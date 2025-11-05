There is something for every occasion. Tammy takes her Event Pants collection seriously. But late afternoon, only a few hours before the Autumnal Blitzspiel, she is jammed up with indecision. An embarrassment of britches.

“Leonard! Did you borrow my Surfers?” she hollers down the basement stairs, “Get off that joystick and help me find them!”

Her son, truculent and bitchy, busy scoping baddies in a brown on green virtual wasteland, yaps back, “What the fuck’s a joystick?---Perv!”

“I said, my Silver Surfers. Did you just call me a pervert?” Tammy yodels, but she knows he won’t respond.

Moving on, she has nixed the flashy trousers. It’s just not their time to shine.

The Event Pants matrix is a three by three grid ordered across a peach blossom duvet. She blows at the dust rays, spotlighting Rusty Roads, the warm earth corduroys, actually perfect for this evening but impossible to pull off given she just wore them last weekend on a special occasion run to the fancy grocery store.

Next on the top row are the Black Beauties and Plum Paraders, both too flimsy for the brisk harvest evening, though they could have checked the flirty and professional boxes. This particular social engagement requires a considered wardrobe strategy. Everyone is going to be there. Everyone.

The Cheddar Checks in the middle row are pilly sandpaper between her hot fingers. But she’s pleased at least, finding a rhinestone barrette in the chunky pocket along with a bowling shoe rental receipt. She’d wear these orange woollens but can feel the chaffing already, even before the threads hit her thighs.

Tammy sells tiles at Logical Ceramics in the Plazaplex Industrial Park. She takes her customer service very seriously and never really turns it off. A magnet for interior design conversations, she can sniff out renovators by the alkaline off-gas cologne of timber and caulking. There is sure to be an opportunity to be in the right place at the right time and lock in a decorative backsplash at the very least. She must feel both put together and creative to achieve the presence necessary to pull off the, quite acceptable, mixing of business with pleasure.

She is five two in wedges with a frame like a parallelogram, fit and leaning, ready to pounce on a box of ivory subway bricks (kept in trunk) if she has to.

So, next in line is the real debate, Foxy Flares or Verdant Vipers, the latter being the item she feels sexiest in. But the flares are more stylish. En vogue.

“It’s a real puzzle Leonard!” she ricochets down the stairwell, still pissed.

And it was a doozy of a brain twister. Whatever she wears, must comprehend many layers of function and form.

Bottom left is where the shiny, mysteriously missing, pants would’ve been, replaced absently with some unpickable azure yoga leggings to fulfil the requirement. The next couple overwrought numbers are equally no go’s, drenched in her mother’s voice, with the banal rhetorical, asking if she was reeeealy going to wear them all night long, as if she’d get up and change half way through the circle square.

Then, kneeling on the bench at the foot of the bed, with sheer tiny briefs creasing her ass like an origami prefold, she lurches to grab lucky green snakes. It’s an emotional decision. And though nothing in their recent history might necessarily indicate these trousers are charmed, she feels tonight might be the night.

After a quick but thorough hair and makeup routine, she wriggles into the lime denim and bunny hops down the hall by her belt loops. It’s more than enough activity to get Tammy sweating. Doc says it might be a thyroid thing.

“I’m going now!” she calls down, perspiration flinging off her upper lip.

Sitting on the coffee table in the living room, she plunges her feet into the dark leather boots that punctuate her jungle-forward outfit like twin exclamations marks. Tammy throws a brown bomber over her cheetah print turtleneck and is about to double check the weather out the front window when she sees Bruce ambling down the sidewalk.

She ducks below the frame and watches him walk by surveying the neighborhood, holding his gaze on Tammy’s browning flower garden. He’s an observant guy. She can tell by the deliberate and questioning eyebrow posture. So, to avoid his inquisitive scan, she crouches even lower, making the seams of the Vipers strain under the extreme compression of her calves and thighs. And in a moment of both clarity and compulsion, squatting painfully by the love seat, she knows a more considered decision could present itself if given the chance. This changes everything.

Tammy crumples by the drapes, rethinking her choices. Visualizing a new lattice of variants. Something that might make Bruce see her again for the first time. Something alluring, but playful. Velvet? No, maybe velour. She’ll have to dig through her drawers for alternatives. If dresses were an option, she’d have to start over and create a new rubric for stockings.

“Are you gone yet?” shouts Leonard from his lair.

