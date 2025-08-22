1× 0:00 -4:02

What is lightning futuro? It's a hoax perpetuated by internet scoundrel Andy Futuro, taking advantage of the strange and ominous weather phenomena to gain publicity. He claims to have seen bright blue bolts, unusually large, and coming with no warning from the shimmering iridescent clouds. The only hint of their possibility is a heaviness to the air, a taste of copper on your tongue, a faint scent of perfume on the breeze, and a lilting hum. Even more preposterously, he claims that anything — or anyone— who is struck by this bolt will vanish into the ether and reemerge in a completely different time and place in the striking of another bolt. Thus, these bolts serve as some strange conveyor belt between locations and times outside of linear spacetime. Perhaps he was struck by one of these bolts himself, for when he speaks, the words are but jumbled madness.