Erik Erikson proposed 8 stages of development across the human lifespan. Stage 7 was Generativity vs. Stagnation. Generativity speaks to the significance of reaching out to the next generation and passing on knowledge and wisdom. Stagnation was lonely. Barren. Closed off. Stagnation was the end of a bloodline of knowledge.



“You ever hear of Deaths of Despair?”

“Can’t say I have, Mr. V.”

“I hadn’t either, but I needed a name for what we’ve been seeing. So I went looking.” Beth - that sweetheart who used to work the front desk, but now works the whole building - looked at me with curiosity as I gazed out of my room’s window and up into the swirling sky.

I can’t walk anymore, but Beth says it's the same everywhere. I sit by the window, and I watch, wait, and write. News stopped coming a couple months back. I never trusted those anchors and their fake smiles anyway. The paper never lied - not as long as I was the one writing it at least. Beth says cable’s down all over town. Small town like this, I guess the panic set in quick.

“Yeah. Deaths of Despair.” I said, picking the discussion up when Beth didn’t bite. She moved behind me, checking my vitals. I coughed and heaved up a thick sludge of bile, then continued, “Yep, DoDs. It took most of us in the first few weeks, didn’t it? Ate us alive as the sky twisted round and round. I thought - to hell with what I thought, it’s about the facts, isn’t it, Beth?”

“Absolutely, Mr. V.” She said.

“But what did you think, Beth?”

“What did I think?”

“Sure. Years from now when people look back at this moment, they’re going to want to know what the average person thought. They’re going to want to know what you thought, Beth.”

“Well, gosh, I - Well I suppose…” I could almost see her giving that toothy grin she always gave me. She messed around with the wires and tubes keeping me alive, then continued, “I heard some folks saying little green men, or the face of god might come out of the sky.” As she continued, I jotted down notes of her thoughts. “Some even said all the 2012 and Y2K stuff was finally catching up to us.”

“And that’s interesting, Beth, but what do you think?”

As she rounded the corner to the side of my chair where I could see her good in my periphery, she pushed a lock of curly black hair out of her face, revealing a deep cut running down her ashen, brown arm. My eyes shot to it, but she covered it up quick.

“Beth?”

“Oh, don’t mind that. My other job comes with more hazard pay for a reason.” She laughed like she told a good joke. I chuckled along, but was kicking myself all the while. I used to be good at this. Award winning good. But even at my worst, I need you to understand: There’s no one left. Just me in my chair by the window and Beth coming and going. Without her, I’m alone.

The dread’s eating me alive. I feel sick all the time. If I had hair to pull out, I would. Everything hurts. Each muscle’s clenched in anticipation. I’ve lost more weight in the past 3 months than I ever did in physical therapy. Beth says I look sixty again. Beth doesn’t know what she’s talking about. She wasn’t even born when I was sixty. I need to see this through for people like her. People like you.

See, the difference between me and the DoD’s is that if a storm’s coming my way, I better damn well get to write it til the end. You know why? Because there’s always an after. You hear that? Always an after. And I need you to know what the during was. You can learn from that. And before you go thinking I don’t know, let me tell you. I reported on wars from frontlines all around the world. Do you think this is the first storm? When the bombs came crashing down on so-and-so city in so-and-so country, do you think it didn’t feel like this mess does now? How many DoDs do you think there were then too?

This isn’t the first bad thing to happen, but it might be the last. It’s never been about stopping tragedy. It’s about living through ‘em. If we let this be the last, then that means there’s no more us, but if I write this down - if I share the story like I know how - then you’ll know what went wrong. You’ll know how to survive next time. So, I’m looking for signs. For -

“Say, Beth? Do you have an extra pen or pencil up front? I’ve worked this thing to the nub.”

“Can’t say we do, Mr. V, but the boss might. You’ll just have to wait until tomorrow if that’s okay.”

Guess I’ll have to make do with the nub then. But hold on. I wasn’t looking at Beth, but something was off about the way she said ‘boss.’ My breath was fogging up the glass, so I pulled my aching back away from the window. I felt each bone pop and snap like a crunched centipede beneath the boot of the iridescent, blazing clouds. I checked my notes. Months of nothing but the ever shifting anomaly and the taste of blood.

“The nursing home manager?”

“No, my other boss. His name’s Mr. James.”

“What’s this about two jobs anyways?”

“It’s the weather, Mr. V. Same as everything. My momma and daddy, they weren’t long for this world. Then, Mr. James offered me a job. A good one. He said, ‘No more despair. No more pain.’ He said ‘we get out of this together.’”

“Well that’s nice of him to say. What do you do?”

“Oh, you know. Healthcare still. Nothing special. Mr. James says we’re saving souls. Doing what the good Lord needs us to in trying times.”

“Mhm.”

“Can I get you anything before I head up front, Mr. V?”

“You want to open this window for me?”

“I really shouldn’t. The air quality’s not all good right now.” Beth said with an apologetic smile.

“From the storm?” I asked, hungry to write down a new fact.

