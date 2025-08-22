Ferns of Columbo

Ferns of Columbo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
17h

Fantastic prose, perfect dialgue, the mundane details that bring their lives to life, becasue we know how real they are...the myserious poetry of the phenomenon that is still just background, sinister background. What forces are at work....not just in the sky... family, work, nationalism, struggles...all so NOW. The atmosphere is thick in this - you are such a good writer - I hope you know that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jessica Maison's avatar
Jessica Maison
18h

Really enjoyed how you brought me into Elaine's world. The theme resonated so completely with our world today. The use of food is great too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon T
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture