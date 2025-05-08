Preorder now: Blood in the Yolk.
Hi all—so this little number is launching next week and for a few bucks can be delivered to your home in meatspace.
To give you a little more of what I’m up to in my bird epic, here’s another bit from the opening:
Here be one Grypstak of the Cold Wash Ripple Stick Gut Stones By Bramble Rocks and Stink River from generations immemorial, though we'll call us GenTwo, with a nod to the previous, by which we all came, and were, naturally, our honourable respected elders, though not one flies this spin. Let their skeletons be our roost.
