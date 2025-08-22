Mother was the first to call me Hare, in a time when the sky was understood. Her brother brought my older cousin around when I was five and, when faced with fight or flight, I froze. Growing up on the rural coast, it was just me, mother and father; we were far from other people and I was shocked to discover how strange they could be, how their seeing me could cut so deep without even a word.

“My sweet Harrison,” mother had said as I smalled myself behind her skirts. “Like a little hare, he’s ready to bolt.”

What she failed to understand was that I was not afraid of other people. I simply didn’t want to know about them or for them to know about me. Isn’t this all complicated enough? If I just stayed still, they’d move on. If they moved on, then I could use the opportunity to get far, far away. Alone, I never felt so scrutinized. Alone, watching the cold waves lap at the rocky shore, birds pecking apart the sand, silver fish darting for cover–I saw myself in these things far more than in my fellow humans.

So, when the sky began to glisten and sing, I was not afraid, not startled, felt no urge to bolt. I felt freed. For the first time, perhaps in all my twenty odd years, I exhaled. I was alone. I’d gone to sleep in the dark with the hull of father’s old sailboat rocking in the gentle waves beneath me as it never ceased doing and woke first to the hum and then opened the hatch to the new sky and I knew they must be gone. The people had to be gone. It was a gut instinct and I wanted to trust it. I don’t believe it was rapture. I’ve never considered myself a religious man but one of science, and though science has rules, principles and predictions, I’ve seen with my observant eyes that all things tend toward the random eventually. That hum in the air, the pleasant and patternless music on the wind, I felt it speaking to me–directly. It told me they were gone and I was alone–blessedly, finally alone.

Of course, I had already been alone for a long while. Six months ago, three months before the change in weather, I’d dragged father’s sailboat from its tilted resting place in the eroded dunes and returned it to the water and I’d climbed aboard and raised the sails and let the wind urge me out onto the heaving ocean and that was the last I’d seen of land and the last I’d ever know of people. Some distant, darkened figure with a line cast off a dock had turned its shadowy visage and watched me go. We did not wave to one another.

Those first three months were quiet and industrious. I fished for breakfast, lunch and dinner, thanked the scales I skinned for the bounty of meat they housed. When the clouds fell apart into heavy, cold blankets of rainwater, I collected it in jugs and jars and drank it only when needed. I watched the waves swell and deplete all around me and wondered why I’d let myself go so long drying out on land when I was meant to be drifting out here. There was no one and nothing that I missed.

The weather hadn’t changed my routine so much as my attitude. If I’d been stoic and solemn those first months it was only because I was adjusting. The glitter that one day laced the clouds and the wide atmosphere seemed to me a confirmation that I’d done the right thing by abandoning the world of people for a life with the sea. That iridescent shimmer swirling all above in the long day appeared almost as a reflection of the hard outer bodies of the fish swimming in schools all beneath the surface. The shimmer even swirled as they do, in random lilting movements as the fish follow little shifts in currents I can’t even begin to sense with my sorry body.

I swim sometimes, when the day is hot or the wind stale. Dipping beneath the boisterous waves, I sink down and look up past the surface to see the shimmer all distorted and warbling and beautiful. I wondered, of course, if it was temporary but sensed that if it was temporary it was a liminality that stretched beyond the scope of a human life, that I would not see the end of it. Like that old blue sky had been an anomaly too and I’d just happened to be alive to see it die.

What I found more interesting even than the weather itself was the change in behavior that overcame the aquatic life. I’d spent my entire childhood hovering just above the water, watching starfish crawl in increments across tidal pools, puckered barnacles opening and closing, sleek grey Mullets erupting from the water and wagging their tails to fly for a breath before crashing back down. Though there were sometimes deviations from their typical behavior, there were habits the creatures inevitably returned to. Since the weather changed, I’d found most of these habits had been shattered and, three months in, I’d filled nearly half of the notebooks I’d brought along with detailed observations, none of which form a concrete portrait of how exactly they are seeing and understanding the phenomena. Creatures that I knew lurked only in deeper unobservable waters sometimes surfaced as if to merely view the change. Schools swam in new patterns. Migratory mammals ignored the currents in favor of unknown directions. They could not tell me what they knew that I did not.

