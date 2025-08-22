The iron I taste is not from the other man’s blood… it’s the same thing everyone’s been tasting, but I think I understand what it is. I think I’m the only person capable of understanding it. Well…maybe Greg from East Vally Aikido, and Yogi Grace, but you know who can’t? Definitely not these MMA jag offs!

“Fuck! Brycen! The fuck did you just do to him!?” one of the MMA meatheads cries at me, but it’s hard to look away from my hand, still bloody from the one punch I needed.

“Hey!” Max barks at no one in particular in that ‘man in charge’, cop ass voice. That voice that took them all from me when Iron Will Fight Science MMA School moved next door to my Shaolin Black Tiger Academy. “Someone call an ambulance!” He runs to this Brycen jerk and drops to his knees to check to see if he’s breathing. Of course he’s breathing. I’m just here to teach these jerks a lesson.

“I’m gonna fucking break you,” the crying meathead screams, and then he’s on me, he and the whole school of meatheads.

Let them come.

I leap over that man and his ugly cauliflower ear, dodge a wild kick from Lexie—two time amateur all state kickboxer and assistant Muay Thai instructor—and snap the wrist of that one rich asshole with the gym muscles who always parks his Porsche in my spot.

It clearly says SBTA parking ONLY, you friggin jag off! ONLY!

Maybe I should break his dang eyes! It would be so easy.

It’s all so easy.

I’ve got Porsche’s broken wrist still in my hand when cauliflower ear comes for me and I see it, clear as a dream. He’s throwing a wild haymaker and it’s like Shifu Goldberg is speaking in my ear:

Tiger Shows Its Paw.

I drop low, extend my free hand and smack him in the face.

Tiger Climbs.

My knee finds his ribs while my fingers shred his cheek. Tiger Falls Asleep!

The meathead goes flying. My bare foot found his gut and he shot back. Back across the room, back into the wall, back out of my life.

It’s all so clear now. Just when I’d given up hope. Just when I thought it was time to close the school. Just when I started to lose faith that my Kung Fu—the style that Shifu Goldberg taught me, and that his teacher, Shifu Lam learned at the Shaolin Temple but was sworn to secrecy to only show to a select few—just when I began to wonder if it was even real. Just when I couldn’t sleep at night worried that Shifu Lam had actually been a con artist who’d just watched a bunch of Shaw Bros. Movies, and Shifu Goldberg had just been an unwitting stooge. Just when I started to really worry that everything Max Wozniack was telling my students about why they should leave my school and come over to his was for real! That what I was teaching them couldn’t actually help in a ‘street situation’. Just when I started worrying that I really ‘couldn’t fight my way out of a kindergarten’, then it happened.

The weather turned weird. People started hearing things. No one could understand what was going on. Well I could!

I could because Shifu Lam wasn’t a con artist who’d just watched a bunch of Shaw Bros. Movies! Shifu Goldberg wasn’t a stooge! My Kung Fu is the ultimate fighting art and any of these jag offs who think that it can’t stack up to their BJJ’s and MMA’s and Krav Maga’s… well I’ve got a few words for them. And those words are:

“Hyaaaa! Kyaa! Hwah!”

Lexie comes at me with a flying knee to the face but I see it coming. Holy heck, my reflexes. I’m friggin flying. Monkey Combs The Face.

I knock the knee aside with a hard block—

Scholar Gathers His Robe.

—and I sweep her dang foot. She goes vertical. Her stupid Thai shorts flap as she hangs in the air, her face goes all like, “what? The dumpy guy with the Nisan Versa at the fake Kung Fu school is kicking my ass!?”

“Ahh!” She just manages to scream before her back slams the mat. “Fuck!”

“David!” Max barks, stopping me from stomping his assistant Muay Thai instructor’s leg. “Your fight’s with me, buddy.”

“Yeah, buddy. I guess it is, buddy.”

I step aside and start pacing, keeping my legs warm, keeping my energy up. I let broken hand Porsche b-hole drag Lexie off the mat.

Max pulls off his shirt, revealing his cool tattoos and big shoulders and ten percent body fat. He rolls his neck and it

pops, then he cocks his arms like Henry Cavil in that James Bond movie, and it looks really friggin cool and it pisses me off.

He puts his dukes up and I strike a hard stance, then give him the ‘come here’ gesture with my upturned palm, just like Bruce Lee does. I’m so ready. I’m so dang ready. I’m on friggin fire and I’m—

“Oof!”

He’s fast! He’s G-dang fast! Oh shit! Oh shit! Oh fuck! Oone, two, three hooks pepper my ribs. When his roundhouse kick comes for my head all I can do is duck. Wooomp.

The air vibrates as it passes over me, and the spinning elbow that follows hits my block and shakes me—not my body, but my power, that internal piece of me that Shifu Goldberg tried to cultivate but didn’t awaken until the weather got weird.

I can’t do it. I’m gonna get absolutely creamed! “David, the true path of a warrior means never giving up,” Shifu Goldberg tells me in my mind. In my head I’m not about to get absolutely wrecked. In my mind it’s the day Shifu Goldberg gave me the keys to the school and moved to Mexico with his new wife who thought the whole Kung Fu thing was embarrassing. “No matter what happens, David, at least no one can take away your warrior spirit.” You’re right, Shifu Goldberg. If only you could see me now.

Max comes again, spinning the opposite way, throwing the opposite elbow but my fear is gone. I’m ready. I step back and—

Guardian Lifts The Pagoda.

—Crack the heal of my hand up and into his jaw, so hard I lift him off his feet.

Boar Shows Its Tusks.

I drop my elbow into his solar plexus, right where he’s got his stupid screaming eagle sailor style tattoo that’s really sick, but when I tried to get one the artist told me all her bookings were full and when I asked her how long until they weren’t she never wrote back.

Something cracks from the impact. Max goes stumbling back and I’m ready for it. With this next strike I’ll end him. Tiger Claws The—

Friggin what!? Just as I throw out my finisher, Max gets his feat under him and puts everything he’s worth into a right cross with so much pepper my clothes ruffle. Our two attacks rush towards each other, compressing the air. Time friggin slows down! I see his face, he sees mine and all of a sudden it’s like…

BOOOM

Our strikes collide.

His windows crack.

My shirt RIPS! OFF!!

We stand there, connected.

No one moves.

“You…you get it too?” I ask.

“I thought it was because I’d just started the all meat diet, but seeing you… It’s the weird weather, right?” I nod.

“You know how to access it so well, bro.” I don’t know why but I feel myself welling up when he calls me bro. “Could you like…teach me?”







