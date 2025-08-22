

When the sky lit up, I knew I had to get out of the city.

The camper van had a full tank of gas, courtesy of a generous research stipend. Internet would be spotty out in the grasslands, but that was probably for the best. Food would be a problem, but I dimly remembered being a starving grad student. I could handle being a starving biologist.

On my way out of Trinity, I saw a man holding a cardboard sign on a street corner. He was backlit by a sky that rippled with green and purple. The radio went quiet as I passed him, and I heard a strange hum creep in through the cracked passenger side window. The sign read: THE END IS NIGH



Which struck me as funny. Isn’t it always?

Fortunately for me, the great golden digger wasp is most active during the summer. That had been a big selling point for the heads that doled out the grant money: a quick feedback loop to get a handle on how animals responded to the shimmering sky. As solitary creatures, each wasp would serve as a distinct data point, without needing to spend time interpreting group behavior. Better still, they had senses completely unlike ours. There was a chance that they would pick up on something we missed.

I thought I had a shot. I’d chosen a popular, contemporary research topic—a rare feat for a hymenopterist. I didn’t need (or want) any research assistants, and I was using an established research site. I owned the camper van, which had most of what I needed.

I’d have settled for two thousand a month to cover expenses. Instead, they handed me a check for fifty thousand dollars. As I pulled into the parking lot of the last motel east of Trinity, I wondered what fifty thousand dollars could get me out in the boonies. Robbed, probably.

I checked into a cheap room, closed the blinds against the hazy, alien sunset.

After the motel, the horizon opened up into a wide expanse of prairie that made the sky look impossibly vast. As always, I found comfort in the emptiness. I’d gotten my fill of panic in the first week, when we realized this bizarre weather was no fluke. It was here to stay, and watching the teeming flurry of pop science podcasters and doomsday televangelists felt like sticking your amygdala into a kicked anthill.

The same lights played behind the clouds out here, but they landed on grasslands that had once looked out over a vast inland sea. This place measured time in millennia. Out here, without the groupthink of a social primate in full panic mode, it was easier to believe that this, too, would pass.

The campsite was in decent condition, if a little overgrown. I parked my camper van in a small depression in front of a faded plastic sign and spent a few minutes figuring out the water and septic system hookups. I had a small onboard generator that would serve my needs. I planned on taking field notes by hand, which meant I only needed to power the electric stove and the handheld radio I used for weather reports.

I still had plenty of daylight left, so I stuffed the essentials into a pack: water, trail mix, first aid kit, gloves, sunscreen, notebook, pencils, bug spray. The last might seem odd for an entomologist, but we hate ticks and mosquitoes as much as anyone else, if not more.

As I set out, the sky flashed with brilliant shades of undulating teal, like the surface of a Caribbean sea.

I ignored it. I was here to bury my head in the dirt.

I didn’t start to panic until I found the grasshoppers.

Digger wasps, true to their name, build their nests in underground burrows. That’s the easiest way to find them. Start at a patch of dry ground with minimal vegetation and follow the edge of it until you come across a fistful of scattered soil at the entrance of a small tunnel.

Beneath the ground, the nest branches at right angles about an inch apart: one for each larva. Once the larval cells are ready, the female will paralyze a grasshopper with her sting and carry it back to the burrow. She then deposits the still-living grasshopper at the end of a cell to serve as food for the next generation of wasps.

This is usually the part of the story where a layman rolls their sleeves down over their forearms. Fair enough, but I’ve always objected to the word cruelty when it comes to wasps. I’ve seen tarantulas go rigid with endless, excruciating pain, but I’ve never seen a wasp sell their own kids to human traffickers or drop biological weapons on population centers. At best, they’re no worse than us. At worst, we’re no better than they are.

The sight at my feet turned my stomach, though. An adult female wasp might kill twenty or thirty grasshoppers in a season, but they only take what they need. Wasps don’t eat grasshoppers after the larval stage, and they don’t kill for sport.

At least, they didn’t used to.

I stepped forward and felt the grasshoppers crunch under my feet. I couldn’t have avoided them if I wanted to. They crowded so close together that they had started to pile up. None of them moved. Nothing hopped or buzzed or clicked in the thick grass. There must have been thousands of them, all stiff with paralytic venom, an endless field of pointless torment.

I found a row of females on a low ridge thirty feet away. They watched the sky, wings held lazily at their sides. They almost looked beautiful, carapaces gleaming in the shifting light.

