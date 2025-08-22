Ferns of Columbo

Ferns of Columbo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Oatway's avatar
Jay Oatway
17h

Great writing. I admire your ability to write fight scenes. I love that someone in our Weather Reports universe is figuring out how to channel the energy. Cool idea.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jon T
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture