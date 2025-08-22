Children with rainbow eyes hold hands around a shadow tower, their backs turned, something whispers from the dark, and one by one they turn to me. A flash burns them into scorch marks on the ground.

Jolt vampire upright in bed. Pant fast. Eyes sting wide. Wet hug from my pyjamas. Third night swim this week.

Lock your arms, hands over forearms, fingers at elbows and breathe. In. Fh-fhhhhhhhh. And out. Phhhhhhhh.

This is your safe space Mum whispers.

Throw off the covers, swing my legs out, and hop down from bed onto the wooden floor. Undo the ties on my bottoms, pull them down, step out, leave them in a wet pile by the dumbbell weights, and Pooh Bear walk past Daddy’s tower of magazines and signed sports posters to my desk by the window.

Sweat beads race down my back.

Yawn.

Light shines through the window and colours the wooden desktop in kaleidoscopes. Open the window and the air puppy licks my body.

My limbs grow goosebumps. Shudder.

Nan’s sweet perfume strolls in through the window.

Baked pies, fresh jams in glass jars with picnic blanket tops, thick sandwiches with inches of butter filling and tight hugs slideshow across my brain. Rainbow eyes and scorched children kick over the projector.

Shake them out my head.

Walk to the door and press an ear against the wood.

Hold my breath.

Thuhm. Thuhm. Thuhm. My heartbeat vibrates in my ears.

Plates and cutlery clink. Something sizzles. The radio plays.

Breakfast.

Crack open the door. Peek an eye through. Mum and Daddy’s door is shut.

Close the door, walk back to the desk, kneel, and pull out a wooden panel in the leg. Rest the panel against the desk with the chair wedged behind it.

A crayon family portrait lies wounded in the bin. Torn through the middle.

Inside the leg sit splattered paint pots, dried brushes, sharpened pencils, crayons with flattened tops, sharpeners, a shavings pot, paint bottles, paper scraps, smudged sponges and a stuffed folder of drawings. Two rainbow coloured pages stick out.

A Polaroid rests its back on the wood. Mum and I at the town Community Centre, my artwork on the wall. Birthday cake smiles.

Pluck this week’s night swims from the folder, then arrange them into cartoon panels on the desktop. Night swim one, then two.

Grab fresh paper and move it into the rainbow.

Pluck green, red, yellow, blue, and purple pencils from their holder. Trace the colours. Draw my dream. Crayons next, then sponges dipped in paint.

My hands guide themselves across the page.

Wipe my multicoloured fingertips on my top. Give Thomas the Tank Engine war paint.

Grab a magazine from the pile. Evo Turbo: Fifty Years of Porsche’s Supercar Icon printed on the cover. Slot the three drawings between the pages.

Slip off the pyjama top, pat myself dry, roll it into a ball, and shoot for the washing basket. It splats the wall.

Put on clothes and step out of my bedroom into the hall. Close the door slow. Mum and Daddy’s door is shut.

We stand in a duel. No tumbleweeds. Weapons unholstered. Sun beating at our backs. Thuhm. Thuhm. Thuhm.

The hallway leans, tips, and spins sideways. A bedspring squeaks. The door slams back into place and kicks into a sprint towards me.

My feet drag me around the corner and into the kitchen.

Mum sits at the kitchen table, apron on, applying make-up with her compact mirror. She dabs into something wet, dots it underneath her eye, and smooths it over with her fingers. Mum stages a small smile in the mirror, purses her lips, and shimmies a hand through her hair. She adjusts her shirt and straightens a stubborn fold in her apron.

A purple cloud swells beneath Mum’s eye. She blinks and winces.

Must’ve fallen over again last night when letting Daddy in late. He says she’s clumsy.

She snaps the mirror shut and pops it into her apron pouch. Make-up she slots into a nearby drawer.

The radio plays.

Two frying pans rest on the lit stove. Next to them an opened packet of bacon and carton of eggs.

Bacon sizzles in the pan.

On the table, my cereal soaks up milk and buttered toast softens on Mum’s plate. Pssstttt. Pssstttt. Mum turns and smiles. We wave.