I checked two more sites in the morning. Both told the same story: a field of grasshoppers in so much pain that they couldn’t even twitch. The females aren’t carrying them away. This inexplicable weather has disrupted their normal behavioral patterns. The urge to kill still exists, but without the act of egg laying to accompany it, the hunting instinct never resolves. It repeats, forever–without purpose, without end.

I had to remind myself that I hadn’t turned into a raving lunatic as soon as the weather changed. People weren’t affected, at least not to this extent. There would be looters and rioters. An uptick in petty crime. The usual batch of grifters and racketeers that saw chaos as vulnerability, vulnerability as profit. But we wouldn’t go insane, would we? I listened to the crunch of grasshoppers beneath my feet and tried not to imagine people I knew.

After lunch, I ran a quick experiment with a pair of specialized tweezers and a captured grasshopper. As soon as a digger wasp landed on its back, I covered the two of them with a cupped hand and slid the tweezers between a gap in my fingers. Once I had the tongs beneath the wasp’s thorax, I lifted them several inches off the ground.

The female held the grasshopper as I lifted her, then began to beat her wings. I let her go.

Wasps are talented way finders. They can identify their burrows by nearby landmarks, but I suspected this female didn’t have a burrow to return to. She circled around me twice, then dropped the grasshopper onto the others and found a quiet place to watch the sky.

I didn’t anticipate how much the silence would bother me. As the wasps continue their unthinking genocide, the grasslands get quieter and quieter.

The sky fills in the silence. Sometimes it plays music, a quasi familiar melody that I feel like I should recognize. Other times I think I hear someone calling my name. I can’t discern any pattern to it, either in the clouds or the colors or the direction of the wind.

Two more days of experiments. So far, I’ve managed to convince a single female to dig a burrow and fill it with two grasshoppers. I couldn’t tell if she laid eggs or not without digging up the burrow, which I wasn’t willing to do. If I can get another female to do this much, I might be willing to risk it, but as far as I know, this is the only successful breeding wasp in the entire state.

To celebrate our success, I pulled a bottle of sparkling wine from beneath the passenger seat and drank it next to the burrow. A velvet ant wandered toward the unprotected entrance, but I crushed it with the heel of the bottle. The sky turned a deep red, which could have meant anything, but probably didn’t.

Nightmares last night. A mob broke into my caravan and dragged me into the basement of their house, where they slowly buried me in gravel. Larvae burrowed toward me through the rocks, and I begged them not to eat me.

You get the idea.

I walked outside to feel the open air, but as soon as my feet hit the dirt, a shape loomed up out of the blue-black horizon and blotted out a long line of stars. I screamed, then felt ashamed for screaming. I told myself I could have handled it if I hadn’t just woken up from a nightmare, but who knows? The human brain didn’t coevolve with this level of weird.

I threw a rock at the colossal shape and went back inside to my nightmares.

Are they watching us?

That’s the question I can’t shake. It lingers, unspoken, whenever I type up my notes or hit send on a new report to the grant board. The weird lights, the familiar sounds, the faint smell of lingering perfume: is it all just some kind of observer effect? Is the dark shape against the sky what it looks like when an alien intellect taps the glass surrounding our world?

When they look down at us, what words do they use? Biology? Instinct? Intelligence?

Cruelty?

I’ve stopped running the experiments. I hate the idea of something studying me studying the wasps. Most days, we all just sit in the shade and watch the sky together.

Velvet ants got into the undefended burrow. The mother watched as they ate her larvae in front of her.

I picked through the ruined nest with a pencil and surveyed the damage. When I finished, the female landed on the tip of the pencil and stared up at me.

“We did our best,” I offered. “Sorry it wasn’t good enough.”

As soon as I spoke, a clear tone filled the air. The sky flashed purple, then faded back to blue. My unguarded reaction had been filed away as something noteworthy, a significant data point in the grand experiment, the test we didn’t even know we were taking.

I pushed myself to standing and threw the pencil in frustration. When that made me feel pathetic, I stretched my jaws wide and screamed.

Wasps filled my mouth.

I felt their legs skitter against my gums, felt the buzz of their wings against my teeth. I screamed again, afraid to bite down, and the wasps scattered to settle onto my face, clinging to my eyelashes as I tried to shake them free.

As the wasps swarmed over me, fear softened to something else. Surprise, curiosity, wonder.

Their legs felt sharp against my skin, but none of them stung me. I realized that they weren’t attacking me. They knew that something had gone wrong with the world, and they were adding their voices to my own: their grief, their anger, their frustration at a world where nobody could fix anything because nobody understood anything.

I lowered my tone to match the buzzing frequency of their wings. We screamed as one, and the sky fell silent to listen.

It felt good not to be alone.

