Percy wiped sweat from his forehead with a handkerchief, even though he’d been told not to do that.

It makes you look old. Like, antique, the consultant had said, looking herself no older than eighteen.

He shoved the handkerchief in his pocket. The other guy was going on and on about the end of the world.

“…manmade weather patterns we have unleashed through unending greed and cowardice…”

Manmade? Percy thought with a swallowed sigh. Y’all wish.

He pretended to take notes at his lectern, pressing his lips into a thoughtful line. He had been advised to take notes, but he didn’t have any use for them, so he doodled instead, swirls and spires, those “manmade” weather patterns he couldn’t stop thinking about.

It didn’t matter what either candidate said in the debate. A Sackett man had been mayor of Winter Port for going on forty years. Percy Thorne Sackett IV was born to shake hands, regurgitate sound bites, and remind voters of his father, the late great Mayor Trip Sackett.

A light on the moderator’s desk flashed red. She turned to face Percy.

“Mayor Sackett? Same question.”

Percy widened his eyes a touch, allowing that little fire to ignite behind their blue irises. He heard his father’s voice: The people don’t want a lecture, they want a leader.

“Folks, I don’t know about you, but my SUV never coughed out anything that looks like that sky out there. If it did, I’d have taken it over to Mel’s Texaco a long time ago.” Percy held for their chuckle, and for the little squeeze in his throat to subside.

Talk about it without talking about it, the consultant had said. It being the apocalyptic sky outside.

It was just after eight, which meant the shining, iridescent cloud veil was gone for the day. Colossal black spires would be rising up on the horizon to blot out the stars, like they had every night for three months, a cosmic gathering no one on Earth understood.

“My opponent,” Percy said, pointing but not looking at the thin man in black-framed eyeglasses, “He wants you to change your lives, shrink them down. But that’s not what God wants for Winter Port.”

Percy remembered those frantic first weeks after the sky went dark— his mouth flooded with a bloody, metallic taste, ears ringing from the constant hum until he could feel it in his molars. On the news, it was scientists battling preachers, professors teaming up with kooks, everyone drowning in fear as their senses abandoned them and the eerie sky leered.

But while others wept and panicked, Percy became aware of a little sliver of light. A door had cracked inside of him, and something seductive was leaking out. An idea. A dream. He began, with a feeling as alien to him as the shimmering clouds, to wonder if he could become someone else.

Being mayor wasn’t his choice; it was a skin each Sackett son donned the day his father died. But surely, human creations like mayoralties would fall away in the face of cosmic unrest. Surely, a new path was opening up for Percy. Imagining the coming apocalypse– the way it would tear down human walls, break their chains– he thought for the first time ever about the word freedom.

“God wants us to be big,” he bellowed to the TV audience. “God wants us to be magnificent, worthy of his creation. But most of all, God wants us to get on our knees and pray.” He paused and someone in the studio audience shouted YES!

And then…nothing. City business continued. Emails flowed, traffic lights blinked, garbage cans were dragged to the curb. Percy, so convinced he had found a way out, was carried toward another election on an unstoppable wave of tradition.

The very sky had changed but the people of Winter Port could not.

“I know God has a plan for our town,” Percy delivered this line, engineered by speechwriters and consultants, for the hundredth time. “These clouds— whatever they turn out to be— they’re part of His plan.”

The audience clapped without enthusiasm. The moderator turned to him.

“Mr. Mayor, the question was about the parking situation downtown. Will you commit to adding two hundred more parking spots if the voters give you another term?”

Percy looked up into the studio rafters, strung with heavy lights and snaking with cables. His eyes burned. Parking spots. He suddenly envied his father, dead at fifty-nine of a spectacular heart attack, his still-blond hair combed over his head. He wanted to scream until his chest caved in.

Instead, he leveled his shining blue eyes to the camera, staring into every Winter Port home at once. He knew what his people wanted like he knew his own name. Even if he hated them for it.

“God willing,” he said, and the applause was thunderous.

After a break for commercials and a tired handshake line, a production assistant in oversized headphones met Percy backstage and escorted him to his waiting SUV.

“Time to go, Mr. Mayor,” she said.

“Thank you very much, Miss. You get home safe yourself.”

He reached for the door handle and her hand flew out, landing there first. It was the color of an undercooked biscuit. She didn’t open the door but pressed her palm flat against it.

Percy noticed her long nails were painted with an oily sheen, same color as the haunted sky. Strange tattooed lines crept up her arm, like veins in marble, and he suppressed a wave of nausea.

“Your god is dead,” she said, sneering to reveal teeth filed into horrible points.

Percy let out a strangled, grunting chuckle. The back of his neck felt cold. His eyes darted to the driver’s seat, where his clueless brother-in-law Ed was scrolling on his phone.

“Now, I’m not so sure about all that,” he began, trying the aw shucks on her.

“The new world will be born from the ashes of the old,” she said. “In oblivion, there is freedom.”

Percy looked at her, unable to move. Her eyes were different colors—one brown, one the color of olive oil, so clear and luminous it looked like it might spill over onto her cheek.

Freedom. The very word felt subversive. The hairs on his arms stood up.

