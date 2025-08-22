A Weather Report by Elizabeth D., Class 8-A

Week 1

Sunday: Shimmery. No sky.

Monday: Shimmery (more blue today.) Still no sky.

Tuesday: Shimmery teal. I thought I saw some sky through the clouds, but maybe that’s just what I wanted to see. The humming doesn’t ever stop. It’s so loud!

Wednesday: Shimmery with pink. It’s a bright angry pink, like signs lit up in the big gas station window. For some reason, though, everything smells purple.

Thursday: Shhhhhhhhhhhhfeweiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii338

I woke up this morning at 5:30 with my head on the keyboard and my weather log open. I don’t know why I can’t seem to get through the thing, but it’s about to be a very big problem if I can’t.

Mrs. Terry, the eighth-grade teacher, wants us to keep a daily weather report for our summer homework. We’re supposed to turn in at least eight weeks of data from our observations, as detailed as we can, because the little changes in the weather are what “real scientists” use to find out what the weather is and why it’s happening. It seemed like an easy enough assignment to keep up with, even though the weather has been so weird recently that nobody would ever know if I waited until the last minute and made it all up. That’s what I’m doing now, of course, because I haven’t been able to bring myself to look at the sky. I’m not sure what the point is of the exercise, anyway—I know why the weather’s happening. It’s all my fault.

I know that sounds melodramatic, coming from someone who’s never even cheated on a test, but I can prove it. Thirteen weeks ago, Annemarie and I made the pact. The next week, the weather started, and she disappeared.

So, Annemarie…you see, I’ve never really had friends. Mom always says nobody knows what to do with me, because I read too many old books and I don’t talk to the other kids. Well, how could I? I’m not allowed to watch any of the shows they like, or even leave the house by myself, so we have nothing to talk about. But last year Annemarie moved to our school, and for some reason she thought I was interesting. She said I have “old soul energy”, though I never knew what she meant by that. Annemarie liked to say things, but she didn’t like to explain.

We became best friends right away, of course. It was fantastic. I never had to find things to talk about, because she didn’t want to talk about the real world, anyway. Annemarie never called me a kid for wanting to make believe. There was only one thing that bothered me about it, kind of: when I played alone, I’d always been sure that I knew the difference between life and stories. The longer we stuck with a game, though, the more real it became.

Still, we didn’t start out meaning to make a pact with anything. She found a tarot deck at home over Christmas break, and brought it back to school with her in January. We messed around with it for a month or two, marveling at how easy it was to find things that seemed true in the cards, before we started to speculate what kind of power was behind them. It was obviously personal, somehow. Neither of us had much aesthetic attachment to ghosts or demons, but I thought about the heavy books that I found in the bottom shelves of the adult section at the library and hauled home stacked five apiece, straining the seams of my backpack until the zippers broke. A name came to my tongue, suddenly, without my asking for it.

“It’s a god, or something,” I said, “And it’s called Omhuggd’zhog.”

After that, Annemarie started to make up little stories for me about our god-or-something. It was from the deepest space and far in the future, she said, and everyone and everything had died so long ago that it was desperately bored. Our questions kept it amused, so it answered. She kept a record of our divinations, and drew long, curling lines around the edges of the paper in glittery gel-pen. “Look,” she’d say, tilting it back and forth. “It’s shimmering with possibility.”

One morning Annemarie flounced into the gym before school and dropped down cross-legged next to me on the seventh-grade line, as usual. Her uniform shirtsleeves were rolled up to her shoulders and I could see a bruise on one of her arms. I asked about it, of course.

“Steve and Braden got in a fight,” she said, like it was the most normal thing in the world. Braden was her older brother, a high-school kid often mentioned and never seen, at least by me. Steve was their mother’s boyfriend—a category of person that I was unfamiliar with, but which she seemed to take for granted.

“How’d you get bruised if they were the ones fighting?” I asked.

“It was a fight about me,” Annemarie said. She reached up and rolled the sleeves down like everybody else’s. “Hey, do you ever wish you didn’t have to grow up?”

I nodded. There was nothing worse I could imagine than becoming my mother, except maybe for the necessary intermediary step of becoming a high-school girl.

“Cool,” she said. “That’d be really cool, wouldn’t it?”

I nodded again; it could be hard to find words when Annemarie was talking. I was just trying to look for them anyway when the bell rang.

I thought that was the end of it, because Annemarie did this—brought things up wildly, then dropped them forever, pretending not to remember what she’d said before, like they were conversations you’d had with somebody else entirely. Then, at lunch, she asked me again.

