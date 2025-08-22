The clouds rolled overhead, bathing the earth in an ominous darkness. Shades of purple transitioned to sapphire blues and then fluorescent greens. The colors were mostly alien. I’d never seen anything like it, at least not until the storms began. My brother Randy stood a few feet to my right, tending to his busted nose and muttering a slew of curses underneath his breath.

“He got you pretty good, didn’t he?”

“Fuck you, James. This would’ve never happened if you didn’t bring your little gang of freaks into the farm.”

Randy spat a thick wad of congealed blood onto the corpse lying on the ground and drove his foot into its testicles with a hard kick. We’d come across the man while hunting for game, luring him in with the guise of safety, and then we struck. He fought hard, landing a lucky blow on Randy, but in the end he’d suffered the same fate as all the others.

“I know you have your doubts, brother, but God speaks to me. Have I not provided for you and the flock? For Daisy?”

The mention of my niece struck a nerve. His jaw clenched, and I saw his sunburned knuckles turn a blistering white as his hands turned into fists.

“Tell me what kind of God murders thousands of people? You think the big man upstairs would be all hunky dory with you chowing down on his creation? That don’t make no sense.”

“Murder ain’t nothing new, Randy, don’t you remember the stories about Canaan, or even Jephthah’s daughter? God ain’t what we made him out to be, he ain’t no softy that forgives and forgets. Blood is his currency. His only loyalty is to those with unwavering faith, and your doubt worries me. He guides us, provides for us, and protects us. Yet you still question his realness and purpose? You don’t make no sense, brother.”

I turned my back toward Randy, not allowing him to rebut my claim. The dead man’s shirt cut away with ease under the sharpened edge of my hunting knife, and his flesh came away with even less effort. I piled the chunks of triceps and back muscles into our small cooler, carefully stacking the pieces in neat rows. Randy grunted, kneeling over the man’s midsection, and began removing his bowels. The stench was overwhelming, but it was soon drowned out by the smell of heavy metals brought on by the rain. These storms were only getting worse, and with each passing day, I worried if our flock would survive. Even the wildlife was affected. One of the members of my congregation mentioned a herd of deer walking into a surging river, paying no mind to the certain death that befell them. He said it was like something, or someone called them to their deaths. A voice.

That’s how I knew these times were brought on by a force bigger than science and global warming. These storms were an act of God, a warning. In the early months, it rained for almost two weeks without quarter. The flooding was catastrophic, wiping out whole neighborhoods and even those fancy office buildings near downtown. A week before it started, God spoke to me in my dreams, offering me a vision. I preached in the streets, and they called me crazy, but after all that death and destruction, folks needed a savior. They needed me. So, they sought me out on our humble farm, despite my brother’s reservations.

“I think that’s all we can fit in the cooler, James, toss his body in the river, and let’s get going.”

I worked my knife underneath the man’s rib cage and severed the arteries and connective tissue keeping his heart in place. It came out with a wet pop, still glistening with blood.

“You killed him, brother. You deserve the heart.”

Randy slapped the organ out of my hand and shook his head in disgust. Over the last few weeks, we’d drifted apart, although we were never close. After our parents died, he was forced to look after me, viewing me as nothing more than a burden. But now it was he who needed me.

We walked back to the farm in silence, trying to outpace the coming rain. Droplets caressed my flesh and careened down my exposed skin, all the way to my fingertips. A low hum echoed inside my ears as the rain intensified, steadily increasing in volume until it was deafening. Randy slid a pair of bright orange earmuffs over his skull and looked back at me. We called the sound weather madness. It drove some to insanity, causing them to tear themselves apart, while others became catatonic, like husks. I was different. In these moments, God’s voice was utterly clear.

Hear me, lord, I beg to serve thee. Please give me a sign to satisfy your hunger, your thirst.

My knees faltered, and I almost lost control of the cooler. I heard a voice boom inside my head, speaking in tongues, propelling a series of images through my mind. A pregnant woman squatted down in a field enveloped in darkness. Centipedes and other multi-legged creatures crawled up her pale legs, dancing their way through her dark pubic hairs. Her swollen breasts sat atop her bulbous stomach, leaking blood and milk. She screamed, but the sound from her throat wasn’t human. Amniotic fluid flowed from her gash, soaking the ground beneath her feet. A pair of dirty hands reached down and plucked the small babe from between her legs as it wailed. Then I saw the woman’s face. It was Daisy, my niece. She smiled, opening her mouth to unnatural proportions. Her teeth encircled the infant's head, like an enamel crown, and she bit down hard, purging it from this world. My stomach churned, and the taste of blood and acid filled my mouth. She smiled, revealing chunks of brain matter and bone within her demonic grin, then spoke. Blood quells the storm.

I felt a hand strike my face, waking me from my vision. Randy stood above me, shouting inaudible words with desperation in his eyes.

“W-what happened?”

“I thought I lost you. You collapsed, James, and just started shaking. We need to get out of here, the storms coming, it looks huge.”

