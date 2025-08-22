Sky this. Sky that. I’ve got a mind serene and a positive air. But she scares me at night. Triangle arms and sooty paws. Hoverin’ like a shadow mama over the crib of my strainin’ optimism. So, in the dark hours, I pretend to hide away in the hoodoo thickets of black mash. Hunkering and blocking with fingies in my side holes, knees scrunched up, rockin’ on the balls of my too-big runners.

I always give a hoot at dawn. A fortifyin’ reveille to awaken my steely focus. Today, I’m aimin’ to sell some grey market materials down in front of the sport club where the rumour boys gaggle n gaw. Mostly just shrooms and roofgrown, and if I’m cookin’, God’s very own almighty gold dust. Business is blooming, no surprise.

All the end time clatter and panic parties have me hustlin’ cross the map. Didn’t ask for the shine-clouds but I ain’t complainin’. Gotta capitalize to materialize those tap-bux. Milkin’ the ledger while I can, before whatever happens next, happens next.

My brows start raisin’ when I re-hear her grinding zum, enchanting me with inevitable, beautiful destruction. And this time, I’m hollow, feeling the cool zip of wind whipping through my lonely skeleton. Be more pleasant-wise to buffer the rainbowgeddon with a friend. Not that I have one handy—’cause there’s no time for holdin’ hands in the bardo. Kissy lippin’ and nattyspanks are another story, shuffled to the back pages, I am solo lobo. King of my tiny kingdom, a space bubble orbiting my wherewithal and denim jumpsuit.

But as a throwaway speculation, I play a game as I’m strollin’ under the yellowpink, rating my fellow citizens’ companion suitability based on nothing more than my surface-level deductions and aesthetic inclinations. We got a three cross the road, pickin’ butts from the gutter, and here by the flower stand, a possible eight and a half, based on his active stance and broad bumpy sweat-back. And as I’m ponderin’ the matrix of criteria, my vision locks on a subject of incomparability. A ten pushing eleven standing there like a just-ripe apricot.

I stop mid-stride and back myself into a storefront nook. This person of spectacular aura bathed in the smear of a gasoline prism, gesticulating directions to a gramoflauged hunch wrinkle at the bus stop. The poor old thing looks baffled by the consideration but who knows what was really going on. My observational prowess is good, but it has its limits.

It’s more than appearances, this alluring human, radiating a charm and good nature, I am finding hard to resist. This is the one. I will befriend them. But a direct confrontational strategy is too risky. Too prone to misunderstanding and creepy wish wash. I will collect information at a distance first, to assure a natural and meaningful genesis.

I follow them, keeping my distance. It gives me time to eyeball some details. The boopity bounce of their curly shoulder-length hair, the bronze muscle groups of their legs, and the hidey-ho wave they fling generously to anyone looking in their direction.

The long blithe wake of their effervescence wags near my toe-steps. I have to back off—their affect is gravitational and pulls all the street attention into the drift. I can sense the magnetic fields deep through the underthumping of my heart. Suddenly yearning for love. But only for the platonic arrows of intimacy in these uncertain days and soul dead nights.

When I think they’re heading home, I cross the street and stay out of their periphery. The early evening midges have started to murmurate. We both hand-shoo them away from our faces simultaneously like we’re syncing to the same cosmic clock, ever-ticking spirals and whorls like her twisted vapor structures on high.

They stop at an old walk-up-walk-down and descend into the lower unit, tossing something into the waste bins. I will investigate those later this evening when no one is out under the claustrophobic night shade.

I take advantage of the bus shelter nearby and set up shop—if you will. It’s not long till the dusk walkin’ fidgets and blind-me susans are fingerin’ their pockets for stolen C-chips and old coin.

With my backpack lightened and my thumbs sticky, I track back to the homebase of my future chum. Swivelling my neck to the north, east, west and south, I know the mudmoon is out there somewhere twixt the nimbus goopus and that warbling host.

Now the boulevard dries up and it’s just me under void in the sunken stoop raking through bags of refuse. A coffee sleeve from Tesselatté. A book receipt for Lord Snake by Zanna Malakeh, and a ticket stub for a band called Old Piss.

The next day, I confirm their preferred caffeine vendor, then ricky reverso back to their mailbox and find their name on an envelope. So I scrub the socials, time travelling through histories and activities, then construct a mental shrine of optimization.

By day three, I am ready to initiate the encounter. So I wait, as planned, at the morning pit stop, sitting conspicuously with a recently acquired copy of the known book open in my meat mitts on the fourth page.

As expected, they swish through the door, order a cortado, and immediately comment on my reading material.

“A little slow at first but it warms up quickly, I’m reading it too,” they say, holding up a twin paperback in front of their face like they’re gonna play peekaboo. They’re clearly delighted with the serendipity, but I theatre fumble awake from my deep literary immersion and acknowledge their commentary with only a friendly smirk, knowing they will lean into this curious challenge with more conversation.

After some chitchat cross tables, we agree to meet again and discuss the interpretations of our shared bibliographic experience. It couldn’t have gone any better. And though my desire to succeed in securing an asset is sated, I can’t help but feel relief bumping against the tinglin’ tendrils of contentment. Even under my calculated pretenses they are the real thing.

So, the following week, we’re sharing a table, discussing the serpentine wiles of our teeny book club protagonist, and there’s sweat on my palms and blood in my cheeks. Then they start askin’ me questions. Harmless inquiry, but personal.

“You grow up in the city?” they say, and the imbalance hits me like a lump in my gut.

Not only do I know where they grew up, I know where their parents are from, and their grandparents’ first names. Their favorite ice cream, “the accident” in high school, a pet named Shoofoo, a troubled friend (Barb), recently tangled up with a (vegetarian) superorganism cult, and the cute habit of bending and unbending their thumbs at ninety-degree angles. An idiosyncrasy I am witnessing at this moment.

I nod vacantly, hoping the gesture deflates the ballooning awkwardness.

But they are unfazed and redirect, “Isn’t it good to connect with someone and talk about something other than—well, you know.”

To confirm knowingly is automatic, what else can we do. We gab about all the other groupings of people here at the café. No one is alone. No one dares. All of us clinging to each other like starfish on tidal rocks, while the slick washes over.

The next days roll sweet with the blushing dither of new beginnings. A sprout in the urban understory. I find myself charmed by the hot blue purr of their electricity. It charges me—assures me I’ve done a good thing.

Week to week, we hang out more and more. HORSE at the ball courts, movies at the megaplex, cribbage by TV flicker late into the dinky hours. They are regularly wowee’d by our parallel pastimes and easy rapport. And I would be too, but I’ve done the legwork. No reason to smash that spell.

“It’s like we were made for each other,” they tell me clamping their hand on my shoulder. We are sitting on the hill at the park, wearing blue and gold kaftans, watching the mass exodus below on the interstate. Someone dirty-bombed the water treatment plant.

The sugarbuzz of pride and satisfaction floats me. Lonesome no more. We are on the other side. Stuck together with the jam of fellowship.

Our contemplation drifts to more practical matters, here, out on the lawn, with the drone low and her foam high.

“Where are we gonna go?” they ask, accustomed to me having all the answers. All the right moves ’neath the baffle of calamity.

Without a ghost beat.I tell them. We should stay with their folks out on the coast. And as I say it, I see their eyes go hard and their back kink. I realize what I’ve done. What I’ve given away. What I’ve given up. What is lost, but what was never really found.