

Didn’t have time to write anything yesterday. Until this morning, I didn’t even think I should have come here at all. I did mostly because the grant was approved, and everything was planned and arranged before the sky turned. Until late last night, I wasn’t going to stay.

I’ve had some time to think overnight, and I wouldn’t say I’m glad I made the trip despite all the changes, but now I think it was the right decision. I’ll try to set down my thoughts on yesterday’s events while they’re still fresh in my mind.

I haven’t been here in a few years, and given the recent appearance of the phenomenon, I really wasn’t sure what to expect. People and things here are the same in some ways, but they’re different. I should have expected that. It’s the same down south.

Jean-Paul, the old bush pilot, was more talkative than usual on the way in, but his overalls were as oily as ever. I’ve flown in with him a few times, and he’s never said much in the past. This time he kept talking. Not sure if he was talking to me or to himself.

He kept pointing out landmarks and describing them, saying how different they look in this light. I think maybe he was trying not to get lost. He knows this area as well as the old trappers. From the air, even better, maybe.

At one point, he even launched into a bit of a speech, which is a first for him as far as I know. I’ve always had a bit of trouble with his accent, especially over the intercom, with the engine running, but he was complaining about how disorienting the shimmering clouds can get. I can’t figure out how he even flies in those conditions, but he seems to manage.

I’ve done a few landings on water myself, but this one scared me. The reflection on the water was terrifying. At about 100 feet, I couldn’t tell what was water and what was swirling, shimmering cloud on the horizon. Not a whisper of wind. The whole harbour was a mirror for that unsettling sky. Not sure I’ll ever get used to it.

Just before Jean-Paul put the otter down, I was quite convinced I had made the wrong decision, but he landed her smoothly. He made a strange clicking sound with his tongue when we touched down. Maybe he was just particularly happy with that one. He taxied us to the dock and I stepped off with my pack. He didn’t even wait for me to say goodbye. He just closed the door and gunned it back out.

Standing on the dock, the main difference from last time I was here was the luminosity. The air is the same, all brackish water and acrid conifers, not quite rotting, and not quite alive. You can still hear the kids playing in town just up the slope. The air is the same, but the atmosphere is different. Disturbing. Like the whole harbour wants to be the sky, and the town up the hill is glowing under the luminescent clouds.

I was watching Jean-Paul take off between the two spurs of land in the distance when the local Mountie walked up to the dock. McInnes was carrying his .308. A few more grey hairs under his hat, a few more lines on his face. He said Minnie Wildman called in on the bush radio from French Island. They’ve spotted a polar bear on a neighbouring island. Mac said polar bears don’t come this far this early. I believed him. He would know. The bear could be wounded, he said, which could make it dangerous. It might need putting down.

While he was packing his boat, I asked him how people have been coping up here. He said some people have been acting out more than usual since it started, but it was worse at first. A couple of people he never had trouble with, he would now call trouble makers. He didn’t say who. Mac is a decent guy, that way.

I waited for the sound of his outboard to fade before I stepped off the dock and started walking up toward town. Old Ollie was sitting in front of his daughter’s house, feeding the dogs. Not sure I’ve ever seen him anywhere else. I sat down with him for a while on that little wooden bench of his, to catch up on the local news. If Ollie doesn’t know about it, you can bet it never happened. And if he does tell you about it, it didn’t necessarily happen either. Ollie is always happy to give you all the news and more.

The big story yesterday seemed to be that the Blackbird family had to move their fishcamp for the second time since the sky turned. The pike aren’t where they’re supposed to be, and people say the walleye are in the water, but they’re avoiding the nets. Ollie’s worried that it might be a hungry winter for some families, especially the trappers who bring a lot of dried fish with them when they go out.

Over all the barking, Ollie said one year the pike and the walleye were like that, a few generations ago, when his grandfather’s grandfather was young, by his estimate. The Elders say it was a bad year. So bad that all the families tell stories about it. It was before the village was settled, when everyone was still on the land full-time, and they came into the trading post a couple of times a year.

Ollie said the Elders call it The Madness. He said people did crazy things that year. Some people paddled out to the islands and just died there. Some people stayed in camp, not talking or eating, and they died, too. There’s no consensus about whether people weren’t right because the fish weren’t right, or if it was the other way around.

He just kept looking at the ground as we talked, and feeding his dogs. He said I shouldn’t look up at the clouds. Brings bad luck, he said. I left him with his thoughts and his dogs.

I stopped by the community store on my way to the rooming house. Marlene was there. Marlene is always there. At least that hasn’t changed. She didn’t say hi or wait for me to speak. Without looking up from her task, she asked me how things are down south. I said, same as here.

She said nobody up here asked for all this to happen. I said nobody down south asked for it either. I’m pretty sure she didn’t believe me. Whatever bad thing happens here, it’s got to come from somewhere, and more often than not, that somewhere is down south. She said her nephew Ryan’s just hanging out in the woods outside of town, now. Hasn’t been in the house for days. She says she’s worried. An Elder told her it might be The Madness just starting.

When I got to the rooming house/first aid station, Mr. Claude had just finished bandaging up one of the kids. A group of them ran out the door past me without acknowledging my existence. Almost bowled me over. That part hasn’t changed either.

Claude had some beef and barley soup on the stove. I didn’t say no. The front room was dark. All the drapes were drawn shut. I’d never seen the place that way before. He saw me looking at the drapes. He said some guests don’t like the silver sheen outside now, especially at night. I’m sure some of them don’t. I’m not so fond of it either, come to think of it.

We talked about a lot of stuff before I headed out to my room. He said nobody knows if the barge is going to make it this year. He’s heard from other towns over the radio that it’s running late. I said a lot of stuff is running late, even down south, and some stuff isn’t running at all.

He said he has a prospecting crew staying there for a few weeks. There was an edge to his voice when he talked about them.They go through a lot of food in the morning, he said. If the barge doesn’t come, he says he’ll have to get stuff brought in by the float plane. He’s not sure the town can afford it. Just like Old Ollie, Claude thinks it might be a long winter.

After sunset, when my stuff was all stowed away in my room, and I’d got a bit of rest, I walked back out to the dock. I could hear the kids outside in town, playing in the dark. There are always kids outside, at all hours. That part hasn’t changed.

I stood on the dock. The water was still a mirror. Looking at the water was like looking at that iridescent sky. There’s no escaping it. I could see the swirling. I guess Old Ollie doesn’t come near the water at night, where the bad luck can find you. No matter where you look, the sky is there. Maybe he’s right. Maybe it does bring bad luck.

I heard a moose across the water. It was breaking big branches as it was moving. The cracking sound was tremendous under the low cloud, like explosions dotting the shore, one after the other, on their way to the east point.

Then the outline of Mac’s boat came around that point. That’s when I decided I would stay.

I don’t think many people will want to tell me about the artifacts they find when they go out hunting, fishing, or trapping. They’ll show them to me, sure, but they’ll mainly want to tell me about the turning of the sky, and how it’s playing out for them, and for the community. That’s all anyone’s talking about anyway, even down south. I should have expected it.

From what I heard and saw yesterday, they’ll want to talk about the old stories, and about how things are changing right in front of our eyes. That’s archaeology too. Change over time.

I watched Mac come in. The sound of his outboard got louder over the water. When he landed I helped him get his stuff out of the boat. He didn’t find the bear. Maybe it had moved on. Maybe there was no bear to find, he said. Maybe Minnie Wildman is seeing things. She wouldn’t be the only one right now, he said. Everyone’s nervous, one way or another.

I stayed on the dock when he went back to town, looking at the water, or maybe the sky. Not really sure which, now. It was hard to tell after a while. I could never have spent the night on the dock before. I don’t know where the black flies were, but they didn’t bother me for once. Maybe I can thank the sky for that, too.

It was almost morning when I made it back to my room, but I’m already up. I can hear the prospectors talking in the front room. They’re not talking about the sky. They’re talking about the ground, the soil, and the rocks. Maybe in their line of work, they never look up at all. They must be heading out soon. I guess Claude will be counting his eggs and his potatoes again, once they’ve left.

There’s something happening here that’s different from what’s happening down south. People are reacting differently. It affects them more in some ways, and much less in others. It’s worth studying and recording. It’s not what I came here to do, but that plan was never gonna happen. I’ll have to find a way to get my ethics approval adjusted. That’ll be a lot of time on the radio and the satphone. I’ll worry about that tomorrow.

I’m definitely staying. Maybe I’ll even stay here until the weather changes back, if it ever does.