Randy extended his hand and pulled me to my feet. It was hard to keep looking him in the eye, considering the vision and its implications. Usually, God’s messages took days, even weeks to decipher, but on this occasion, there were no questions. God wanted Daisy, and her child.

Blood quells the storm.

The farm came into view as we crested the hill. Its modest exterior peeled against the intense heat brought on by summer and the rain. The flock worked tirelessly to make small repairs, but the lack of roads from the flooding and limited supplies made it difficult to stay ahead. We made our way inside, handing off the meat to one of the women, and took a seat in the living room. I cracked open a can of stale beer and took long sip, feeling my shoulders relax. The hum was still present inside the house, weakly reverberating off the walls through cracks in the siding. Some stuffed cotton in their ears to avoid losing their sanity, while others attempted to hear God’s calling, embracing the chaotic nature of his voice. Daisy rounded the corner from the back bedrooms and smiled upon seeing me and Randy. Her belly pushed out from underneath her nightgown as she waddled over and took a seat.

“Hey, Daddy, looks like you and Uncle James got lucky.”

Randy shuffled uncomfortably on the couch and silently nodded his head.

“Looks like we did, darling. How’s my favorite niece and her little chipmunk?”

“Shit, Uncle James, I’m your only niece.”

“Language.”

“Oh, come on, Randy, stop being such a prude. You come up with a name yet?”

“No, still thinking.”

One of the men placed a pillow on a rocking chair and eased Daisy to her seat. The smell of cooked beef filled the room, and an elderly woman tossed a few plates down onto the coffee table. Daisy sliced a healthy piece of meat from the slab and stabbed it with a fork, raising it to her mouth.

“Daisy, don-”

“Goddamn, Randy, let the girl eat,” I said, nudging my brother with my elbow. “You never know what meal could be your last.”

She smiled nervously and bit down. A bit of melted fat dribbled down her chin and onto her blouse.

“Oh, man, clumsy as ever. Excuse me.”

Daisy took her plate and walked back to the bedroom as thunder crackled outside. Members of the flock looked out the window, gasping in awe of the approaching storm. It was massive. Five columns of black whirled in the sky, connecting at their highest point. It seemed as though God Himself was reaching down from the heavens. The speed at which these disasters struck was dumbfounding. One minute you found yourself watching rain slowly bead down the glass of a window and the next you were being ripped from the earth.

“Is it coming toward us?” A voice said from behind.

I watched the monsters as they shifted and curled over one another. Then came that familiar whisper. Blood quells the storm. That’s when I knew. There would be no tomorrow, unless God’s demands were met. His hunger satiated. I turned, addressing the frightened members in a serious tone as they gathered in a semi-circle.

“God sent me a vision today,” I said, feeling a pang of guilt as I saw Daisy emerge from the hall. “It was an answer. An answer to quell the storm. When the rains came, I heard his voice deep inside my skull. He showed me a vision of my niece, Daisy, birthing her innocent babe into this world and then slaughtering him.”

“What?” Daisy said, her face transforming from a look of confusion to pure dread.

“Then through her, God spoke. He said ‘Blood quells the storm’. He wants a sacrifice of biblical proportions. One that could only be made by a true believer. Daisy is my blood, and it is I who must offer her unto God.”

The congregation nodded, salivating over every word.

“You’ve gone too far, James,” Randy said, stepping forward. “You lay a hand on her, and I swear I’ll cut your fucking throat. She ain’t no tool for your delusions.”

“Bring her to me.”

The flock rose up, snatching Randy by his waist and driving him to the ground. Daisy tried to run, but her engorged stomach made it difficult to maneuver. I had her within seconds. She fought as I tugged her out the door, into the relentless rain. The wind giants shifted in place, like idle watchers. The hum was now a shriek of grating metal. Daisy tugged backward, almost taking me with her. I grabbed my pistol from my waistband and brought it down hard onto her head, splitting her scalp. Blood flowed down her face, pooling in her eyes and mouth. The second and third strikes flattened the bridge of her nose with a sickening crack, knocking her into a daze. I tucked the barrel of the gun underneath her chin and kissed her forehead.

“I love you, sweet girl, may you and your child find peace.”

I looked back toward the flock, witnessing the hysteria as they clawed at their ears and eyes, shredding the globes. Randy charged forward, closing the distance at a frightening pace. I tried to raise my weapon, but Daisy sank her teeth into the fat of my palm. My brother lowered his shoulder and drove me to the ground, raining down a flurry of strikes.

“You sack of shit, I’ll fucking kill you!”

Daisy rose to her feet and steadied her aim through shaking arms. Blood quells the storm. The muzzle flashed, plunging me into eternal life.

Drew Valdez is an author from Conroe, Texas. He loves all things horror and weird, but on occasion will dabble in other genres. When he’s not writing, he enjoys his time with his kids and likes to try his hand at illustration and design, even though he’s subpar. Drew has been published by Strangest Fiction and The Papercult. He is currently working on his first full length novel, and the bulk of his short fiction can be read for free at dvwrites123.substack.com.











