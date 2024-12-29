This piece is part of The Lot, the first volume of SUM FLUX. Featured in Edition II, this work is one of eight contributions to this edition. Read more about this zine and its theme here

Visual by Sandolore Sykes

Shaved at least a minute off the food run since I showed Kimmy my secret knock. I keep track of exposure time, write it down in the log. She gives me a medium bag full of day-olds tonight, and I give her the good lucky salute and thank her for her service. Makes me a little sad in the corners knowing she won't have long now. Don’t know how she’s made it this far, workin' Daddy Donuts till the clock runs out. I tell her about the ghoul gas but she always just shrugs it off with a 'poor-you smile, like I’m the crazy one.

It's a hundred-yard skedaddle back to the short bus 'cross the customers only blacktop, top-lit with just a couple of penta-beam floods, shinin' down eternal, like midnight sentries—‘cept those eyes haven't any armies. Right? Nothing to dangle down and swat away the coyotes.