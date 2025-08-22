Purge
by Wildflower
dense mist
falls from the
heavy sky
clenches being
apnoea
stagnancy
the air
charges
thick pressure
strains
cracks
into air-tight
closeness
electrical shocks
break
the veil
clean waves
of recommencement
purify
existence
oh my - if these coudl be projected all over my walls and ceiling and swirl about - I woudl never get off the sofa - beautiful art!
i wanna live in them