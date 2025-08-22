The beans hit the shelf with a soft clatter. Emilio wiped his hands on his apron and looked outside. The sky was pale, like always. I mean, it just wasn’t the kind of place where folks felt cheerful anymore. Back when he first rolled into town with four rags to his name and a diploma nobody gave a damn about, things were different. The sun used to bite, in a good way. It got under your skin, made you sweat just enough to feel alive. People bought cold drinks, bottled water, fruit juice by the gallon. That was good money.

At noon, the doorbell rang. Emilio turned around. He smiled when he saw Martha’s half-unbuttoned blouse, and then the rest of her. Her eyes came last, behind those thick glasses. Martha was beautiful.

“Did you save me some bread?”

“You don’t even say good morning anymore?” Emilio said. “This world could use a little kindness.”

“I need bread, not kindness. Bread, I can pay for.”

“Kindness too.”

He looked at her, trying to guess if there was still a shot at changing the plan for the evening. But she was already looking away.

“So? Did you put the bread aside or not?”

Emilio muttered something in a scratchy Italian he never fully lost, walked over to the hold shelf, and pulled the bag with Martha’s name on it. He opened it, flicked off a black centipede crawling on the bread, and closed it.

When he faced her again, Martha was staring at him.

“You put your hands in the bag?”

“No.”

“I saw you.”

Emilio had always thought red-haired women were trouble.

“I just checked.”

“You took out one of those worms?”

He nodded.

“Yeah.”

“I don’t even notice them anymore.”

“What?” Emilio had drifted.

“The black worms,” she said. “They’re everywhere now.”

He reached the counter and brushed her hand. She didn’t pull away.

“See you tonight?” he asked.

“I can’t tonight,” she said.

“Come on. Just find an excuse.”

“He’s home.”

“You should get a divorce.”

“He’s not my husband.”

“Then marry him and get divorced.”

“I’m not like you.”

Emilio pulled his hand back and looked at her. Not angry. Just stunned.

“I’m sorry,” she said.

He started tidying shelves, louder than he had to.

“But I bet you and I could get somewhere,” she added.

“Get where?”

“I don’t know. Somewhere, maybe.”

He paused, fingers on a dusty can.

“To get somewhere,” he said, “you need to know the way.”

Martha didn’t answer.

“Thanks for the bread,” she said, low.

“You still owe me.”

“Tomorrow.”

“You said that yesterday.”

“And I’ll say it tomorrow too.”

“So, we meeting tonight?”

“Come by. I’ll see what I can do.”

The thought calmed him.

Martha pulled the door open and stepped out without another word. Before it could swing shut, someone else slipped in. At first, the man looked like a shadow. He didn’t enter like people do, he was just there, as if the room had shifted and he’d appeared to fill the space. He had black worms crawling across his hand.

“Those’ll climb up your arm,” Emilio said. “You should take them off.”

The man didn’t move. He wore a coat the color of dry leaves, covered in dust. His lips were cracked. His eyes... Emilio didn’t like his eyes. They looked like fogged glass. Like an old man’s eyes, all cataracts and pain.

He didn’t go near the shelves, just said, “It’s going to rain. One last time. Then that’s it.” Emilio blinked. “Excuse me?”

The man didn’t answer. He turned, pushed the door open, and walked out. The bell tinkled behind him as it shut.

Emilio laughed to himself. Then stopped. He started putting the chickpeas back in place. Maybe the guy was drunk. Or maybe not. Maybe he was one of those folks who stare at the sky too long. The kind who leave with theories and tremors. He’d seen others like him. People talking about messages in the buzzing, or trying to read destiny in whatever pigeon shit landed nearest their shoes.

A gust of wind whistled under the windows. Outside, the clouds had thickened. The sky looked like a crushed tin can. A strange light had spread across the street. Soft, pewter-colored. Like twilight pressed flat. The usual silence had something off about it. As if the world were holding its breath. Emilio turned on the radio.

Only static. He turned it off.

The fear he’d been ignoring for weeks climbed up into his throat. He reached under the counter, opened a drawer, and took out his gun. He looked at it for a while. Then put it back. “People always need something before it rains,” he muttered, mostly to convince himself. Bread. Batteries. Dried figs. Human rituals against the inevitability of damp. He’d keep the shop open.

He made tea at five. At six, he opened the back door and stepped into the alley. The air smelled of metal. He tried to remember the last time it had really rained. Maybe six weeks ago? The drizzle didn’t count. Back in the day, summer storms here were so loud you had to shout just to be heard inside the house.

When he came back in, the bell above the door gave a faint jingle. A woman stood near the flour sacks, as if she’d just stepped inside. Her hair was pulled back. She wore an old coat, the kind that didn’t belong to any season anymore.

She was smiling. But not with her eyes.

“What do you need?” Emilio asked.

“I don’t need anything. I’m just waiting.”

“For what?”

“The rain,” she said, like she was dreaming.

Emilio stiffened. As sometimes happens when you’re caught inside something unbearable, that moment stretched longer than it should’ve.

“I don’t think it’s going to start anytime soon,” he said, jaw tight.

“Oh, but it’s already started.” She pointed toward the street, like she was inviting him to take a better look. Those black things again, crawling on the sleeves of her coat. Emilio didn’t say anything. He walked over, opened a window, and looked out. The smell hit him in the face. Iron. Mold. Something sweet. Almost like the folds of Martha’s skin. The clouds were thick as lard. Something moved above them. A dog barked in the alley.

“I have to go,” the woman said. And she was gone.

Hours passed. No one else came in. Emilio stayed. The gun, which had been in the drawer, now sat on the counter. Every now and then he thought it was raining. But the windows stayed dry as bone. The buzzing was getting worse. Closer. Thicker.

At nine, he lowered the shutter. But he didn’t lock it. He stood there for a moment with his hand on the handle, like he was waiting for a signal. Something to push him out. Toward Martha. Toward the cup of tea that maybe was already waiting for him.

But nothing came.

He went back inside. The neon light flickered overhead. Emilio took a bag, wrote Martha’s name on it, and packed it carefully. For tomorrow’s offering. Then placed it on a shelf. He sat down behind the counter. Nothing left to do. Surrounded by a white noise that kept getting closer. Like breath through the walls. The shop felt bigger now. Or maybe just emptier. There were corners he didn’t remember.

Then, he felt the hairs on his arm stand up, that quick prickle you get when something’s alive on your skin. He looked down and saw a worm inching through the dark hairs. He pulled it off. Slowly. He was thirsty, but didn’t get up. Everything had become a little blurry. As if he had a white filter in front of his eyes. He thought of Martha. And how she used to let her red hair down. Just for him.

A drop hit the window and slid down. Then another. And another. He watched them trace slow paths down the glass.

“It’s raining.”

