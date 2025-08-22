The dusty strip of road snaked languorously through the bone white desert. Parched clumps of bleached grass stretched up through the glittering sand, clinging desperately to the crumbling edges of the asphalt, swaying back and forth in the warm, soft breeze, their grasping fronds beseeching the multi coloured heavens for a drop of moisture.

But there had been no rain for three months. Not since the sky had become this melange of iridescence.

Strange sounds drifted through the air. Dim and distant celestial voices. Sometimes high and beseeching and, then, occasionally, barely discernible. On the periphery of hearing. Yet always there.

Gabriel put his foot to the floor and accelerated down the empty highway.

He kept the windows closed and the rock and roll blaring. The crackling speakers of his car stereo were still powerful enough to blast away the outside noises that were trying to inveigle their way through the splintered and smeared windscreen. The weary air conditioning system wheezed and rattled, struggling in vain to cope with the dust and heat. He adjusted his sunglasses and chewed furiously on a tasteless wad of gum.

“Keep going darling,” he muttered.

The sound of his own voice, as always, brought him comfort.

So many trips taken across this wide open country with nothing but his own thoughts and crappy products to sell. What they were never mattered. It was always the same goal. Get folks to buy something they didn’t need so he could put enough gas in his tank to get to the next town, and do it all over again.

But then, three months ago, amidst the deepest grief, a strange opportunity presented itself.

He’d no interest in what this crazy phenomenon was. The politicians and scientists could figure that out. And, whilst they did, the ordinary person in the street would be scared, worried or intrigued. Probably all three at once. That’s where Gabriel came in. As always, he had exactly the right thing to answer their questions and calm their fears. It just took him a little while to figure out what that would be. And, if that kept his mind off the loss of his father, then that could only be a good thing.

Four months ago his father had finally succumbed to the cancer that had been gnawing at his bones for years. A young man of sixty five when he was first diagnosed, the endless battle had worn him down to a shell that no longer resembled the giant that had carried a young Gabriel on his shoulders so many times.

At the memory of his dad he found himself choking up, but swallowed the emotion, and kept his eyes on the road.

Burying himself in his work, despite what other people thought, seemed like the natural thing to do. He needed the space to sort his head out. The only problem was, he hadn’t realised, until it was too late, that his mum needed him even more.

If he was struggling, she was completely lost. Her life partner for the last forty years was gone and nothing made sense any more. She looked to her son for comfort, but he was trapped in his own darkness. Then, everything changed.

No one knew what caused the phenomenon, or what it meant, but there were plenty of confused souls, just like his mum, who needed it to mean something.

The Church of the Heavenly Sky had appeared in their neighbourhood within a week of the event. As everything else descended into chaos and panic, they preached peace and understanding. Of course his mum, in her fragile state, fell for it.

Gabriel looked to the box sitting on his passenger seat and shook his head. Who was he to lecture anyone on taking advantage? He’d been doing it his entire working life.

He tried to reach out one more time, explain what these con men were doing with the vast sums of money she donated, but it was too late. She believed Minister Grayson was giving her all the succour she needed and his words fell on deaf ears. And, yet, in her desperate need for answers, Gabriel saw his chance.

His father had worn a hearing aid most of his life due to an infection he had suffered as a child. They had developed over the years from big over ear numbers to something that you could barely see. Older versions quickly became obsolete and ready for the scrap heap.

That’s when Gabriel, a few weeks after all this kicked off, stepped in. He went to a local optician and got details of their suppliers. A phone call later he had a box of fifty of the previous generation for about ten percent of the retail price.

If his mum, and the flock of her newly found church, were daft enough to see and hear what was happening as some kind of divine message, then surely more people would feel the same way. He had learned over the years that there were plenty of gullible idiots in the world.

“News from Heaven,” read the gold leaf labelling on the lid of the pastel blue containers. Gabriel was particularly proud of that one. He had heard a song by that name on the radio a few months back and, though the style of music had been particularly bland, the title had stayed with him.

The first small town he visited had been perfect. Big church, older population and desperation hanging thick in the air. He had sold twenty pairs without even trying.

“If you tune them to the right frequency, and find the right place to stand, then you’ll hear what the sky is trying to tell you.”

Gabriel didn’t know what the hell that meant, but neither did anyone else. Fear and bewilderment outweighed scepticism.

Next day, new town, and they were sold out. He was making a fortune.

His supplier was happy to hear from him and even more so when, this time, he bought one hundred pairs.

The third trip started well.

It had been a busy day. Twenty pairs gone by lunch and fifty as evening began to fall. He was tired but happy. Things were finally beginning to look up for him. This could really be the big one.

He stopped at a diner on the edge of town. As he finished off his burger and fries, he noticed a group gathered on the town green. Some of whom he recognised from that days business.

Throwing cash on the table, he stepped out the restaurant and wandered over.

There was about twelve of them. All snowy tops, standing with their heads turned towards the sky, eyes closed and their newly purchased hearing aids in. They seemed to be moving in unison, muttering words that Gabriel couldn’t make out.

“Hey Darlene,” he said touching one of the older ladies gently on the shoulder.

She didn’t open her eyes or turn his way, but simply said in a hollow, empty voice. “Do you hear them? The voices? It’s my Bert. He’s calling to me.”

Ice rolled down his spine.

Bert was Darlene’s dead husband. They had discussed him at length earlier that day when Gabriel had leant a empathetic ear due to his own recent loss, before he made sure the old dear spent a few hundred bucks on a set of magical hearing aids.

Something felt off here, and he had no interest in finding out what. Jogging back to his car, he started the engine and rolled down the road. In his rear view mirror he could still see the haunting group slowly swaying in their hypnotic dance.

The phone rang, dragging his attention away from the disturbing tableaux. It was a message from his mum. She sounded breathless and excited. Minister Grayson was taking them all into the desert, to Miller’s Rock, to commune with the sky. If that wasn’t bad enough, she then continued to say that they were taking nothing with them except the clothes on their back, but not to worry, the sky would keep them safe. At that point, he stopped listening, turned the car around, and floored it.

And so he found himself in this barren wasteland, struggling to stay awake. He had driven all night, but he was now only a few miles from Miller’s Rock. Gabriel glanced again at the boxes on his passenger seat. He didn’t know what those folks in the town square had been listening to, but if he could distract enough of Minster Grayson’s flock with the hearing aids to get his mum out of there, then that’s what he’d do. And, if he made a few bucks in the process, all the better.

As he rounded a corner, an old dilapidated bus crouched half way off the road, its peeling paint, bald tyres and rusted chassis spoke of a final battle now over.

Gabriel pulled in, grabbed a bottle of water, the box of hearing aids and stepped out into the desert. The heat of the day was already beginning to rise and sweat bloomed across his forehead as he took off at a light jog. The landmark was about a mile away. In this temperature it would probably feel much further.

He looked to the bizarre, ever changing sky and briefly wondered if the pitch of the sounds and noises had taken on a different tone. More urgent and frantic. Gabriel picked up his pace.

Up ahead, he could see a group of figures standing in the shadow of Miller’s Rock. At least they had the sense to be staying out the direct sun, he thought exasperatedly. However, as he got closer, and he recognised his mother and Minister Grayson amongst the crowd of about sixty people, he realised that there was no preaching or sermonising going on. They were all just watching his approach. As if they had been waiting on him.

“Ah,” Grayson said, opening his arms dramatically. “The sinner has arrived.”

The minister was an older man than Gabriel with a short grey buzz cut and thin beard. Despite the heat he wore a black suit and a dark shirt over a thin frame. His eyes danced with a skittering, unmoored light that Gabriel distrusted.

He turned to his mother.

“I’ve come to take you home mum.”

As she looked away from him, shaking her head, Gabriel felt the first stirring of unease.

“Cecilia is home, Gabriel. Can’t you see that?” Gabriel didn’t like his mum’s Christian name coming out of this guy’s mouth.

“In fact,” Grayson went on. “It was the sky who instructed her to get you out here. The sky commands and we follow.”

“The sky commands and we follow,” the crowd repeated in unison. Gabriel’s unease began to morph into genuine fear.

He put the box of hearing aids down and reached out his hand to take hold of his mother’s arm.

“Come on mum,” he said gently. “We’ve got to go.”

There was a frown on her gaunt face and a brief glimmer of uncertainty in her tired eyes, but then her attention returned to the minister as he pulled a small snub nosed revolver from his pocket and pointed it at her son.

The crowd let out a sigh, almost of contentment, as Gabriel stepped back in shock.

“What …?” he began.

“He brings the tools of his evil here. Snake oil charlatan! You dare to mock the sky. You must be punished for your sins. The sky knows all.”

Again, all together. “The sky knows all.”

Now it was clear, the sounds and noises that had become common place over the last three months were getting louder.

Gabriel tried one last time.

“Mum, this guy is crazy,” he tried to keep the desperation out of his voice, but her eyes were fixed on Minister Grayson as he began his sermon.

“Let’s give thanks to the sky for helping us cleanse this toxin from our midst.”

Everyone raised their arms to the heavens. Apart from Grayson. He kept the gun trained on Gabriel.

“We know not why this miracle was sent, but it is surely a gift against evil. With its help, we will make sure that the land is washed clean of sin and greed.”

His voice was rising in pitch and spittle flew from his lips. Gabriel took another step back. He still couldn’t quite believe what was happening.

“The sky commands and we follow!”

“The sky commands and we follow!”

A shot rang out and echoed back off the overhanging rock. Gabriel felt a dull thud in his chest, the bottle of water flew from his hand, and his legs crumpled under him.

I’ve been shot, he thought uncomprehendingly. As he looked up at the ever changing sky, trying to catch his breath, his mum leaned down, placed a set of hearing aids in his ears, and kissed him on the forehead.

“The sky commands and we follow,” she whispered. Then there was the sound of feet moving away and he was left lying there, bleeding out onto the warm sand.

His shallow breathing began to slow, colours swirled and danced across his dimming vision. Noises and sounds coalesced, merged together and became familiar.

It was the voice of his father.

Daniel O’Donnell is a writer of all things weird, fantastical and uncanny. He lives on the west coast of Scotland, amongst shadowy forests and haunted castles, with his wife, son and their black lab called Sirius. You can find more of Daniel’s stories on Substack where he writes as Dans Deliberations.