“Quiet” Mum mouths.

“We don’t want to wake Daddy. Not after the night he’s had”, we both look towards Daddy’s bedroom, ears open, and a timer starts.

“Listen for the door”, she says. “Gets stuck on an uneven floorboard, Daddy’s been meaning to fix it for months. That’s our signal”.

Lay the magazine flat on the table. Porsche’s Supercar Icon. Mum frowns and tilts her head. Her mouth opens, and my raised finger interrupts.

Flip back the pages and pull out the drawings. Mum Polaroid smiles.

We study them side-by-side. “Night swims?” she whispers. My head nods, and I hand her the first drawing.

Under rainbow skies, children play together in a playground. Swings, a slide, sandpit, merry-go-round. Some stand heads turned up to the sky. In shimmering light, their joy will peak, written in crayon.

Bacon hisses in the pan.

Mum leans to look out the kitchen window and towards the colourful sky outside. “Great job with the colours honey. And the body proportions! You’re getting good at this”. She hugs me tight across the shoulders.

Hand her the second drawing.

Children hold hands around a shadow tower, twisted around like curtain fabric, reaching up high into the clouds. They stand in shadow, soft with peace written in pencil.

“Late night meet with your friends?” Mum asks, her voice pillow soft. “Good idea, get away from all this craziness. Maybe me and the other Mum’s meet you up there sometime. Wine allowed?” Our laughs overlap.

The radio plays.

Hand her the third drawing.

Mum’s eyes flicker and blink hard.

She lifts the page closer to her face and fidgets in the chair.

Silhouettes of scorched children, stretched long like evening sunshine, on the ground. Mum looks at me and back at the page. “I-I don’t understand? What is this?” Her eyes wash over with tears.

“Night swim”, I reply.

“And this? What’s this mean?” she points to writing on the page.

They won’t return, they’re ours to keep.

Mum pulls the drawings together and recites the words under her breath. In shimmering light, their joy will peak. They stand in shadow, soft with peace. They won’t return, they’re ours to keep. She gasps and holds a hand to her mouth.

“K-keep, keep!” The words catch in her throat.

Bacon cracks loud in the pan.

A door creaks. Wood bumps against wood. Boots approach the kitchen. “Quick”, Mum says, “Hide them”.

Snatch up the drawings, muscle them between the pages and hold it up to read. Mum resumes her position at the stove.

Daddy rounds the corner and enters the kitchen. Full bags under his eyes. Mum greets him, “Morning honey, how did you slee-”

Daddy raises a hand, squints his eyes, and shakes his head. “Don’t be talkin’ now. And kill that damn light, alright? Head’s splittin’”.

He circles the table and roughs a hand through my hair.

Ouch. My scalp stings.

Mum reaches up, tugs on the blind cord, and shuts out the light. Daddy sits down.

“We’re interrupting this morning’s music with breaking news”, says a voice over the radio. “Reports of missing children are rising warns Police Commissioner Lowe. The police urge anyone with information about recent disappearances to come forwards. Stay alert, and if you see anything suspicious call in. Be safe out the-”.

“Cut that shit off” shoots Daddy at the radio.

“Embarrassing. Letting their kids run away and tellin’ everyone ‘bout it”. The words scorn through teeth messy with food.

Mum presses a button on the radio and country music plays.

“Turn that up”, Daddy says.

Mum rotates the dial. Click.

“Up, up! I said”, hollers Daddy.

He stands in a groan, walks to the radio and turns the dial. Click. Click. The volume jumps.

“Breakfast, I’m starving” demands Daddy. He clicks his fingers.

He turns the radio dial again. Click. Click. Click. The singer stands in our kitchen. Mum flips the bacon with tongs, then pours a coffee and hands it to Daddy. His ape hands accept the cup.

“Needs sugar”, he says.

Daddy turns to the kitchen side, reaches for the sugar pot and opens it. He places the lid down, opens the cutlery drawer and picks up a teaspoon.

Mum cracks two eggs into the pan and throws the shells into the sink.

He digs into his pocket and pulls out a small bottle. Unscrews the lid and pours brown into his cup. Stirs. Ting. Ting. Ting.

Daddy takes a sip and his body softens.

He throws the spoon aside and sits down.

Country music plays.

Daddy lights a cigarette, sucks on it, and leans back in his chair.

The cigarette eats itself and grey feathers fall onto the table.

“Enjoying that magazine son?” he asks.

The pages quiver. I give a short nod and grow a half-smile.

“Good, that’s good”, says Daddy, slow motion with a nod. “Bout time you liked cars. Was startin’ to think you ain’t mine” he adds through a smirk.

Daddy sucks on his cigarette and blows a smoke screen through his nostrils. He shoots forwards and shouts, “Seeing how the fuckin’ thing is wrong side up!”. Daddy grabs the magazine, and the drawings fall out.

My heart stops.

“Fucks this?” he swats at the pictures and his eyes turn dinner plates.

“T’fuck you two been doing? Art, drawin’?”, Daddy’s eye twitches. The twitch worms around his eye, gets behind it, drops down his cheek and burrows into his lip. He chews and swallows it.

Eggs burn dog farts in the pan.

My lips snitch shut, and tears flee down my cheeks.

Mum steps towards me, and Daddy raises his hand. She hits a wall. “You’ve turned my boy into a nancy” his words don’t pull their punches. Mum sweats a wild look.

Daddy puts the cigarette out on Mum’s toast. Hssssssssskk-chhhh. Butter bubbles burst into burnt sweet popcorn.

He pushes the cigarette down until it’s gone. Krk-krk-krk. The plate underneath breaks. Crack! And cuts his hand.

He smears blood over the tablecloth like a wounded animal fled across it. Fumes from Daddy’s truck exhaust lift from the pan.

“Slow down sweetheart. Let’s talk about this”, says Mum. The words cower in her mouth.

Daddy slams the table with his fist. Face red. My cereal bowl turns over, cutlery jumps, the table legs tremble, and a coffee mug shatters on the floor.

The room holds its breath.

“Enough!” his mouth cracks the whip.

He grabs a fistful of Mum’s apron and pulls her to the floor. Her knees crunch on the tiles, and her face scrambles in pain.

“Clean it”, he shouts through gritted teeth and liquor breath.

Daddy stands from the table, looms over Mum, and unhooks his belt. He dangles it buckle side down. Gulp.

Mum looks to me and mouths “It’s ok”.

She collects the big shards first, hoists them from one hand into the other, and builds a pile. She winches and red crayon bits colour the floor.

Burnt breakfast pinches my eyes.

“Useless!” shouts Daddy and rakes the belt buckle against Mum’s back. Mum shrieks. The cup shards rattle in her hands.

Lock your arms, hands over forearms, fingers at elbows and breath- “Enough of that nancy crap” he yells and hurls the belt at me.

It rushes past, my head and smacks against the wall.

Daddy pushes past me, heads to the cupboard and throws open the door. The top hinge breaks off. His arms fly into a frenzy. An ironing board clatters to the floor, mop, bucket, boxes of light bulbs smash into pieces, and the laundry basket flies out.

The door hangs on for dear life.

Dad steps out with a duffle bag. Arms lined with veins.

He walks into my bedroom and slams the door.

Shhht-zzzzip.

Drills whirl. WhrrrRRR-GRRK-grrrrk-grrrr.

Metal clangs and wood breaks.

Something heavy scrapes along my bedroom floor.

“My boy a fuckin’ nancy”, shouts Daddy through the door.

Drills whirl. WhrrrRRR-GRRK-grrrrk-grrrr.

The door swings open, Daddy strides out, grabs my arm and bullies me inside. My insides turn to straw.

“Don’t hurt him” wails Mum from the kitchen floor.

Bars on windows. Desk in splinters. Handcuffs bolted to the bed. Daddy locks my wrists in, leaves and slams the door.

Cotton candy and the distant rumble of carnival rides drift into my room. Rainbow light through the barred window closes my eyes.

Sam Reid is a novice writer and occasional reader who experiments with short minimalist fiction on Substack.



