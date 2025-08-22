Ferns of Columbo

Ferns of Columbo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Maison's avatar
Jessica Maison
18h

Yes! Sounds amazing! Perfect background for my Weather Reports reading today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sandolore Sykes's avatar
Sandolore Sykes
20h

This was an excellent start to my WR journey. I really enjoyed the sound and the immaculacy of the path through the bolts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon T
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture