Ferns of Columbo

Ferns of Columbo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Futuro's avatar
Andy Futuro
16h

In oblivion there is freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Duffy's avatar
Mike Duffy
18h

EJ holy shit this was so good. Absolutely loved this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon T
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture