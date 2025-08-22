July 5



It’s been three months.

Three months since I came out here to this little cabin on the edge of Fox Lake, to reclaim my writing voice. To make up for the utter failure of my last book.

My editor said it wasn’t really that bad. That it happens to the best of us. But that doesn’t make it feel any less like a big door slamming shut in my face, leaving me in the dark.

Anyway, I got out this old journal that I hardly ever use because I’m hoping it will ground me. I’m hoping it will help me remember who I am and what I came here for. Sometimes, it feels like I’m forgetting. I’ll stop writing and suddenly can’t remember that my name is George Ferris and that this is my vacation cabin. I can’t remember why I came here. I’ll look at the date and time on the computer and can’t believe how many hours have passed.

It’s like everything in me, during these writing periods, is spilled out and, for a terrifying moment, there’s nothing left. Just an empty husk, catching the wind.

Three months ago, the sky changed.

I’ve never had such inspiration since the clouds came to veil the sky. Such shimmering lights. Purples, blues, greens, and a few colors I don’t have a name for. Think of that. A writer at a loss for words to describe an atmospheric event. Though, an atmospheric event no one can explain. Some people call it the Second Coming, some call it the End of Time, and a few don’t call it anything at all. They just weep. Or stand outside and stare at the sky till their eyes bleed.

Went into town today and the clerk was so busy watching the clouds through the window, he didn’t even notice I was trying to pay for my damn groceries. I don’t have cash and the card reader wouldn’t work. So, I just walked out with them. They can arrest me later. Not that the police are very good at anything anymore. Cops are scarce around Fox Lake on a good day. Haven’t seen a single patrol car since it all happened. Or any car. Barely anyone drives. I know I have a hard time. I keep wanting to LOOK.

I feel it again. The inspiration. It’s building like electricity around me. I looked out the window a second ago and now it’s an hour later and I have to



July 7



Oh, that was a bad spell. I didn’t move from my computer for over eight hours. Stood up, got a Charlie horse, and fell flat on my damn face. Broke my nose. When I could walk again, I cleaned up and went into town to the urgent care. That’s all they got around here. I’d have to drive an hour if I wanted an emergency room.

Urgent care was a ghost town. No one to check me in. Half the lights off. There was one nurse wandering the hall, muttering to herself. It took a few tries to get her attention. Well, I got it. She jumped, screamed, grabbed a nearby chart and threw it at me. When she accepted that I was real, she said she’d go find a doctor.

Only to come back half an hour later and say she was the only person there. She looked real rattled. What was her name?

Laura.

She couldn’t remember her last name. She tried to tell it to me but stared slack-jawed for a full minute. Then, she shivered like a flu was coming on and said she’d help me as best she could.

Turns out, setting a broken nose is rather simple. Hurt like hell, though. She warned me that my eyes might swell and gave me a bottle of pills for pain. She wished me luck.

With my eyes swelling up, driving back to the cabin was easier. I couldn’t see the sky so well.

I think I’m going to eat. When was the last time I ate?



July 11



I ate. Did I eat? I’m pretty sure I ate. I’m not hungry. There are dishes in the sink. And a new chapter on the computer. Don’t remember that chapter.

My nose doesn’t hurt. Nurse said my eyes would swell but they’re fine. No swelling at all. That’s great.

It is July 11, right? My watch says it is.

Looking at my watch made me look at my clothes and there’s all this blood on them. When was the last time I changed? When was the last time I showered? Why is there blood?

Went for a walk today. There was something in the water. The water reflects the light of the clouds. Like a shimmering well of infinity. For a moment, I saw something in the water. Something big. Too big for this little freshwater lake. It rose up like a half-forgotten dream, bright blue scales catching the light, and then was gone again.

The electricity in the air. Building again. Like a lightning strike for the brain. God, no. I’m tired. I want to sleep.



July 15



My hands ache. Can barely grip the pen.

Got to sleep last night. But was woken. Something outside the cabin. Something BIG. It shuffled and smashed the cans by the back porch. Scattered trash everywhere.

No footprints as such. Something like slide marks with claws. I couldn’t really make it out, but I’m not a hunter. That was my dad. I never went out with him again after the time he almost shot me. Said he thought I was a deer. Never believed him. And Mother was silent for days after. I thought she was gonna put me in the closet again. Glad she didn’t. There was a talent show at school. I was gonna read a poem. What was the poem? Swans and Clouds. Silly thing, but won a prize. What was it? Right. A coupon to Pizza Hut. Never got to go, though. Still got the coupon.

Water splashing. What is that?



July 16



Is there a God? If there was, I’d pray. I’d pray real hard. I saw it. Yesterday. Rising out of the water, all scales and claws and keening howl. And then

Then what?

New pages on the computer. Water on the floor. Tracked in from outside.

I’m wet.



July 18



Groceries I bought are gone. Car wouldn’t start. I forgot to get gas last time I was out.

When was that? Can’t remember.

Went fishing. First time in years. Pulled a redspot from the water. Big one. Beautiful. So beautiful. It tasted sweet and sharp, right there on the dock. Spat the bones into the water like watermelon seeds. Love watermelon. Remember having it with Dad and Mother and Sissy and we laughed. It was summer and we were laughing and everything was fine.

Keening again. A long, lonely howl from the water. I know what loneliness is. It’s a closet door shutting in my face. It’s the sharp crack of a gun. It’s being hated and not understanding the why. It wasn’t my fault what happened by the lake. I only took my eyes off Sissy for a second.



July 25



The book is done. Don’t remember finishing it. Don’t remember what it’s about. The howling, though, fills the air. It shakes the shimmering clouds. The air shimmers. Full of purple and gold. Gold. Gold like Sissy’s hair. Gold like the glimmer of light slipping under a closed door.

The keening. The shimmer. The electricity. No more writing. All I am is gone. I’m just a carved out emptiness.

The water. The water. It calls. Is it Sissy calling?

What a nice day for a swim.









