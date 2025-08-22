Ferns of Columbo

Ferns of Columbo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Casual Writer's avatar
The Casual Writer
12h

Ack, the surprise backstory at the end got me! Is he that beast? Is the weather giving him superpowers?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hylia's avatar
Hylia
10h

Oh I loved this! The deterioration of awareness and backstory build up before that last, innocent sounding line? Wonderful stuff

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jon T
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture