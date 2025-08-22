Ferns of Columbo

Ferns of Columbo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Maison's avatar
Jessica Maison
18h

Love the use of the song throughout the story. Really wonderful, Sean. Very macabre Wizard of Oz at the end, loved that ending.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
William Pauley III's avatar
William Pauley III
18h

A golden voice AND a golden pen! Loved this, Sean. A cool way to meld two of your many talents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon T
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture