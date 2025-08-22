“It’s the metal that really bothers me,” Kenneth von Perilstein said to himself. Ever since the sky had changed, he had naturally been observed in trying to figure out what it was. He considered himself the preeminent mad scientist in the world, after all, or one of them anyway, and by God, if he couldn’t explain something weird or irrational, no one could. Oh, sure, half the time the explanation involved a lot of complicated words to confuse the layman and disguise the fact that he didn’t really know either, but usually he at least had a basis on which to hang all the complicated words.

This, though, this was different. He had no idea what was causing it, what it meant, or what would happen next, and that really bothered him. Three months ago he’d stepped out of his hideout, stretched, and looked up at the night sky expecting to see the Moon. What he saw was some sort of colossal shadowy towering thing rising in the night. He’d panicked and run back inside, diving for his specially constructed laser-beam weapons, certain the Earth was about to be invaded.

It wasn’t. What happened was the sky remained filled with the whatever-it-was, and then the day came and it got worse. Swirling veils of color wiped out the usual blue. It stayed that way all day until nightfall, whereupon the color veils faded out into the grim shadows that just hung there, in the dark, doing nothing.

“I can’t shoot it down if it doesn’t invade in the first place!” the doctor had said again and again in those first few days. It was really very frustrating. An alien invasion he could handle, robots he could handle, but this? It did nothing; it just sat up there, a weird and strange sky, offering no explanation, defying all reason. Even for mad science, this was something else.

Worse yet, it brought additional problems. They seemed to vary, the doctor noticed after he made a few inquiries. He hadn’t smelled anything weird, although others had, including Jane, the girl who sometimes helped out as his Igor. She’d reported some sort of perfumey smell, but she couldn’t pin down what it was. He could hear the humming, though, a constant sliding up and down. Everyone he talked to had that, including Jane. They didn’t all have the metallic taste, though, which he had and Jane hadn’t. Ever since the sky had changed, he constantly smelled a sort of coppery-salt something in the air, like someone had stabbed a very large android and it was bleeding out over the planet. He didn’t think it was that, though. He’d pulled out his largest telescope, hooked it up to a zrygotron-scanner, and unleashed a sensor-blast for all its worth. Nothing. No conclusive results, no answers, nothing. Just the sky.

On the second month he’d tried to rally an expedition. Something had to be responsible: alien, cosmic deity, alternate timeline, something. The government had gone into hiding and wasn’t talking, and no one else wanted to talk either. He didn’t have the funding to launch a rocket himself. He tried stealing one. For reasons he could never explain, it wouldn’t take off. He’d sworn rather a lot that day.

On the first day of the third month he’d taken to shooting random blaster beams hoping to accomplish anything at all. He didn’t. He did, however, irritate Jane so much by stomping about and firing blaster beams that she finally gave notice. Damn, he thought.

After three solid months, he finally had to come face to face with the fact that for the first time in his career, he had nothing. He could do nothing. Until now he’d always been able to solve problems by blasting, hacking, fast-talking, or otherwise cutting through or getting around them. This was the ultimate roadblock. The absolute unsolvable riddle. He couldn’t make the taste go around or stop the humming, and he couldn’t explain it, and there was not one single reason he could offer or even come up with as to why.

He tried for a day to accommodate it. He’d heard of a guy who’d tried to put words to the humming; the doctor himself had never been gifted in the literary sense. Instead he tried something medicinal to relieve the taste. He hit it with every scientific compound and pharmaceutical mixture he knew. Nothing worked.

That broke him. He’d always, always, been able to rely on that as a last result before. When even his medicinal knowledge couldn’t save him…

“Fine,” he said. “You have the sky. I’ll take the ground. Nice, solid ground! Look at that! Dirt! Good old dirt! Solid, same old-”

Then he heard the dirt humming.

An EMT crew found him lying catatonic on the ground later. They added him to the registers with the rest to wait until the strangeness above went away, if it ever did.

Michael Atkinson lives in southern Indiana just across from Louisville,Kentucky, with his wife and small daughter; he works in the legal world and uses writing to keep himself sane. Michael also enjoys Lego, superhero movies, and catching up on his Audible queue. Michael writes light fantasy, superhero serials, and other short stories wherein cliches are poked and genres tweaked.





