sun won't come back until the calls are done.

Caller three.

I hit the button and notice a body huddled in the corner. A woman, a void of darkness all over except for those grieving eyes, shielding something small that twinkles like stars.

"Who's there?" I speak to the corner. The corner person doesn’t budge. Their clothes don’t rustle nor does their skin pop up with goosebumps from the air conditioner overhead. "You’ve gotta call back," I say absent-mindedly.

The woman's mouth begins to move, but I hear her voice through my monitors.

"Don't close those eyes, baby. Please. Keep them open. Mommy loves you. Mommy loves you, it's going to be okay." Sirens blare. I hear a light tap of a hand to a cheek.

"I said I'm sorry. This is too much.” I need her to understand I didn’t know.

"Too much for you?" The small body is gone, the woman in the corner standing at me, staring. Her hair is parted away from her face, clinging by either sweat or tears. Every piece of bare skin I see on her body, a canvas saturated with red. I look down, and her feet hang above the ground. The air conditioner roars, giving her the nudge she needs to sway. It creaks louder and louder.

<Static>

I press the button to make her go away. I’m happy that when I do, she is gone.

Caller four.

Me. My voice comes through the speakers.

"Yeah, that's my name." I envy my voice in the recording for only a moment.

"And are you the host of the show Live with Duke Benny?"

"What gave it away?" I laugh. The man askin' the questions doesn’t.

"How would you describe your show?"

"I'm an entertainer, first and foremost."

"You've been on record calling yourself an influencer."

"In the general sense. But we all are, aren't we?"

"You more than others, Mr. Benny. You have a wide audience. Strong with young males, ages thirteen to sixteen. Would you happen to know why that is?"

"Objection, leading the witness," my lawyer interjects.

"I'm not sure your audience would see this as pure entertainment. You mean something to these kids."

"That's a high compliment." I can hear the smirk on my face.

"This isn't a joke, Mr. Benny. A boy and his mother are dead because of the advice you gave."

"Listen. I thought it was a bit. I get set up all the time. Since you're the expert on my show, you hear the shit people call in about. All the new voice changer bullshit. AI. Who knows what the fuck is real nowadays. It's safer to assume it isn't. So like I said, I'm an entertainer. I hear a note, play what's next. I riff. It's what I do."

"Well, that boy's tongue got cut out of his face, and his brain was damaged so bad he died days after arriving at the hospital."

The lawyer played the video of the boy to the courtroom. I'll never forget it. Some thirteen-year-old kid called in, asking for advice. Streamed the whole thing with some camera clipped to his shirt. Approached some lowlifes that were giving him a hard time. I remember thinking, if I was this kid’s dad, I'd be proud of him. Never saw the kid’s dad at the trial. I told the kid all bullies are cowards. All bark no bite. What else would you tell a kid? They gotta stand up for themselves. But I told him not to be an idiot. Turns out he took a knife and pulled it on the kids. They stepped to him, and he used it. Ran, got chased down. Eye for an eye. Or tongue for a scrape, in his case. Littered around his head were teeth and bone when they found him.

I standup, damn near fall over. Press my nose against the window, squinting hard to the horizon. Please rise. Please.

Nothing.

I slide down the window, used and done. When I hit the ground the rattle in my head sends a shiver down my spine. No more. I see my mic and rip it off the mount. Throw it like a four seam fastball straight through the glass. The hum of the clouds glides through my ears. My brain is about to explode. The sky, utter darkness. I perch myself on the ledge, unable to see the ground. I look up to the sign above my head fluttering, fluttering, off.

I jump. When my head smacks against the cement, I think I see teeth fall out of my ears–and the sun rising.





