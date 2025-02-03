Read Part One here

Just before Bill pulls in to the tavern parking lot, there's a thump on the windshield. Sounds like the soft punch of a ball in glove. The curled hairs on Shoofoo's yellowed pelt kink like teeny lightning bolts and they pop their spherical body off the backseat, almost hovering before sliding down the upholestry.

Shoofoo bounces into the front seat as they park in the handicap zone. Bill pulls the wheelchair permit from the shade and tosses it up by the shadow of the insectoid casualty.

'Whoa jeez boy. that's a serious critter," says Bill craning into the space above the dashboard with his big, bald, brown head, "thing's still kickin'!"

Bill is about to initialize the windshield fluid wiper combo but Shoofoo nahnahnahnah's him to stand down.



"Gotta give em a chance Bill, poor guy's still trying to peel loose from the glass," Shoofoo pleads in their most practical but plaintiff tone.

"Ha! You're crazy bud, this guy ain't peelin anywhere. He's finished. Look," Bill points at the separated last segment of the creatures body writhing an inch a way from the rest of his thorax, "He lost his ass end on impact. Better to just give em the old circle of life and put him out his misery."

But Shoofoo is insistent and convinces Bill to carefully spatula the thing off the windshield with the lid of a cigarette pack. "They can grow parts back, you know."

"Dunno about that but here you go, Shoof. Don't know what you expect to happen now. Whatareya gonna do? Carry it around all day?" Bill says, handing Shoofoo the container of mangled thing.

Inside, they grab a booth seat under a wall mounted television playing Cricket highlights from Sri Lanka.

Shoofoo sits on a brown, plastic, booster seat and turns their patient around on the table. Only one antenae twitches. "Look see, it's trying to heal. It's moving its feeler around."



"I think that's the ceiling fan moving it Shoof," says Bill wiping the foam off his moustache.

"It's a hornet. A big one, " Shoofoo tilts it around, hoping it moves a little more.



"Seen better days, that grisly fella, what are you gonna do? Name it like your little pet?" says Bill.

"Naw, he probably already had a name," says Shoofoo, looking up at the slow turn of the fan blades.