“Time to go, Mr. Mayor,” she said, opening the door. He nearly fell into the car, she had so unbalanced him. She closed the door. At the sound, Ed met Percy’s eye in the rearview.

“Ready to go, Boss?” Ed asked.

“Yep,” Percy said and his voice came out as a dry squeak. He cleared his throat. “Let’s go.” He looked out the window and she smiled as they pulled away.

“Clear night tonight, brother,” Ed said from the front seat. “Spires are really something.”

“Yep,” Percy said. “D’you think Genie watched the debate?”

Ed’s eyes shot to the rearview and he looked afraid.

“Not sure, Boss,” he looked down, fiddled with the air conditioner. “You know she’s busy these days.”

Percy felt bad baiting Ed into the little white lie. The only thing his wife was less interested in than politics was Percy himself.

“Yeah, she never stops,” he smiled, letting Ed off the hook. Everything is fine.

Percy reached for the earphones he kept in his pocket, cramming plastic nubs into his ears to block out the hum from the sky. Most people wore earphones these days— going through their lives with private soundtracks in their heads. Percy preferred white noise.

As they pulled away from the garage, his eyes were dragged across that strangely compelling horizon. Instead of stars, curved and swirling black shadows spiraled up from the edges of the universe, sealing off the world like a great dark mausoleum.

The twinkle came back into Percy’s eyes as he traced the dizzying outlines of those shapes, feeling as small and precarious as he ever had. The feeling wasn’t a bad one, as he had always thought it would be to feel small. It was a stirring in the center of his torso, an indigestion of the soul, something electric and enticing. The spires were a sentient Mandelbrot nothing, an end that wanted to be born.

The sour taste of metal filled his mouth, tangy and bloody like iron. He licked his lips. Genie and the kids didn’t get the metallic taste. Instead, they spoke of a fresh, sweet perfume on the air that he could never access. Every time Percy was outside he felt like he was sticking his tongue in an outlet.

No one knew he was one of the metal mouths. If it got out it could hurt the campaign.

“Ed, you got a bottle of water in here?” Percy asked. “I’m about as dry as a sandbar in July.”

“Yeah Boss, should be under your seat.”

Ed turned onto Harrison Road, a dark, winding path that ribboned around big Lake Harrison. Earlier generations of Winter Porters had cleared out the swamp, dredged the bottom, and hacked through the palmettos, revealing a wide lake that flooded the neighborhood every chance it got. It was the crown jewel of Winter Port.

Percy and Genie had met on Lake Harrison. She a water skier, the golden daughter of Winter Port’s Chevrolet King, and he the town’s royal scion, sloppily driving a speedboat and throwing out wake. Harrison was chock full of gators, but it sparkled in the sun like a giant swimming pool.

Well, it had sparkled. Back when there was a sun.

Percy looked at the dark water, colossal sky spires rising up behind it like a crown, and his chest felt like it would cave in from grief. The human world had persisted in its meaningless patterns– even become slightly worse–when given a chance to reconsider. The traps, once laid, could not be pried open.

He thought of the woman at the studio, her strange eyes, the way she had spoken his truest desire out loud.

“Ed, can you pull over please?” Percy leaned forward, tapping Ed’s headrest.

“Boss?”

“Can you pull over please? I want to look at the lake.”

Ed pulled to the side of the road and the tires were muffled by damp grass. Percy opened the door and swung his legs out. For an instant, he smelled something familiar— green things, muddy banks, cedar bark—before the metal in his mouth crowded it out.

The perfume of the swamp brought a ghost of a memory to his mind and he grasped for it. A sky dotted with white clouds, a black moccasin slithering across the lake. The smell of boat gas, the sleepy quietude of skin drying in the sun.

“Ed, you go on. I’ll walk home.”

“Percy, I—.“ Ed’s eyes didn’t always point in precisely the same direction, especially when he was under stress. Now it seemed he had one worried eye on Percy and one on the lake.

“What is it, two miles? I think I can handle that, Ed. Didn’t get my steps in today!” Percy smiled his buttery politicians’ smile and felt a lurch in his guts.

“Ok, Percy. If you’re sure?”

“I’m sure. Take the car home, you can pick me up in the morning.”

Ed saluted weakly and Percy shut the door. He waited for the car to pull away before stepping out of his shoes.

His sock feet were cold on the wet earth and he walked towards the lip of the lake. There was hardly a border between land and water here, only progressively wetter grass. He took the earphones out of his ears and dropped them into the lake with a plop.

The hum roared and sang, stirring his brain into mush. Over its maddening tone he heard a splash, pictured a gator cutting through the swamp to check him out, its yellow eyes absorbing light Percy could not see.

His pant cuffs became heavy with lake water.

He took another step into the velvet mud, then another. Soon, the water reached his thighs. He dragged his hands across its surface, sending shining ripples out and watching them sync with the hum. He felt the pressure wave of something big swimming past.

He opened his mouth, letting the metallic saliva ooze out and drop onto his tie. He realized if he didn’t try to swallow it, the taste subsided. He breathed cool lake air through his open mouth, tasting tannins, muck and duckweed, until he thought he would choke on grief. He looked up, sobbing, at the spires that had failed to end the world.

The spires stared down at him and hummed.