I found the whole thing perplexing in an exciting way. Though I’d wanted nothing to do with other people, I’d sacrificed a large portion of my comfort to study marine biology in the city, a good school in the heavy throb of people-movement. I’d found it exhausting but necessary if I ever wanted a life spent with the sea. I thought I needed permission. Though I learned much and that scientific line of thinking has served me well in the days since the weather’s change, I wish I’d never sacrificed my heart in that way. The city stank, the people were loud and shameless, they looked on me like the little rabbit I was and we kept our distance from one another.

It was in my third year of school that mother called to tell me they were getting rid of the house–not selling it, it could not be sold. They were informed that the sea levels were rising and in no more than five years’ time the ocean would be licking at the porch steps and drinking the floorboards. My only retreat from the city was that seaside I knew so well. I took its encroachment not as a sleight however, but as a sign. The ocean was not swallowing my home–the ocean was my home and I was being beckoned.

The next week I was signing papers to leave school, I was breaking my lease with the box I’d been living in, I took the train back to the coast and told mother and father I was headed on a solo trip across the oceans. I did not tell them I wouldn’t be returning. Mother had only shook her head at me, hand to her breast. “My little hare. Bolting at the first sign of trouble.”

I wonder what it was like for them–mother and father–when they were blinkered out of existence. Did the weather sweep in and lift them up to join the shimmer in the sky. Did their souls simply dissolve into the lilting hum–was that them on the wind? I’m sad for them, but they lived long lives. They’d had comfort.

The nights can be frightening, I’m not too big to admit that. Where before I liked to climb to the deck some nights to watch the stars wink and pulse with the breath of the universe, I choose to stay inside now. I’d watched only once the dark spires that crept up toward the black dome to blot out distant suns and found it profoundly unsettling. I could not attempt even to describe it in my journals, the way the darkness crept like spilt bottles of ink bleeding across the atmosphere, all the light travelling through the universe swallowed up, as though it might never return again. Though the hum does not change from day to night I feel it grow more sinister knowing that those dark tendrils are swallowing up the night sky I once knew. That unyielding sky interrogates my belief. It seems to taunt me, to growl and accuse with a startling resemblance to my own voice. It asks me to remember who I’ve run from: mother, father, the nameless people I might have known if I were a different creature. It asks me why should I have been left behind while everyone else was taken, and what would I do if I was wrong?

There is a life before all of this, I know. And somewhere down the line there is a reason that this phenomena has fallen across the Earth how and when it did. In the small store closet beneath the sailboat’s deck is a trinket box with old washed out photos of mother and father, some of them taken on this very boat. They used to sail often on weeks-long voyages, just the two of them, but they rarely spoke of those days. In the photos, father is in the water, tossing back his wet hair and the sun is big and eternal in the sky. Mother sits beneath the flapping sail, writing in pencil on a clean page. There’s one, taken at some bright port, and they stand with their backs to the water and his hand is resting on her swollen stomach where a rabbit is growing. They look happy and proud and I am weighted by an immense and unquantifiable guilt.

Today there is an old blue behind the shivering pink and yellow, a hint of a past world that already feels long dead. I’ve been awake since dawn’s first warbling light trying to match the hum in the air with my own but I can’t keep up. We are different creatures. I swam down deep to wake my skin and dried off like a seal shored up on a warm rock. Today I will fish for my food and I will thank the water and I will be still and feel myself to be righteous.

But I know, too, the solid black night will come again and again and when it does I will miss the feeling of being afraid with another person beside me. And I will grow tense and nervous–ready to bolt. I don’t feel at home in those moments, and I don’t feel simply alone–I feel lonely. Only then, at my barest and ugliest, do I allow myself to hope. Hope that I might be wrong, god-willing I am wrong and I am not the last person on earth. Those people didn’t understand me and I didn’t understand them but maybe I do. All of us walk or float or fall beneath the same sky. Light or dark, we share this. What might they be doing under this endless glimmer? How would they see me wreathed in this new light?

I wake each day after the spires retreat thinking to myself this is the day I will sail toward land. Just to see what remains. Just to know. And each day, the glimmer sparks up once more and I think maybe tomorrow. Though when I’m honest with myself–and I find that difficult–I don’t think I want to know. If I’m right or wrong. The animals I trust tell me: the world has changed itself, you must change direction, too. But I’m a terrified, lonely creature–not a rabbit but a human. Not terrified of other people or the weather but terrified of myself. I cannot run from that. I look up and see infinity.













