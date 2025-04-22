Ferns of Columbo

Ferns of Columbo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Curtis's avatar
J. Curtis
11h

This is so freakin inventive, Jon. Not that I’d expect anything less. This will be a tough act to follow

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tell Me a Mystery's avatar
Tell Me a Mystery
14h

Jon T -- WOW! Excellent installment. I love the math and how it shows us yet another view of her powers and this world. SO MUCH FUN!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon T
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture