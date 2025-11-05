Ferns of Columbo

Ferns of Columbo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Russell's avatar
Wendy Russell
Nov 6

From the line 'embarrassment of britches' to Tammy's observation of Bruce's eyebrow posture, this was such a delight to read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon T
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jon T
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture