The overstuffed shelves in the narrow aisles hold their stock like bile in the throat; extrusions, excretions, agglomerations of molecules, each in its taut-skinned puff of nitrogen. One packet of grilled squid, ridge-cut. One packet of cooling cucumber, which I don’t like, but Boris does. The chips aren’t the important thing anyway. While the photons scattering from the packets of Lay’s fire red-green-blue in my retinas, my temporal cortex is occupied with the jade-green ranks in the next aisle. I ease my way past the Oreos and Orion Pies, the Colgate and Darlie and toilet rolls, and cautiously approach. My hand reaches and plucks two bottles of lychee flavour and two of grape, then I backtrack, the fingers of both hands strained pale around the bottles and the packets of chips, and deposit the goods nonchalantly on the glass countertop.

“Soju,” says Mr Shen, as he always does, scanning the first bottle. His face is flushed. I know there’s a bottle of baijiu underneath the ash-spattered counter. “Want a bag?”

I shake my head and open my backpack. I remember something, and peer at the shelf to my left, where red-labelled bottles of soy sauce and vinegar march. “No honey?”

“No good stuff.” He scans another bottle, glass clinking. “Because of…” His head jerks upward and to his left, towards the open door of the shop and the sky above. The smog from the city is too dense to see It today, but as we pause we hear its song.

I squeeze the soju bottles in beside my laptop. “How?”

Mr Shen lowers his voice. “My cousin has bees. In the mountains. Since the apricot blossom, they’ve been… disappearing.”

A young man strides in, camouflage t-shirt rolled above moonish belly. He demands, over-loud, a packet of cigarettes.

“Just a moment,” says Mr Shen. He scans the bags of chips.

“Foreigners,” says the young man slowly, “should get the fuck out.”

“It’s coming from the 518,” says Mr Shen.

I shove the chips into my bag and try to zip it.

“Like fuck it is,” says the young man. “Why would our own military do this?” I flash my QR code at the scanner. “It's in other countries too,” I say.

“This place is full of fucking foreign spies spreading fucking lies,” says the young man to Mr Shen. He shucks the cigarette packet from their cellophane and lights up. I slip out into the prodigal heat before he can say more.

In my concrete-shelled eyrie, the heat’s been curdling since morning. When I turn on the AC, dust puffs from the vents like spores. It hasn’t rained for weeks. I’m used to that in winter, but summer should be punctuated with thunderous drenches from beetling banks of cumulonimbus, with sky-scarring stabs of lightning that I can watch from my balcony late at night with a bottle of cold beer.

I stick the soju in the fridge then step out onto the balcony and water the spindly tomatoes. The few misshapen fruit are the colour of a chest infection. I look at the sky and scan with screwed-up eyes, like I’ve done every day for the last three months. If the wind were to blow from the dragon-spine mountains to the north, scouring the PM2.5 from the air, I’d see the dome of the sky draped in mother-of-pearl, a vast and gauzy oyster shell in which we’re wetly bedded foreign bodies. Sometimes it’s like looking through a puddle rainbowed with oil from a leaky car. Sometimes it’s the raddled warp of a cobwebbed fairground mirror, fingerprinted as with greasy sin. And sometimes it’s the pale-bright pigeon-wings and trumpets of the heavenly host, myriads upon myriads fluttering, stretching, preparing their blasts and radiant hallelujahs, and on those days I dare not look too long lest I see wheels and eyes and burning coals and hear in the temple all crying glory. Today, even though my eyes can’t pierce the pallid murk, the marrow of my bones is mewling at the siren song, the theremin throb that echoes from beyond the smog. It’s near the low end of its scale now. I tell myself I’ll wait until it hits middle C before opening the first bottle.

When I’ve showered and changed into pyjama shorts and vest top, I slump onto the sweaty sofa and turn on the TV. I open the first bottle of soju and the bag of grilled-squid flavour chips and watch the evening news. The President shakes hands with visiting dignitaries, standing on a carpet the colour of blood. The President inspects the National Cybersecurity Administration. The Vice-President visits drought-stricken farmers in the north-west. The Defence Minister condemns the underhand tactics of warmongering foreign nations. I turn it off. Nothing new.

The sweet chemical grape flavour tangs like air freshener in my oesophagus. Half the bottle gone, the tide of my anxieties lifts and in the bedroom drawer, I rummage for my other phone. A dozen messages: two from Mum, ten and a missed call from Alice. I check the time. Should be her lunch break. I tap the unreal green button and feel guilty relief when she doesn’t pick up. I already know what she’ll say: you have to come home, what if they close the border, what if Grampa gets worse? And I know how I’ll answer: work’s really busy, we’re on the verge of a breakthrough, and Grampa’s not dying, he’s a gaslighting hypochondriac. I plug the phone in to charge on the bedside cabinet.

A knock at the door, echoing bony and angular from the concrete in the stairwell. I run a hand through my hair, still damp from the shower, and yank the heavy handle. In the gloom, a wasp-coloured crash helmet takes a step back. A skinny boy, all elbows and eyebrows, thrusts a paper bag at me. It smells of fried chicken. The boy’s eyes roam from my foreign-eyed face to the flab-slabs of my upper arms, then to where my nipples pock the thin ribbed cotton of my top. I cross my arms.

“Ms Yi Ling?”

“I didn’t order anything,” I say.

“This is your address, right?” The boy shows me the ticket stapled to the bag. I take the bag, and he rabbits down the stairs, eyes still hopping towards me as he flees.

I open the second bottle of soju. A message from Boris pings: I’m on the way over, I ordered food.

He arrives at sunset. At the balcony doors, we stand and watch the red disc slip past the dusty high-rise cranes at the construction site.

“Two good things about smog,” I say, taking a sip from my glass.

“I didn’t think there were any.” He clinks his glass to mine, lip to lip. “Cheers.” “One: nice sunsets.” I wave at the view. “Two: we can’t see It.”

“That’s true.” He clinks his glass again. “Cheers.”

We eat the chicken sitting on the sofa watching Downton Abbey, stacking shards of bone amid the smears of chilli sauce in the cardboard cartons. Boris likes Downton Abbey; he’s trying to develop a more British English accent. We open the last bottle of soju. He takes off his short-sleeved mid-level cadre’s shirt and I lean against his white vest and breath his sweat and cigarettes.

“Elaine,” he says, leaning his head back. “You should listen to your daughter.” “What do you mean?” The muscles in my shoulders tighten beneath his arm. “I’m thinking about going to find my wife,” he says seriously. “She’s abroad, you know.” “Aren’t you divorced?”

“Almost.” He strokes my arm, thick whorled fingertips wherrying my freckles. I sit up. “It’s everywhere, you know.”

“I know.”

Later, in the treacle-toffee darkness on the clingy heat of the sheets, Boris nuzzles the folds and valleys of my torso like a sheep nosing for grass.

“You should take care of your body,” he says.

I say nothing. He means well.

“Health is most important,” he goes on. “You should exercise more.” On the bedside cabinet, the phone rings. I roll over to look at it.

“My daughter,” I say.

“You should answer.”

“And let her see me with you?” I let it ring out. She should know it’s past midnight here anyway.

The phone pings. I see the beginning of the message on the lock screen, but don’t swipe it open so that she doesn’t see I’m awake. Mum, seriously, come home. The Guardian…

Boris gets up, wrinkles his underpants on then goes out to the balcony to smoke. I put the phone on silent then wrap a sheet around myself and join him. We lean on the railing, warm in the night.

“It’s watching,” he says, stabbing his cigarette upwards. The lit end glows orange in the dark, a tiny simulacrum of the sunset past.

“The air’s cleared a bit,” I say. Above us, It twists in thickets and gravestones of vast and ancient shadow. Even when the air’s been less than 100, I’ve not seen any stars since It appeared. I’m not entirely certain the universe beyond It still exists.

“Do you smell honey?”

“No. I smell your smoke.”

“Elaine,” he says. “Seriously, you should go home. Just for a while.” “I don’t want to. My life is here.”

He sighs, smoke curling from him like a small dragon, and scratches his belly. “I don’t want you to get hurt. Xenophobia is — well, you know.”

“I’ve been here almost twenty years. I’ll deal with it.”

The sky song, which has been rising steadily since we’ve come outside, crumples then soars to a pitch almost beyond my hearing.

In the morning, I make a pot of real coffee. It’s Saturday. Boris rummages in the fridge — eggs, cabbage, mushrooms — and boils some noodles. We sit at the dining table in our underwear. It’s bright outside, but diffuse, a pearly whispering lace-shimmering translucence.

“Elaine,” he says when we’ve finished eating. He reaches across the fake-wood veneer and strokes my hair behind my ear.

“What is it?” I can tell something’s off. “You don’t have to go to the office today?” He shakes his head. “I have to tell you something.”

“What?”

He looks at the table and straightens his chopsticks.

“Spit it out,” I say. My breath clots in my chest. “You’re getting back together with your wife.”

He shakes his head. “There was a meeting yesterday. Of the Foreign Affairs Office.” “And?”

A tight pause. “Director Lang said she’s very sorry, but we can’t renew your contract.”

His eyes are heavy with embarrassment and shame. The AC unit rattles. My breath wheezes thin.

“Why?”

“The new espionage law. The Institute needs an exemption to employ foreign talents now — you know, we’re near the 518 zone and, you know, some of the work is sensitive.”

“And Coco doesn’t want the hassle of applying for an exemption?” My voice is high and brittle.

“It’s not that simple.” He rotates his coffee cup so that the handle is lined up with his chopsticks. “You know if it was up to me it would be different. I tried.”

There’s nothing either of us can do, and I know it. I grab the bowls and take them to the kitchen so I can hide the tears pranking at the corners of my eyes. Outside the dust smeared window, the sky is stippling, curtaining, a lobster’s-eye-view of a shallow sea. It feels closer. Some day, the veil is going to tear and we’ll see it as it truly is.

Boris pads into the kitchen, flip-flops flacketing on the sticky tiles.

“I’ll come and find you,” he says. I know he wants to mean it.

“Maybe it’s for the best,” I say. I open the fridge and let its pale chill caress my hot face. Behind a flaccid broccoli and a jar of cornichons squats a bottle of Bailey’s. I rinse out two sickly tumblers and fill them both halfway.

“Here’s to It,” I say. My voice is wormwood and chalk. Salt-streaked, tide-wracked, we drink.

Caitriana NicNeacail is a speculative fiction writer from the Outer Hebrides of Scotland. Her work is informed by her background in particle physics and in theology, along with the landscapes and languages of Scotland and China, where she worked for many years. She dreams of writing full-time some day.