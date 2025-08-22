Day- ? (Can't find calendar)

The angels in the hum were talking to me again this morning. Telling me to accept God. Won't tell me which God so I can look them up, so I went outside and showed my ass to the sky. Everyone gets a background check, God or no god. Old Arvin across the street saw my naked butt cheeks and whooped it up. Couple of crass old zoo animals the two of us are. He says the hum never talks to him. Says I'm just having a stress response.

“What about the people who try to jump into the towers at night?”

“What do you mean what about them? That’s also a stress response.”

“You always go to bed before the towers rise.”

“Not that interested.”

Not that interested, he says. Going to be reading the Digest while the world burns.

Anyway. I have my Gods already, no time for new rituals. And God of what, exactly? Doesn't do much but really irritate everyone… cause a stress response… Sure the shimmery sky is attractive, but it also tastes like butt.

One other thing happened today. I threw the runes and they all landed standing on their edge. Can't explain it at all, just all of the little tiles standing instead of lying flat like gravity should have them. And then these three fell:

Wunjo for ecstacy

Hagalaz for chaos

Jera for reward

Holding off interpretation for… another day.



Day- ? Still can't find calendar

Still the angels sing of their god. Not those angels, not that god. That much I know. I divined it from my coffee grounds. Drained the black brew and swirled the cup three times to the left as I always do and in the bottom I saw a beast with a head shaped like a swirling black hole. Its eyes extended out from the black hole on stalks, reaching in different directions. The black hole was ringed with teeth so I assume that's its mouth. Its body appeared slug like (would make sense with the eyes), but that also might have been that the grounds were too wet on that side to coalesce properly.

The weather’s choir sings of salvation, but I know better than to exchange one

abyss for another. Old Arvin across the way says he hears lofi in the hum. Proves his brain is mush from too many years at The Plant.

Says he likes it.

Mush brain.

Gonna try and keep him up late tomorrow. The towers must be witnessed.

Only other thing to report is all the new rose buds in the garden opened with black rot in the center of the flowers. Smell awful, too. And of course, that's a connection that can't be ignored now is it?



Day- ? found calendar, still don't know what day it is

Arvin says it’s July, I guess that makes sense. Hot. Hot and Sticky. Showered six times today trying to get the stickiness off my skin, like someone sprayed me with some kinda glue. Disgusting. The roses have all rotted and fallen off the plants. In one day. Just piles of black petals under each bush. The void-head slug beast is in my coffee again today.

The angels tell me that their god demands a sacrifice.

Not. My. Problem. I told them. Demand it ELSEWHERE.

I have already lost my roses.

Later…

Made Arvin coffee and sat holding hands with him on the porch swing to keep him up for the towers.

HE says, "Tabby, my wonderful girl, those are some majestic towers. I bet a king lives there. No! I bet you, it's Avalon!” He kissed my cheek. I started to sweat. Told him he was a lunatic.

“Fit for King Arthur and none other. Just plum majestic!" Good for nothing old dissociator. Can't accept that we're all going to die in the mouth of an astral slug. Has to fictionalize it! Turn it into fantasy no less!

I asked the angels if they were from Avalon, they said they are the teeth of the universe.

Everyone is crazy here but me.



July- some day

My house is covered in aphids, I guess they’re confused. Nothing to eat as the rose bushes have all rotted to the ground and lay in curious black-green swirled puddles in the grass.

The aphids are different, too, bigger, greener. I think they’re eating the paint, I can see milky blue globs dripping from their anuses.

Going to decimate them.

Thank you to the angels, my garden will be pest free… and currently rose free… don’t really have a garden I guess. It’s more of a revenge killing.

Not the silverest of linings all things considered…

Those things being Alvin. Ever since last night he's been acting strange. Told me to stay on my side of the river (it’s the street, he’s just talking about the street, ain’t a river around for… I don’t even know even know how far). Says the lofi is gone and all he hears is the pounding of hooves and whinnying of horses. He yelled that, across the river/street. Still wants to converse, just not right next to me. Frustrating old skunk. Whatever Arvin says he hears, I still near the angels. They still say they want a sacrifice. I showed them the aphids… I’d pressure hosed them off the house by then. They took Arvin’s sanity, too. I let them know. They say it’s not enough.

I say, tough shit. Ask someone else. If they don’t, I’ll know they’re just an hallucination. I didn’t hear them the rest of the day.



July- The Acropolis, apparently

Arvin will only stand in his front lawn with a scroll he made out of a roll of waxed paper (that he borrowed from me of course, the man never cooked a day in his life) and do his best town crier imitation. He says he hears the four horsemen, I think he may have gotten his mythology mixed up with his history, of the Acropolis.

Poor Fellow, I really don't know what to do for him, he still won't let me near him. I tossed electrolyte drinks to him so at least he'll be hydrated. Of course, he won’t drink them. I threatened to commit him if he didn't stop talking about... whatever it is he's talking about.

Afternoon-

He's kind of slurring his words now, at least the heat’s abating. I tried to get over to him and he started foaming at the mouth.

More aphids have arrived. They've continued sucking the paint off the house. I'll be out of house and home if I can't stop them.



Corpse Day 1 #242

Arvin died. I notified the authorities but there is a motherflowering waiting list due to higher than normal corpse volume. I'm not to touch him, in the event a crime has been committed. I can check back at the automated number to see how he’s moving up in the queue. For now, he’s #242. I made a sign explaining the circumstances and the instructions from the police station and put it in the grass next to his body. I can only hope the neighborhood treats his remains with respect.

I locked up his house, although, he doesn't have much to steal. Arvin was a plastic bottle cap collector. Said he wanted to put them up online so people who had bottles with no caps could find the right one and “achieve a completeness rare in this crazy world.” Nutter.

His last words were, "The Four Horsemen! They ride for Pesterance, Fillet Mignon, WAR, and Seth!”

Could have been the heat getting to him. Then again, I don't know what he was hearing, it's not what I hear, maybe we’re all getting a different message.

Maybe we’re all cracked.

Looking out my front window at his body, well, the white lump on the lawn, I covered him with a sheet, seemed the decent thing to do.

Forgot what I was going to write…

LATER:

Looking at his body, the white lump on the lawn, I can't help but wonder if the dead miss the living…

I'm going to miss Arvin.



Corpse Day 2 #239

Some animals got at Arvin in the night. Glad I went to investigate BEFORE breakfast. The sheet was partially pulled off and Arvin's eyes, lips, and cheeks were missing. I have re-covered him. I have not eaten breakfast.

I don't know how many bodies they pick up a day. The woman on the phone said the state of decomposition could make some pick ups difficult, which takes more time. Might not be much of Arvin left by the time they get here. It's natural anyway, being eaten, returning to the Earth. He’d like it. He loved looking at the part of the Earth that was his front lawn.

EVEVENING:

Decided to sit by the body tonight, to keep it safe. I can’t help but feel somewhat responsible. If I hadn’t shown Arvin the towers, maybe none of this would have happened.

Getting too dark to write. Not too dark to hear.



Corpse Day 3 #235

Strange things happen at night. I called the lady back at the county (now, not last night) to see if I’d need a new number on the waiting list for myself or if they would pick us up together if we’re lying next to each other. She’s checking with her supervisor. I’ll hear back soon.

Such strange things happen at night.