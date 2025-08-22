Ferns of Columbo

Ferns of Columbo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
17h

Love it. the roses, the matter of fact in the face of mind bending weird horror and apocalyptic signs. Made me laugh out loud, and the runes - they really got to me. Well Done - this prompt has brought it ALL OUT of everyone- 4 stories in and they're all achingly good - and totally different.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Garen Marie's avatar
Garen Marie
10h

Your voice is so good. Feels natural, normal, real, which is such a contrast to the craziness happening in the sky and the story. I thoroughly enjoyed the tongue-in-cheek quality played against the seriousness of death and apocalypse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon T
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture