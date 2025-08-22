Share this postFerns of ColumboSybillCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWeather ReportsSybillby Zani DJon T and Zani DAug 22, 202525Share this postFerns of ColumboSybillCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore169ShareOut windows and in windows, new voices accumulate. What’s going on outside? Maybe it’s just me on the inside?Entropic AbsurdityRandom essays, prompts, and micro fiction from five ducks in a trenchcoat. Results may vary, viewer discretion is advised, please leave your message after the beep.By Zani D25Share this postFerns of ColumboSybillCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore169ShareA guest post byZani D- on standby -Subscribe to Zani
Having an existential crisis now, thanks
this is stunning work zani. love it to death