“Maybe. Or maybe it's just like that sometimes. It’s summer after all.” Beth did a theatrical fluffing of the pillow on the back of my chair, and left the room.

I started thinking about that job of hers. I didn’t know a Mr. James in town. Maybe it was nothing. Or maybe it was all kinds of something.

When I focused on the skies again, nothing changed except the change that always was. I hacked up what could’ve been blood, but probably wasn’t. I wondered if that was something telling me my time was running out. Guess I can’t keep sitting like this after all. Can’t let this sword hang over my head. Something needed to happen soon. I’d prefer if the eternal sleeping god fell from the sky and crushed us all in the first moments than had the sky hang over my head like this another day.

The birds didn’t sing anymore.

The sun didn’t shine.

The grass was turning yellow.

There was a thick fog that hovered over the ground, but there was no one around to care except for me. But this was all important to write down. What if these were all events piling up, pointing to one final moment? Every moment needed documented. Because you need to know. You need to understand what I can’t. You need to see what I see, and I see - damn it. What do I see?

I’m not one to toss suspicions, but as I sat at the window, I noticed Beth dragging boxes from the home out to her hatchback. When we made eye contact she gave me a polite wave. As she waved, I noticed some red streaks under her scrubs going higher up her arm than the gash she covered up before. I waved back. Why would Beth be stealing? Something about this new job? Or is she in need back home? Maybe it’d be best if I didn’t ask. When she pulled out of the driveway, I focused back on the sky.

It was different at night. The moon forced its stolen light through the haze of the clouds, creating an eerie backlit glow against the winding pillars that climbed into the sky. Being alone at night was hard. It’s when the most DoDs happened in the beginning. The nightshift nurse had been gone for so long, you’d think I’d be used to it by now, but damn it, that night sky always felt like it was coming for me. First night it happened, I thought the end was really coming. I thought I could write it up, spend my final moments describing the tall, looming clouds scooping me out of my chair and devouring me whole, letting my thoughts wash away into oblivion. But then the sun rose, and I was safe again. As safe as I could be tucked into my despair.

Every night was like that. Eating me alive. Devouring me. But always spitting me out when the sun came up. Then Beth was there, standing there next to me. I didn’t look at her just yet - I was too busy looking at the sky.

“How was your night, Mr. V?” Beth asked as she set some food down.

“Fine. How was yours? Get some rest?”

“Oh, no time. I had to go off to my other job.”

“With Mr. James?”

“That’s right. We’re helping people. Saving souls.”

“That what you needed all those boxes for?” Guess I still had some of that old journalist in me after all.

Beth froze up, hesitated, then laughed, “It’s just wasting away in storage here, Mr. V. Mr. James - we’re using it for good.”

For the first time since the night before, I peeled my tired eyes away from the storm and looked at poor sweet Beth. “Now Beth, I’m not so sure I -” She - she - I don’t know what to say, but I - I just - “Beth, sweetheart, what happened to you?”

“Mr. James says we need to make sacrifices to save people’s souls from the storm, Mr. V.”

“But your face - your eyes - your… your covered in -”

“It’s not mine, Mr. V.” She said with that smile I had grown to look forward to. “Don’t worry, this won’t impact your care. I know your work’s important. I understand better now. Mr. James explained your Deaths of Despair, and I see it now. We’re doing the same work, Mr. V.”

“No. No, Beth, you got it wrong, I -”

“Let’s settle down. It isn’t professional to talk about my other job here anyways. Now, you relax so you can get back to your important work, and I’ll get back to mine.” Beth limped out of the room without another word.

I couldn’t believe what I’d seen. What she had done for whoever that Mr. James was? Was this another sign of impending doom? For the first time in three months, I couldn’t bear to look at the sky. It took everything from us without ever doing anything other than looking at us. It didn’t need to blink, or shed a tear. It only existed and it tore us limb from limb.

Do you understand that? All it had to do was be there and we destroyed ourselves! I’m not sure how much longer I can do this. How much longer I can go on. My soul rotted when Beth decided to sell hers. Maybe my reporting will never matter. Maybe you won’t ever read this. Maybe you never existed. Maybe there is no one beyond this. If the shoe drops and there’s no one left, will this ever matter? Will anything? The town’s gone. Everything’s gone. Even if it does nothing, we’ve already done enough. It’s no god or apocalypse. It's just another missile falling.

I know I told you about Deaths of Despair. Just like I told Beth. That’s the first warning, you know. That comes before any blow lands. You watch those. You stop those. It’s not about the storm. It’s about you. Me. Everyone. Don’t let it take us.



In Erikson’s 8th stage, the aged adult must face integrity or despair. To die with integrity means to have successfully faced the previous stages and come out the other side successful and fulfilled. To die in despair is to fail to reach fulfillment. Just as the bloodline of knowledge dies, so too does everything that makes us human. In Erikson’s final stage, we must face our choices, and choose not to embrace despair. Even as the storm of regret bears down upon us.

