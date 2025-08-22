To my Motherland,

Thanks to you and your violent traditions, sycophancy comes easier than self-reflection. But given the state of affairs—opaline days, charred-black nights, plodding protests down gooseflesh roads, and this damnable hum—I have finally returned to the latter.

When the sky split then began to sing, I stood inside the court of public opinion. My interpretation of the phenomena was cross-examined (as is every view of mine). Was this an act of Śuddhodana, Mister President? Vis major, as it were? Sacred judgement for our country’s long list of sins? A bioweapon from the west? Greenhouse emissions exacting their total toll?

“I’m not sure. It may be all of the above,” I said, smiling beneath sterile studio lights, reporters and charlatans feverish to capture my next grand blunder. “But when the Secretariat completes their inquiry, the people will be the first to know. Once we read the skies, we will mount a defense with integrity and intelligence befitting our nation’s spirit. All will be well under our heaven.”

I tried sincerity. As sincere as any day I permitted incursion for the greater good, or severed dissension at its kneecaps. Or the day I was sworn into office, my hand on the Buddha at the corner of an ancient room, painted eyes of past presidents hanging above to remind of all the wolves who feasted before me.

But sincerity finds no purchase with you, Motherland. Neutrality is a lie. No dream remains clean. You taught me as much.

This, then, must be your final lesson.

From my fifth-floor window I see them marching past verandas and palm trees: a thousand brown heads as if in a dirge, or jubilee. They carry burning scarecrows and signs spelling my possible fates, calling for me, for my sons, for my sons’ sons. ‘You lied about the skies, Mister President. You said we would be fine, Mister President. What about your sickly, your downtrodden, your demonised, Mister President. Let us return the favour and feed on your children, Mister President.’

It means nothing to me.

Despite insipid insurrection attempts (may Brother Andala rest easy) and abominable motions from inside the machine of the press (may Sister Elodie rot in Naraka), my term has remained unperturbed in the face of political armageddon. Approval ratings, lobbyist wails, and cultural wars bear as much significance to me as termites do to a bodhisattva. All are things which will not be carried into the next life. Mere material, I say. Frequencies. Noise.

But now the noise descends upon me like night. It nears towards my door, aided by a bassline. Thump, thump, thump, thump.

I see their clothes caked in grime, arms awash with dust, faces rife with vile delight. They are not merely my people. They are also yours, darling. Will you not account for them? Must it always fall to me? Why allow my persecution? What could these people possibly know about this deathtrap of a career? They could not walk a mile in my shoes, do what I do, say what I say without reckoning with themselves. Traditions necessitate discipline. Rituals demand martyrdom. I conducted everything as foretold, performed every rite to perfection, and still they lurch towards anarchy. They say a Smith and Wesson Chief Special weighs twenty-five ounces loaded (I am trying not to count).

Apologies. Disregard above.

It is this hum, to be frank. A timorous tinnitus in a forsaken kilohertz (we have attempted to pinpoint a number but it keeps escaping escaping escaping like gravel through my hands). But even that is a generous description. It is more akin to a murder of magflies droning in one-note, dancing against my flesh. Ball bearings in my skull. A head filled with holes for the one most holy (see: me).

His Holiness writes from here. The Office, capital O. A kind of bardo, or somewhat limbo. Not a thing in this room has changed since I first stepped foot beyond the timber threshold. Not a single hardbound, tasselled curtain nor bespoke piece of furniture. It has appeared this way since the halcyon era of ancestor Dakila, when our waters were clear, our beaches glassy, our hillsides teeming. Even now as I squirm behind the desk and writhe in my seat, I dare not alter its appearance, nor move an inch. Is my inaction worthy of condemnation? The status quo is maintained via quid pro quo. Why change? Why now?

Right. Absolution, then. How might I achieve it? Shall I list every atrocity? Or do I do Freudian and follow my family tree? We could begin with the failure of my mother’s mother and her addled mind. Or maybe we ought to examine my mother herself: her inherited obstinance, her penchant for punishment, her obsession with the woes and whims of a coloniser’s cross. Then there is the matter of my father and his unambition, my brothers and their fragility, and of course, myself and all that I have wrought: Pan-Pacific pissing contests, skirmishes along fraught peninsulas, deployments to various hearts of darkness.

But I know better than to bore you with details, don’t I? You know all: every fallen body, every shedded tear, every infant heart sacrificed at the altar of you. You know it all, and then you wink, and despite my best efforts, I cannot help but love you.

Is that the price? My freedom for your love? Say no more. Six chances, one solution. I shall fit the latter into its chamber, then let karma take the wheel. If I ever stop writing this letter, then you will know, yes? Yes. You always have, yes.

Thump. Thump. Thump. They beat ever closer to me through these olden walls, but I shame them not. They help me count to midnight.

Six. Such a lovely thrill!

Five, then four. Percussive clicks adding to outside’s symphony.

Three. I look out and up into a gaping dark which will soon give way to an eschaton dawn. The hum is a scream, now. So many screams.

Two. Bated breath. I recall Smith’s sonnet (Shelley’s always rang too unfamiliar and impersonal for my liking) and I am moved—greatly so—by the Hunter and his Wolf in chace, who meets some fragment huge, and stops to guess what powerful but unrecorded race, once dwelt in my annihilated place. And in my annihilation there are those who came before, despaired faces, mother and her drink, father and his empty hands, my brothers lying still.

I understand now, darling. There was only one way you could take us all with you, up into your cleaved-open forever, into your sprawling nirvana.

All will be well under your heaven.

With unfailing loyalty,

His Holiness,

Your Doting Boy,

[His signature is indecipherable beneath dried crimson carnations.]

JLG Noga is an author and graphic designer currently based in the UK. On Substack, he writes genre-bending short and flash fiction through his magazine, Darkling. When he's not busy thinking of the best ways to traumatise his readers, he watches movies and practices martial arts.