“What’s the point of wishing?” I said. I get argumentative when I’m hungry, but the eighth-graders had been saying that girls who skipped meals would never grow boobs. It seemed like a reasonable tradeoff to me. “We can’t. That’s just life.”

“Omhuggd’zhog could do it,” she said.

I couldn’t argue with that. If anybody could keep us from growing up, it was Omhuggd’zhog. In that moment of wanting more than anything to stay in this moment, to keep my life and my body from changing, it didn’t even matter to me that I knew we had made it up. I also knew that we had to try.

For days we tossed around ideas for a ritual, cobbling together details from my scarier reading and from grown-up movies she’d watched, but what ended up happening was that Annemarie showed up at my house that weekend with some old sheets to use as ceremonial robes, and we dodged my mother’s questions on our way to the narrow strip between the toolshed and my neighbor’s fence.

She improvised a few solemn words about how Omhuggd’zhog had always done right by us before, and this time we were prepared to sacrifice in exchange for the use of its power. I tried not to squeak when she showed me a scratched-up box cutter, huge in her hand. Somehow, I managed to make a cut on her finger; then she made one on mine. The blood dripped down onto our shoes, and we both shook as much as we could into the dirt as we wished silently.

“Now we have to kiss,” Annemarie said.

This had never been discussed, and I didn’t like the idea. “Why?”

“That’s how you make a secret vow,” she said, confident.

I closed my eyes and reluctantly let her push her wet lips against mine. That was it; the thing was done. We just had to wait and see if it would work.

So. Now you’re all caught up, I think. It’s 6:00 and here I am, trying to make myself look out the window for a starting point, any starting point, to fabricate another few lines of description.

I can’t do it—the sky’s taunting me. Omhuggd’zhog…Annemarie…those low-hanging veils, shimmering with iridescent color and singing like angels—if I keep looking at them, I’m going to lose it. I drop the blinds and pick the notebook computer back up, curling around its steady glow. The light never seems to stand still out there anymore, and I can’t get anybody to understand why it bothers me so much. I just want something to stay the same.

Everything’s been different since the weather started doing this. It was the week after we made the pact, like I said. I wish I’d looked at that clear blue sky for longer, that last afternoon before it all changed. I wish I’d drank it all in and savored that last taste of unruffled infinity, but instead I just walked in the door, head down. I didn’t see the sky again until I left to go to school the next day. By then, it was too late. I hadn’t realized that something pure and precious was over.

No one else seemed to, either. The end of the school year was so close, but still seemed so far away. Everyone else still thought that the weather would change in time for vacation, that they’d get to enjoy the summer sun. When I came to school that day and Annemarie didn’t, though—when she didn’t return my texts, or my frantic chat messages later—I knew better. This was my fault. We had asked something too great, and now those clouds, and the terrifying possibilities they shimmered with, were the only thing left.

I have to force back the panic and think about my weather report again; I only have a few days left to get it done. Can I use someone else’s observations? If I do a web search for the weather, it’ll be all poetry and conspiracy posts, but my parents still get a weekly analog newspaper. I can take their weather section and shuffle the details until it looks original. I ignore my unread chat messages (were there so many last time I looked?) and close the computer to go downstairs.

The newspaper’s not on its usual place on the table. My mom’s already up, pouring a cup of coffee, so I ask her where it is.

She says she hasn’t seen it, but the fear radiating off her, like I could turn on her any second, says she’s lying.

“Are you sure? I need it for school,” I say, looking under the table now.

“Liz.” She’s buckling already. “You can’t have the paper today.”

I don’t bother to hide my offense. “Why not?”

“It’s ghoulish, that’s why,” she snaps.

That makes me pause. “What’s ghoulish?”

“You know…didn’t anyone tell you yet? You kids are always on your phones.”

“Tell me what?” My heart’s racing.

She looks even more scared of me now. “Liz, they found Annemarie,” she says. “She was buried in the woods. Her stepfather confessed to everything.”

I don’t say anything, but Mom’s look of fear intensifies.

“Liz,” she says again. “Are you okay?”

Maybe. I’m only half breathing.

“It worked,” I say.

“What? What do you mean?”

“I mean it worked.” I think back to the little drops of blood soaking into my socks, and I understand now: there was only ever one way out.

Annemarie will never have to grow up. Nothing will ever change for her again. She’ll be thirteen and skinny and perfect forever.

I look out the window, straight up into that swirling, shimmering sky, green and thunderous. Maybe we should have been more clear about the pact we made, but Omhuggd’zhog delivered anyway. There’s a law of physics—I think it’s called the conservation of energy—that says you can’t get rid of potential; all you can do is shuffle it around. I get that world of possibilities, and she—

“She got what she wanted,” I say, with a little smile.