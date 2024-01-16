Playback speed
Promptmanteau drops Friday

Jon T
Jan 16, 2024
3
I’m gonna fire up the Prompmanteau generator tomorrow. And we’ll see what happens. Here’s an example of using C and D words. Wondering if anyone has any requests for the kickoff Friday? Maybe R’s and W’s. Your initials? Maybe some aliteration would be nice. Comment for a chance to affect the direction of a million stories.

I’m going to can the first one and post the video, but I may do a live feed at some point. What do you think? Scary right?

Jon T
