In this desert, apocalypse at the door where the wind is rusted beer caps pressed hard on my tongue, my legacy means shit when you don't pick up the phone; I'm realizing now it's when your laughter became polite that you grew too old for your pa. Would you believe the clouds started shimmering the day before I was to hoax my final flying saucer? My seventieth birthday, and the sky is iridescent.

Can’t focus with the constant hum. Neighbors says it’s angels, but it’s a choir of theramins to me. How could I possibly compete with that?

My first UFO hoax was a photograph. My goal? Get the boys at the Kodak laboratories to say that the method for hoaxing was ‘inconclusive’ and let the other desert rats speculate on which planet it came from on their own. Yes, it spooks me that the colossal spires churning in the night sky block my view of Mars and Venus. Yes, I understand that your pa’s hobby of faking proof of aliens is pointless considering ‘the weather’.

Yes, I am a fool.

Sweetheart, I can't apologize when your voicemail is full.

Forget the double exposure trick. The boys at the Kodak labs can sniff one of ‘em out in their sleep. Cold War had just ended and you know them boys were looking at a dozen spliced photos of Stalin disappearing men a day.

No, what you'll do is you get an SLR film camera, find a room with an orb-like wall sconce lamp, and get a slide projector.

I took a picture of the family house at night, had a slide of that developed, then projected that slide on a wall over the sconce while it was turned on. Done right, the wall sconce looks like a bright, glowing orb in the night sky above a darkened house. Set a tripod just behind the projector so it doesn’t cast a shadow, take a picture, and send that shit to the Kodak laboratories. Mr. Ramsdell did something similar with his infamous Cooper Family Falling Body photograph. Look him up.

Clouds outside shimmering like the back of Godzilla’s spine, can't smell the sagebrush anymore because the scent of iron on the wind is too strong, and here I am telling you how to stump some geeks in the 90s.

Jesus Christ.

The boys at the labs, they can tell that the bright ‘orb’ hovering above the house is not casting shadows around it, but because you took a picture of a projection, the grain on the photo remains constant. They know it’s fake but they say it’s inconclusive, which means your neighbors’ minds will run with it.

Now that the desert horizon seems to sing, I wonder: does my photograph even cross their minds?

My second UFO hoax feels like a natural step to my third, but more on that later. My goal? Make something physical that the other desert rats could see with the naked eye and let them speculate on which planet it came from on their own. Yes, this amounts to shit all with the spires hiding Mars and Venus behind them as they churn through the night. Yes, it matters to me how little this seems to matter now that the apocalypse is at the door.

And as my calls goes to voicemail, yes, I know I should take a hint.

Forget using drones. That’s the first thing people will think you’d use. I did this on the cheap. Remember those Chinese paper sky lanterns, like tiny hot air balloons you released in third grade for the year of the rat? Same thing.

I used one plastic bag from the dry cleaner's, the kind they return your suits in. Two balsa wood panels, the kind you can find at one of the big box craft stores, just make sure they’re thin. Then I dipped a kerosine-soaked washcloth in parafin wax, and cracked open six glow sticks; the kind your pa used to buy for your jack-o’-lanterns. I stapled the balsa wood into a cross at the center, glued the paraffin-covered washcloth on the top at the axis, then stapled the mouth of the bag over the cross.

After waiting for twilight, I poured the activated chemicals from the glowsticks around my makeshift balloon and let that shodily constructed sucker fly errie-like up into the sky.

That hot air balloon did exactly what every UFO report says a flying saucer does: hover silently in place, like it's hanging in the sky, before a hard acceleration and zigzagging about as an upwind pulls and carries the balloon along. High up in the air, it ‘disappeared’ as the wind blew the washcloth candle out, like you to a cake on your ninth birthday.

Nothing but sky in the desert. You better bet every other desert rat saw my glowing object. Nothing else to do or see, so the neighbors’ minds will run with it.

Now that the sunset seems perpetual, psychedelic, and poisoned with the taste of copper, I wonder: do they think the lantern is related to this, or do they remember it at all?

Would you believe me if I said being forgotten does not frighten me?

Only two things frighten me, and I do not know which notion frightens me more: that I'll find out you blocked me the next time I call, or that you'll answer the phone.

You do the kind of thing that I do, and you see your work on the television all of the time.

My third UFO hoax, my greatest UFO hoax, was to be launched on my Seventieth birthday—and I with it. The goal was selfish.

I could tell you it was made of a custom paramotor to power a parasail and contained a whole pound of burning thermite— and it wouldn’t matter.

Forget what it’s made of.

What’s another name for ‘Best UFO Hoaxer’, other than ‘Best Liar’?

A legacy of fakes and forgeries and for what? To be burned up in the sky, consumed in flame to cement a false tale?

You fake these things, and they become famous. You see your photograph on every television show about aliens and Bigfoot. Shitty illustrations from the neighbors on the lanterns you made. Sometimes these things are combined and shown in a single episode. Sometimes there is a whole three-part deep dive into just the one. The point is, it’s more honest art in that way. Asimov is as famous a person as the lies he put to page. Me? Just the lies.

…and of those, I know you’ve heard plenty.

Click of an answered phone comes hard as an unwanted trigger pull.

"What," her voice loud over distant monophone dog barks.

"Hey, it's--"

"I know. What?"

"Have you looked outside?" I can scheme and engineer anything, but I'm dumb against my daughter.

Bark bark bark Bark! "It changes nothing. What do you want?"

"I uh," I'm gripping the phone too hard, I'm pacing, breath feels shallow. "I just wanted to say that I'm sorry."

Bark bark bark!

I swallow air.

Bark bark!

"Good,” and she hangs up.

With the apocalypse at the door, in this desert where the wind is rusted beer caps pressed hard on my tongue, I’ll try again tomorrow, and I’ll count progress where I can. I’ll bury the thermite.

If you bury the hatchet.

M.P. Fitzgerald writes warnings with heart: darkly humorous science fiction for dream criminals. He is far away and you can't hurt him.