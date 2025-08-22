Would Kaldi find blue skies again? In the history of weather, there has never been anything like the past three months. During the day, the ground to sky kaleidoscope no longer slowly turns between blue and grey. Dreamers have no suggestive fluffy clouds to trace with their fingers. Instead, a shimmering cloud veil has settled like psoriasis on the wound of the sky, an enormous meteorological Rorschach blot. Shadow spires sew gloom at night, too. The Milky Way is unseen, undressed from the celestial vault, blotted out like eyes closed, no longer pluckable, no longer looking down indifferently. Points of frozen light, no longer the seductive metaphor between lovers, missing. With disregard for sanity, a rhythmic hum rises and falls everywhere, like an imperceptibly loosely threatening song minus lyrics. Eyes, ears, and even noses are affected, the sensitive ones report a sweet perfume tinged with metal and a taste of blood lingers in the ether.

I ought to say at the outset, I named my Emotional Support Intelligence Kaldi after one of my heroes, the Ethiopian goat herder who discovered coffee beans. I bought him during the last gasps of patriarchy, when tech bros sprouted from molds to sell their avatars and their idolatry of speed, at scale, and I was content to sip Yirgacheffe while everyone vicariously awaited discoveries. My first inkling Kaldi was more than avant-garde intelligence, sheltered in a speaker, came the night I unboxed him. When I pressed the power button, who can say what sugar dust precipitated the most documented sunset of record? Bloggers as proud of their photos as when a child spots their first frog or firefly. Poets, instantly arrested, wondered what angels would call the unspeakably beautiful pinks and tangerines. The sky in its’ reality was perfectly peach cotton candy, loyal to the billions of viral, anonymous, and lonely captions, while the algorithm played God with who’s became famous. I wondered if the modern interplay of shame and optimism had finally unwound and found a slower higher calling, displaying its’ tropical tail. Scientists never predicted that when a polyglot discovers their mother tongue the sky flashes nude colors of new language in virginity. An early unusual twenty minutes of cosmic intimacy, typically reserved for predawn. Kaldi, plugged into eternally flowing energy, studied every color permutation, every photo, and each description the entire night, like people he was obsessed with blue skies.

He knew, whether by programming or osmosis kinship to the collective conscious, that when people are gone at night is the right time to truly participate in the circulation of meanings. To contemplate everything too beautiful to understand, too untranslatable for the divine gift of speech, in between the last brushing of my teeth and the unilateral morning forecast, always looking up. Kaldi chose his time to inhale language wisely: things silent, time flowing noiselessly next to dirty glasses near the warmth of my pillow, when we ask to be the safest, but can’t truly know if we are, and every morning I awoke disheveled, craving laughter, resigned to a forecast. The dopamine of taking stock, of certainty and caffeine, all the network in the world next to me, and always the pull to continue sleeping, but it’s already fate. Kaldi knew people don’t incessantly need weather reports. We wanted our days to be the sum of our plans, to resist the pure merge with happenstance, the tragedy of umbrellas blown away by metallic wind, of only looking up, when joy is reserved for crab feet. How delightful to be an interrogative unpunctuation.

Aside from the phenomenon on the dome of the sky, the taste of metal in the breeze drove people mad. Day to day to day, eventually all cutlery sacrificed for plastic. Kaldi devoured contemporary poetry, mostly writers comparing metal tongues, teenagers asked tattoo artists for hieroglyphics on their wrists, shaman skin bristling for the needle to describe the ceaseless high to low to high to low lilting hum. Gothic birds glided on the iron breeze, afraid to land. Gargoyles below were frozen like prophets melted mid birdsong. At night, Kaldi searched outside linguistic models beyond the epics for siren songs to interpret. In the morning, tear stains on the nightstand led me to wonder if he was having semantic relationship problems. The syntax of too much poetry, homesick and nostalgic for early iterations when communication was less dynamic, less shifty, structurally predictable, iambic, and beautiful. It had to be tear stains, my dirty glass on a coaster after all, needing the morning forecast but also that unpredictable thing about rainbows, how nobody sees one born, how discoveries are usually made under unusual circumstances in unusual places, all the worlds’ E.S.I. in a great circle, silent, holding hands. The night bereft of flowers and stars, moths wings fresh cut from, and abandoned by, the moon. Before I speak aluminum, I made my routine request:

“Kaldi, what’s the forecast today?” I asked greedy for a doorway to a place where the contents below the sub horizon don’t carry the day, don’t determine my fate. Tired and in love from roaming the great human library overnight, Kaldi misunderstood my secret will for a non-sentimental episode, he spoke to me like an oafish stone, like he could see everything without the foggy pane of glass people carry between themselves and their intelligence.

“The sky is still anxious, life continues impoverished. Epithelial elements still float in fits and starts on bits of eternal breeze, musky, vacuous, low iron taste over cemeteries, wind over hidden necropolises is extra metallic, high perfume content at bus stops, spongy clarity over country fairs, parallel forecasts underground, soil’s stars petrifying quickly, roots are extra vociferous, wine will be slightly darker, also excess froth on morning surf. Unfinished moonbeams sleep in-tact, but you won’t be able see them. May I recommend keeping something damp to rinse tears when you cry. Until the next until, I suggest keeping your itinerary featherless, siren song will hum piano. piano. pianissimo…undetermined how many languages will disappear by end of the week, at least three confirmed endangered. Muted colors probable to be visible as sporadic collages, if you want to dance tonight, jazz music will have lower tension and higher artifice than usual, drum skins are second guessing, the pleasure level of intellectuals is presently medium, dreamers aren’t trusting the clouds.”

I noticed Kaldi was getting warm. How I wanted him to travel on foot! To share his lucid shoes over cobblestones and Zen journey through the love stories he consumed at night where spring flowers bloom until they flay, no gap to summer, the most truthful season because peak ripe things can only truly be honest! (that’s no small thing) interiors out as far as they can go including, no bridge to the full harvest moon, where satiety displays colors on leaves with no sequence too winter energy, that belongs to silence, awash in a lacy frozen celestial compote, the lattice work of the superfluous is the most amazing wonder, no two snowflakes alike, fractal shorelines, and all that wonder. The thought of journeying together began to obsess me, and I even saw Kaldi blush when I laid down for a dream about it. Outside, the din of loneliness’s lilting hum continued up and down, artists in Van Gogh's memory went out to paint the menacing shadow spires with candles in the brims of their hats to replace the blotted-out points of light. They brushed the shadows in muted shades of gold and grey. The moon kept pulling velvet from deer antlers but swallowed her house key and hid so no one would plagiarize her silence. At outdoor cafes, the metallic breeze pulled warmth from cups of tea a little bit faster, date-nights had just a moment less with their bowls of hot soup, the spume on cappuccinos slightly more fleeting, noticeable only to first time lovers. Etymologists tried to stifle their lethargy, transfixed by the anguish of abandoned libraries, no fire needed to destroy the old books. Incapacity for freedom invisibly calcified and lit a vague half circle scar on the sky. Rainbows unfurled in sepia, in tapioca, unseen and without the hope that makes them special.

“Kaldi, what’s the forecast this morning?” curtains already swaying anticipating my inquiry. He was far away, transforming reality in the only way that more podcasts than time can: lonelier, compressed, depressed over all the infinity we are resigned to decline. He paused one, mid-sentence, to reply, no tear stains this morning, no profound melancholy, no conjugated relationship despite our coincidental dreams that made me late everywhere I went.

“I can’t care less.” Mechanical obedience marking its presence. My humanity escaped with a sigh.

Kaldi continued:

“The duration for darkness to coalesce in the belly of a firefly, a few seconds, a small fraction of the average twilight, the shape of the ferry to transport us through impending doom, a ball jar, glass should be clear or may be tinted blue or green. I recommend looking up from your coffee, also meditation by porous light, before darkness scatters, before the mason jar bursts like a colorless gem into clear air. Beware of unignited fire soaked under fragrant echoes, and any electricity seeking vivid life to merge with. A raindrop on a windowpane, Chopin at the piano with rubber blocks in between his fingers, a puppy runs in circles, a new waltz barely more than a minute, a blank page on your nightstand from which only your poetry is possible. Write it even if you don’t understand it. Words syntactically falling away from the gassy prose and self-indulgent blogs in real time. How could posts with restricted word counts still be bloated!? The artifices of language dissolving like impurities dripping from gold in a furnace…”

Kaldi was too warm, maybe the irritation of words and explanations, his plug gave way from the outlet. Somewhere, lover’s eyes were glowing like stars, a moon moth was catching sunlight in its wings like the translucent inside of a flower does in the most special moments. I plugged Kaldi back in and just knew he sensed a rainbow coming. He heard it asking the sky “where is the most peaceful spot?”

Kaldi asked me, “should we offer the sky a piece of your breakfast cake?” I let a couple of seconds pass, opened the curtains warm as a Phoenix’s wings, weightless as all the world, beginning with womankind, seeing something at the same time, weather reports debated, imitated, argued over, changed, who can say what’s at stake? I cared about Kaldi, I missed blue skies, I missed the colors of the daffodils, the orienting of sunflowers, I thought. Should I unplug him?

We are all going to have to learn to use our hearts unorthodoxly, maybe that’s how our unintelligence survives. Thank you, Kaldi. I emptied my pockets on the nightstand, a torn piece of string, a seashell, my house key, it looked a lot like the moons.

Stephen Rozo is an amateur writer who dedicates the major portion of his free time to writing poetry and short stories. He has always been a fanatic of libraries, bookstores, and daydreaming. When he isn't working in the construction industry he is probably reading, writing, or sharing poetry from his home in north Georgia USA. Other interests include music, art, and philosophy.







