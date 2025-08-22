I



White light struck me between a “thank you,” to my driver and an exit through hissing doors. It hid the final step, I reached for a handrail that wasn’t there and fell through limbo till I landed on a hard bed of my home soil.

Brake pad fumes weighted the air. Wheels rolled past my head. A wall of bus windows fed its passengers a clear view of my blinking form in the dust.

I climbed to one knee and recalled the endless accounts of rogue weather I’d had to endure during my journey down here, certain my solar encounter would provide juicy matter for at least nine additional hours of such speculation.

Under a cupped hand I deduced that a freak reflection off corrugated iron roofing was responsible for delivering this hyper condensed light directly into my irises.

No malevolent weather god punishing me for returning home. Just my father’s roof. I breathed holstered relief as I lugged my bag down the highway.

Sing-song whispers carried on the wind as my boots crunched gravel. I ignored them. They changed key. I drowned them out with a cough. Sound carries a long way in these parts. The voices likely belonged to some country kids playing games upstream of where I walked. That didn’t explain my thumping chest though.

I blinked. I reasoned. I pulled my hat down low to stop wind stinging my eardrums. A new voice joined the singing. This one was subvocal and scientific. It insisted the irregular edges of that roofing should have diffused the beam enough to scatter such intense light. Yet the beam that had struck me as I climbed off the bus had been as good as staring at a solar eclipse through binoculars. My blindness made no sense. Then again, my decision to come back here made no sense either.



The sight of father’s house brought me none of the nostalgia that one might expect. It was an A frame in a place that never snows nested in a vast flatland of recently harvested crops.

Neither of my father’s giraffe-limbed boys found this land paradise growing up, yet it was perfectly fitting for the man who ruled our world. Wild eyebrows, the goatee of a European metalhead paired with a waxed red scalp, our father defied convention with a molotov cocktail in hand.

Once the nightly reports of unusual weather became more than rumour, Father summoned Grant and I back to the family home to: “ride it out.”

I lifted my fist to knock on the door.

Before my knuckles met wood, a mirror of my own face appeared to greet me.

“Randal,” said the face.

“Grant.” I answered.



II



Grant and I were best friends until age eight. Puberty split our interests as it tends to do, yet it wasn’t till our first year of high school that Grant linked up with the “New Worlders.” That’s when the winds of our brotherhood shifted in a way that not even a good natured fist fight could undo.

Perhaps a better brother might have slowed Grant’s slide into strangeness.

Yet, based on the “friends” who started visiting our house that first term of sophomore year, I doubt an earthquake could have stopped it.



That year I studied the greasy New Worlders in anthropologist detail, determined to identify their appeal. Was it the weed they smoked? Their vague anarchist ethos that pivoted to impassioned collectivism the moment the argument felt convenient? Or was it the girls with no interest in shaving their armpits or wearing anything resembling a bra? This last theory led my charge until I realised Grant’s fascination with these folks was much simpler than that.

The New Worlders were all insane and so was he.



III



“Do you believe the gravel you’re born on determines your life?” Preacher passion boomed from father’s throat as he held court in his own living room.

Grant glanced my way, I glanced out the window.

A swirling colour spectrum teased the horizon. Like the surface of an oil slick, the clouds spiralled and shimmered.

I strangled my lips shut.

Grant’s thoughts were transparent as the singing wind. He’d waste no time dousing me in sarcasm if I said a word. “Explain away Randal. Deliver your theory of everything!”

We both stayed silent.

“I’ve lost respect for too many men who fabricated their own origin story.” Father tossed his goatee, “Springsteen: “born on the fourth of July,” the King: “born in Tupelo,” and then there’s Jagger: “born in a crossfire hurricane.” father’s shaking head shone. “Boys, that last one might be the only one I half believe. Storms do have a way of whipping up the mind. Who can predict how a crossfire hurricane might affect a newborn? The turbulent mood of our mother earth isn’t something mere men can resist.”

I frowned into my tea leaves.

“None of this is nature though is it?”

Both mine and father’s gazes met Grant’s words.

My brother put down his mug and gestured to the window. “This weather is as man-made as my tightie whiteys.”

Father wore a serene grin as Grant demonstrated with a groin clutch. “It’s not our place to speculate on the nature of our planet,” he said.

“Of course it is!” That’s what science is all about,” Grant dug an elbow into me, “ain’t that right Randal? We got to get to the bottom of this shit or else–”

Just then the singing wind elevated to a pitch that buckled both Grant and I. We clutched our ears and winced.

Father remained unphased. “Or else what?” he asked.

“Or else they’ll skip phase two and go right ahead with consolidating the New World Order!”

“Oh here we go.” I stood up and wandered to the window.

“Who will? And what order?” asked Father.

“The Antarctic independence movement,” said Grant.

Father’s glacier eyes displayed the patience of an immortal as he stared back at my brother.

“Dad, please tell me you’ve heard of the AIM?”

I placed my arm between the two of them. “Alright, this weekend will feel extra long if we start on the wacko talk this early in the piece. Can we try to keep it bottled till at least after dinner time?”

The eyeroll I’d resisted earlier found its expression on my brother’s face. “Of course Randal. We can stay silent. We can be sensible.”

Father looked relieved by this turn, but I knew better.

“Let’s wait until ‘concrete evidence’ filters in.” Grant’s mocking words became overt via his exaggerated tone. “I’m sure there’s no call for urgency. The clouds are only shapeshifting a little bit!”

“Grant.” Father’s goatee stroke was heavy with warning. “I hope you’re not mocking faith right now.”

To his credit, Grant paused. He looked at me, then looked at father, then shook his head. “No Dad. I’m mocking a person who claims they don’t need faith. I’m mocking the person who holds up empirical evidence as their only god, yet when that god fails to deliver, they insist that delivery has simply been delayed.”

I ignored Grant’s glinting eyes and went to bed.



IV



Tin roofing tapped in the wind. From my pillow I argued,

“The colours are a result of atmospheric changes,”

“The invisible voices are due to a phenomenon known as ‘Auditory Pareidolia: The human mind is a master at putting together patterns. When the wind catches on leaves, wires or is forced to filter through a denser than usual atmosphere, it can land on our ear in a way that doesn’t match the associated sounds we’re used to, and in our confusion, our minds fill in the gaps, to align it with something familiar, say, a human voice.”

The slanted ceiling didn’t argue back.

Though my arguments were for Grant. Father’s imagined words kept interrupting me. “No room for faith then?” They cycled and evolved as the wind taunted me. Drunk on the scent that rode the gale and seeped through my window, I couldn’t tell if I was asleep, enlightened or mad.

Tap, tap. An insect fought the glass. A bee. Tap, tap and gentle buzzing. Strange to see one of those active at night. Must be sick.

I kicked off the duvet and wandered to the window.

Yet the moment I moved its belted abdomen stopped thrusting and it dropped to the windowsill.

The desert beyond the glass offered no answers as the wind song dive bombed into the bellowing of a Hungarian doom choir.

Static dirt danced in the shadow of another unspeakable element of the weather shifts: Great spires made of physics defying shade, climbing high like non-denominational cathedral towers, they blocked sheets of stars, holding their mystery over me like the unfalsifiable claims that Grant wielded.

Yet it was a vortex of ordinary dust that woke me. I crouched down and squinted. Gates, tyres and gardening tools swirled around a whirlpool cone as it ate up kilometres, seemingly intent on wiping the only man-made structure within sight.

I watched a four legged silhouette of crumpled horn, flailing udder and perhaps a tonne of bovine body lift off and circle like every other piece of litter in the tornado’s grip.

Grant’s shouting voice woke me for the second time. “Let’s get to the cellar!”

I shook my head. “That cellar’s too shallow to save us. We need to get on the road.”

Only in retrospect did Grant’s compliance strike me. He obeyed and helped me wrench father away from his bedpost and belt him into the back seat of my Range Rover.

I told them we needed to clear the twister by five kilometres before we’d be safe. “If it catches up to us, we need to abandon the car.”

“Isn’t that suicide?”

“Staying in the car would be suicide. Too much space under the chassis. That ‘nado will lift us easier than father’s sixty KG frame.” I squeezed the steering wheel. “Our best shot is to lie flat on the ground and pray.”

We drove. Grant listened. I watched mother earth make ground on us. The throttle felt like a go-cart pedal as I stomped it flat.

“We need to go back!” Insisted father. “I want you two safe under my roof!”

“That roof isn't safe anymore!” I shouted over my shoulder.

“Have faith.”

Grant shook his head. “The New Worlders taught me faith doesn't keep you safe, it gets you killed…or worse.”

“What's worse?” I asked.

“It keeps you trapped.”

For a static second his words transcended the storm.

“That’s funny,” I said. “Y’know, science taught me the exact same thing.”

Mythic wind cackled as this notably non-mythic tornado chased my SUV down.

“Don’t listen to that rot Randal!” spat father. “You've always known your brother was insane. Now’s not the time to humour him!”

Always?

Had I always known Grant was insane?

I certainly reached this conclusion at some point. But, “always” didn't seem right.

Like the stories you came up with to bridge faded memories while studying an old photograph, the empirical nature of father's words eluded me there in the front seat of my range rover.

Grant was essentially another version of me with less patience for reading and more patience for the in between.

Mad, but hardly “madness!”

I stared at my father staring at me as wind swept an oak out of its roots in the rear mirror.



V



I told them to get out of the vehicle.

When they obliged like infantrymen, tears flowed freely.

Wind lashed us. We hunkered. Sand stung and desert weed rashed our skin. We joined hands forming a triangle, hugging the earth like pious worshippers of mother earth.

The wind choir mocked us as the gail raised its intensity, the shadow spire climbed and the perfumed air hung thick on the dew-covered dirt.

Father breathed silent incantations

I squeezed Grant’s fist, he squeezed mine and it dawned on me why he’d listened: ready for instruction, ready to move on my word.

Though he hadn’t let go of his conspiracies, this was no irrational man.

He simply recognized our risk right now was the tornado. That’s all. It was a foreign entity to him. But not to science. This was my realm and he deferred to my expertise.

A trail of tears failed to make it all the way down my cheek before the wind swept it dry. The claustrophobia of a force beyond man’s reach dug its fingers beneath me. Trying to pry me from soil I’d never felt at home upon. My tense body resisted in futility. I clutched Grant’s hand and he squeezed back. I opened my mouth to say “Thank you.”

Father opened his to say, “have faith,”.

We were airborne before either word was out.

Hamish Kavanagh is a New Zealand born writer. His stories are informed by his upbringing in the rural hill country of the central north island. Hamish holds a double major in English Literature and History













