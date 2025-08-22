“Marooned? Don’t look at it as being marooned, Jake.”

Angelek Vissionariovich looked rather splendid on the poopdeck of the superyacht Heavenly Marie in his pressed white sailor pants and stripey jersey, with his captain’s cap set at a jaunty angle. The skipper’s outfit suited him despite his gray crewcut, the scarring on his chins and his considerable paunch.

He had his arm around his third wife, Maria Kalininovna, who shimmied slightly beneath his touch in the most subtle and erotic way possible. She wore a skimpy metallic lime green bikini, showing off her costly surgical work. Her recent curves were tasteful and in the very latest style.

Angelek dropped his arm from her shoulder and took two steps over to the poop aft rail, where he could lean down and address Jake as he squatted in the little inflatable liferaft. Jagged angles of light like faint lightning flickered out to the east, behind the little island where the night encroached, and out to the west the sun was declining into where the open sea glowed orange and the clear sky was burnished gold.

“Not marooned, Jake” repeated Angelek. “Think of it as a voluntary layoff plan with extra benefits.”

“Voluntary?”

“Well, slightly involuntary, perhaps.”

“Benefits?”

“We’re giving you water and crackers. Still more than you deserve. Plus your personal kitbag with all your kiddie comix. Way more than a betrayer and utter cad like you has coming, to be fair. In the old country it’d be a swift nine millimeter to the back of the skull, and spakoinai notchi, goodnight to you.” Angelek beamed happily to think of his own clemency in sentencing this young crewman to a merciful marooning on an uninhabited isle in the sunny Mediterranean instead of the oligarch justice of his far-off youth in Tiblisi.

“But skipper, I never touched your wife, she’s the one that came on to me and I...”

“Ah dah dah dah DAAH! NononoNO!” Angelek wagged his finger while he did that annoying schoolmasterish tut-tutting thing he always did in order to shut up anyone who contradicts him. Jake had seen it a score of times on this short voyage already. It never failed to put his teeth on edge. “Now we won’t go all chauvinist and like last century on this, mal’chik?”

His finger continued to wag, slightly more accusatory now as it was aimed in the direction of Jake down in his liferaft. “We won’t go doubting the word of a woman who says she’s been assaulted? Will we now, Jake?”

“But I never...”

“I think we’ve been over this ample times, and further discussion would be unproductive at this juncture. You know... there’s no real HR procedure on the high seas, and the lady says it would be quite traumatic for her to continue the voyage with her would-be ravisher still on board. So I think on the whole this is the best and only solution to our difficulty, don’t you agree, my man?”

They even waved to him like friends departing on vacation as the yacht powered up into the west, leaving a turbulent wake which rocked the little inflatable disturbingly. Jake grabbed the little plastic paddle and started to plash-plash his way toward the shore.

Isla de los Espectros (Island of Wraiths) is the smallest of the Balearic Islands, the Mediterranean archipelago that includes Mallorca, Menorca – and the 24-7 party island of Ibiza, where Jake used to live, where Angelek’s superyacht had last been anchored, and where all the current unpleasantness began.

After the Battle of Bailén in 1808, that unique episode in history where the Spanish army was victorious over a foreign adversary, the Spanish authorities were somewhat embarrassed by the unexpected haul of ten thousand prisoners from Napoleon’s French Imperial invasion force. They barely had a functioning state – what could they do with ten thousand captive Frenchmen?

So they put them in transports and dumped them on the Island of Wraiths, called Goat Island at that time. It was someone’s job to organize regular shipments of food and fresh water to the prisoners of war. But that someone forgot, and so the prisoners starved to death, becoming cannibals until only the strong survived and then turned weak and died too in their turn. Ten thousand dead soldiers is a lot of ghosts for a small island to take, but until now they’d rested peacefully for two centuries. But that was before the storms.

As Jake came ashore on the tiny western beach, the sun behind him had set fully and the darkness was relieved only by the waxing moon of August, heading for its fullness on the ninth, and the strange angular jags of light in the stormy skies that gathered over in the east.

There was a small emergency lamp in the tiny survival kit packed into the liferaft. If Angelek had known anything about it he would have taken it out for sure, but there it was still. Jake knew it was irresponsible to use it to read his comics, but he needed the company and the morale boost that came from being with his closest friend, The Stormstrider.

Jake was a lonely kid with not much hope of making many friends in his homeschooled little colony of exile hippie outcasts on Ibiza. With no internet, no cellphone, he grew up isolated and very different from his contemporaries. But there was one thing that connected him with the outside world, beyond his parents lost in a drug haze and the vague kids around him.

By himself he learned to draw, and what he drew was a comic telling a story of himself: a fantasy land of his own imagination, a story which made him stronger. In his story was Stormstrider: a king, a pale and sickly king of a faraway wasted and lost land.

With his ethereal sword Thunderburst, imbued with mystic power from a primal gem encased in its hilt, Stormstrider was like unto a god; deprived of this blade, he was but a weakling. He wandered his world, the Interstitial, accompanied by thief Vora Vagrant and the corsair Rakehell, seeking the land from whose kingship he had been exiled.

Over the years since he’d first sketched it, there were many revisions, each more sophisticated than the last, as he tried out different styles. Now he carried drafts in his kitbag that resembled the work of Moebius from Metal Hurlant. Exotic, heavy with erotic allure, laden with threat. He examined them now by the light of the survival lamp.

When the weather phenomena had started in the spring, he thought his visions of Stormstrider were prophetic. His hero who walked in storms was just the figure which the panicked world needed now to restore its courage and its sometime calm. He thought he would finish the story in its present form and present it to someone to publish, which is why he signed up as crewmember for superyacht Heavenly Marie. Plenty of time on board to finish the story. Or so he’d thought.

Sleeping that night in the liferaft high and dry upon the beach, a vortex of the storm gathered itself overhead. Jake slept on, his mind full of The Stormstrider. And now his restlessness was filled with wraiths as thick iron ozone in the air wafted into his nostrils. His brain became tainted with visions and he saw the unliving and the undead.

Soldiers with handlebar moustaches and null white eyes, in ragged blue mildewed coats, a battalion or more, lugging tall thick muskets. They plodded forward on the beach, and in French called out to Jake for mercy. They had holes in their flesh where only darkness could be seen, holes in their foreheads and cheeks where something like galaxies glinted in voids. Their teeth sparkled like crystals seeded in deep saline water, and they smiled invitingly though they winced also in pain.

Just as they were massing all round him, so that Jake in his liferaft bed could smell the mold and the damp earth from them, the sea-rot and the madness mixed with the stinging ozone and the heavy iron smell of the atmosphere, all at once they halted.

Then the wraith regiment parted in silence, opening an avenue from the higher ground, a space wide enough for three people to pass through. And there they were: to the left Vora Vagrant, ratlike in his gray cloak, bearing a stiletto sharp enough to penetrate the tiniest dimensions of spacetime; Rakehell the corsair with widebrimmed hat and jewelled ostrichplume, wielding a wicked rapier that once it opened a wound, that wound would never close; and between them, weary and slumped, the pale albino warrior that was Stormstrider the Exile. He seemed to be borne up by his friends on either side, without the strength even to walk by himself.

It was obvious to Jake, who had after all begot him, that Stormstrider had lost his sword Thunderburst, lost the power that could save their world. And they were all – each and every man, woman and child on this good Earth – all going to die, because the king sent to save them was depleted and without vigor. Jake wept then for the loss of this world, the only one he’d ever had.

The companions led Stormstrider to where Jake now sat cross-legged in the sand, and they lowered him down. In great pain Stormstrider knelt before him, his pale hair straggling to the ground and his pink furious eyes fixed on Jake’s.

“Soul of the world, the form of the soul of the world... what is it?” he demanded of Jake. A voice, heard at last by its creator, wispy like a faint echo, deep like a distant gong.

“I don’t know, my king,” wailed Jake, “I’m ignorant of such things.”

Stormstrider reached out to him, but his arm was too feeble and it dropped down limp. He gasped out, tears falling from his pink albino eyes. That sky above heaped up in bundles of thick black clouds and the shimmering within them hinted at forms like dark vast entities with a hide of iridescent scales and teeth of jagged electric disruption.

“What is the soul of the world, my creator? What form has it?” whispered Stormstrider over the hissing of the waves on the strand and the slow strangulated groaning of the dead cannibal soldiers.

“I don’t know!” cried Jake, as a light above in the clouds blinked quick like a great beast’s eye. Was he watched? What was doing the watching?

“The soul of the world has a form and the form is...” Stormstrider was sobbing now and Jake leaned forward, straining to hear his weak voice. “...Quincunx”, he said. “The soul of the world, your soul and mine, my creator, it is the Quincunx.”

Stormstrider held up a black iron die, the spots facing Jake with the number five. With great effort, he cast the die on the beach between them. It was a one.

And the great eye above them in the storm opened up, and there was a light then like no other ever seen.

As dawn came over the low hill above the beach, Jake woke with a start. He recalled his nightmare, his vision, or whatever it had been. He felt sick – not hungry or thirsty, not tired – just nauseated with the thought of his onerous responsibility. Stormstrider had failed. Only he could save the world – he, Jake, a complete dweeb, a loser from a cult compound on a sad hippie island.

The iron die lay on the beach before him, the number one uppermost. As he reached for it, the fine seacoast morning darkened and the light grew dim. He knew he had one roll only, one chance to throw the die with the correct form of the world’s only soul.

The skies bundled with clouds and the forms of dark celestial beasts. Iridescent scales gathered above, electric daggers jagged from them. One roll alone.

He threw the die. It rolled away from Jake, it rolled into the sand. It rolled and stopped.

It was a five. The quincunx.

When he came to this time, it was around noon, the sky was miraculously clear, and just out to sea the superyacht Heavenly Marie was back for him and floating just offshore. He picked up his kitbag and his paddle, hoisted the liferaft and started paddling out.

He called out, hallooed to his crewmates, to skipper Angelek, to Maria Kalininovna. He felt grateful to them for coming back for him, for having given him his chance at the world-redeeming vision that he’d encountered on the beach of the Island of Wraiths. Now he knew that it would be alright.

Nobody responded as he paddled up to the stern ropeladder. He called out “Permission to come aboard!” but still nobody replied. They were embarrassed, ashamed, hiding their faces from him, too timid call out from the deck.

On deck there was no one. He could hear the radio calling out from the bridge but there was nobody answering. There were cocktails on the little table by the pool. Green olives danced softly in their glasses, impaled on little sticks.

In the master cabin there was no one. But there was something lying on the bed where he’d held Maria Kalininovna just the day before and found his hidden manhood.

It was the mystic sword Thunderburst, the power of the soul of the world, the fifth sword of the form of five, the center, threaded delicately with fine strings of dark red blood.









