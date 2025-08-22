My axe chunks into the bark of the old hemlock.

There was a time when I would have cried for such a wound. The tree is far older than me and has doubtless seen its share of hardships—droughts and pests, bad soil, choking vines, harsh winters.

It’s survived them all, but it won’t survive me.

Me with calluses that were blisters mere weeks ago. Me, with newfound strength in muscles long neglected. Me, a lifelong devotee of art, a professor of its history, who spoke at length about grand landscapes but never truly understood their power.

I’m the last person who should be here. The last person who should be putting blade to bark. But there’s a job to do, and I must see it through.

When the sky changed in the spring, I was delivering a lecture on Kandinsky.

“Many people scoff at modern art. Art should be about technique and skill, they say. Art should instruct and inspire with its beauty. Art should tell a story or teach a lesson. It should be a window to the world.

“But Kandinsky wondered what would happen if a painting was not a window on the world but a window on the soul.”

Phones buzzed and beeped and chirped at this revelation and I would have felt honored by their electronic approbation had it actually been for me. But in this case the symphony was playing for a more astonishing reason. New, strange clouds danced and shimmered in the sky.

First one student, then two, then ten, then thirty abandoned the lecture hall to race outside and stare up at the heavens. Their cries unseated the others, who followed suit until I stood in front of an empty class.

On the giant screen behind me blazed Kandinsky’s Composition 8. I paced below its black hole sun, its acute mountain, and soft half-circle clouds. Above me the chaos of checkerboard blades and rectilinear spears skipped and jumped a boxer’s dance, threatening violence or promising protection.

And then I too went outside.

In the redbrick courtyard just beyond the hall, veils of clouds shimmered above us as the campus throng craned their collective necks. The new clouds rolled across the blue, awesome and terrible, beautiful and strange.

Some cried out in wonder, some in terror. A hundred tiny screens documented the phenomenon. A thousand eyes registered the abnormality.

Some saw an invasion.

Some a conspiracy.

Others an attack, pollution, a gift, or a weapon.

Many looked up and saw the hand of God.

A few saw the work of the Devil.

As for me, I saw an artist.

Keep going, said the note from the university’s chancellor the next day. And so I did. Once more I stood in front of Composition 8, and once more I spoke of Kandinsky.

“Kandinsky said in each picture is a whole lifetime imprisoned, a whole lifetime of fears, doubts, hopes, and joys. He felt that each work of art was an experience to be had, and that experience is one of spirituality.”

In the darkened lecture hall, the students faces form a constellation of unease, their features gone white-blue with computer screen light. They’re watching their feeds, refreshing breaking news, messaging friends, and posting views of the sky taken from their dorm room windows.

They aren’t listening to what I’m telling them.

“Kandinsky believed the artist was a prophet, someone who stands above the rest at the summit of insight. The artist’s joyful vision, Kandinsky said, cloaks a vast sorrow. Why? Because seeing beyond what others perceive is a lonely view, an alienating kind of awareness.”

In front of me, screens turn the students to ghosts. The harsh buzz of muted phones becomes a sad chorus. Someone stifles a sob. Another gets up and leaves. Nobody’s listening.

“Kandinsky was a pioneer of modernism,” I say too loud, but I want them to hear. “He believed pure abstraction could convey more than anything we might glean from representative art.”

Two students hold a hushed conversation. They point to the sky through the open window. Another at the front has his eyes open but sees nothing. A girl at the back sneezes. Someone says, Bless you. Someone else says, Bless us all.

Through the window we hear the hum. A distant sound that is almost singing, if only we knew the right way to listen.

A student sits with his hands over his ears.

“He was inspired by music,” I try, voice straining. “And its ability to speak to the soul even without a concrete form. He sought to recreate this effect in his paintings, including elements that are abstract while remaining expressive and placing them very intentionally so that they’re reminiscent of a rhythmic beat or the cadence of a melody.”

“Make it stop,” hands-over-his-ears says. “The humming. I can’t stand it.” He rushes from the room.

“I hear it too, all the time.”

“How are we expected to learn when all this is going on?”

“There’s a taste in my mouth. Like iron.”

“It’s blood.”

“I feel sick.”

“It’s the government.”

“Aliens.”

“A strange scattering of the light, a warped refraction, nothing more.” “The air is different. Sweet like candy.”

“The hum. It’s all I can hear.”

“Listen,” I say.

But nobody does.

I’m getting faster at chopping.

When I first started, a tree this size would have taken me half a day to fell. Now I can do it in about four hours.

After it hits the ground, I start on the branches. Removing them and stripping them clean until they’re bare. I get about twenty of them done before the end of the day. I haul them

up the hill, add them to the pile from the previous week. And then I collapse into the dry summer grass. I don’t even bother returning to my tent; I just lie back and watch the sky.

No stars. Just the shadow-spires, giants of the firmament, looking ominous and graceful. I watch them in the gloaming and wonder about the hand that made them.

The next day is for digging.

I dig holes deep and narrow all over the top of the hill. The grass gives way easily enough under my shovel but the dirt below is hard and dry so that each stroke sends a nasty reverb up my arms and into my shoulders.

I keep going.

“Aren’t you scared, Professor Darke?”

A few weeks have passed since the sky changed, but my class still sits with Kandinsky’s circles and angles on the screen behind me. I can’t seem to move on.

“Why should I be scared?”

“No one knows what’s going on. No one understands. This could be the end.”

“Kandinsky once said the eyes are hammers, the soul is the piano with many strings, and the artist is the hand that plays.”

“What does that even mean?”

“It means we aren’t really looking.”

I dig. The eyes are hammers.

I dig and sweat and swear. The soul is a piano.

I dig and cry and rest. The eyes are hammers.

I dig and wonder about the soul.

I cry and think of the world before the sky changed and the world after it was painted into something new.

I dig and think about the sparkling veils in the sun, the towering shadow-spires in the night.

I dig and think about the hand that made them.

The semester ended in June, but really it ended when the sky changed.

A few students kept coming, right until the last day. They were looking for answers, but by then I knew they wouldn’t find them in the lecture hall in front of a screen.

Find me this summer, I told them. Find me, and I’ll show you what it means.

Today I start with the vertical posts. I lift each one into a hole, fill the dirt in around it. Tamp it down and fill some more. Backbreaking work but I’m used to it by now.

Above me the sky shimmers.

I keep going as the sun turns my arms a deep brown and the sweat slides down my spine. One post and then another. Hemlock splinters in my skin. Hemlock needles in my hair. I keep going so I can show them the sky. So they know how to look.

The sun sets and the sky turns purple. I turn my head up to catch sight of the brightest stars before the strange weather comes to wash them away. The stars have secret souls. That’s what Kandinksy said. The stars, the moon, the splinters of wood in my hand. They quiver with it.

And I quiver too.

I take a shuddering breath. My arms burn, my back aches, my bones are weary. And yet the hardest part is still in front of me. I must place the horizontal pieces and lash them into place.

I’ve tried to make the job easier, hewing notches into the vertical posts before I even put them in the ground.

But still.

“Take someone with you.”

I told only a few people about my project and each had the same advice, although none volunteered for the job.

“Take someone with you for help and safety.”

But I knew this was something I had to do on my own. A tribute, a reckoning, a way of knowing that had to be felt.

I do the work. A day stretches into a night stretches into a day and another night. And the sky above dances as the sun rises again and the strange almost-song sings in my teeth.

Until finally, finally, it’s done.

Dozens of hemlock frames perch like sentinels on the ridgeline of the hill. I stand before each one and catch a view of the sky. From this one I see swirling, sparkling veils. From this one, the same and yet different in the way they wink in the sunlight. From this one, I spy a shifting scintillation to the clouds I hadn’t noticed before.

I take a step back, take it all in.

My gallery of the sky.

They come that night.

Students and colleagues. Friends and family. The lost and the hopeful.

We gather on my hilltop and watch the sunset. In each frame the sky is a canvas aglow. We stand before them, these pictures painted on the ether, and our eyes become hammers and our souls become a piano with many strings.

As the sun sets, the shadow-spires bloom. And now we really see them. Masterpieces in hemlock frames. And we feel them in our bodies. And the distant hum transforms, and we know it as a strange kind of music that moves in time with those great soul-forms in the midnight sky.

The iron on our tongues is lifeblood. The sweetness in the air is spiritfood. We watch the clouds through hemlock frames. We watch the weather and its strange art and think about the hand that made the sky dance and the air sing.

