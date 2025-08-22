The air has a taste now – a metallic tang that found a home on my tastebuds and just lingers. It has been that way for a couple of days now. A few months ago, it was only the sky. An iridescent veil of colors and textures seemingly swirling with a purpose. I often find myself staring up at it, waiting for some sort of answer. However, my faceless companion only stares back.

And that hum. It starts as early as I rise and continues well after I fall asleep. It softens to a whisper, and climbs to a high pitch that tickles my nerves. No pattern though, it’s just part of the normal now.

I shut the door to my station and sat down at the dinette by the window. It was only me out here but the place was pretty spacious. It was a single room with my bed, kitchen, and sitting area. The restroom was al fresco. I liked to tell that joke to the woman back at HQ over the hand radio. I haven’t been able to get anything but static for a few weeks now. I miss hearing another voice, even if it is just sighing at my jokes from a hundred miles away.

The feeling of isolation has never bothered me in all the years I have worked this far northeast in the national forest. It was a few days hike back to my truck, which was a few hours away from headquarters. I’ve been holding out on the chance that the radio would come back online but I’m starting to get nervous.

The other thing I enjoyed listening to on the radio was the weather reports that went out daily. It seemed that the sky changed all at once, and nobody knew what to make of it. We were told to stay put and ride it out… but that is easier said when you’re not as far remote as I am.

After taking one last long look at the sky through my window, I took off my glasses, and fell asleep to the hums of the sky singing my nightly lullaby.

The next morning I woke up with a new feeling that weighed heavy on my soul. Was it dreadful? Fear of the unknown? I have gone too long now without knowing and I am starting to lose grasp on my own reality.

I pulled out my map and started to make a plan. I had to dust it off from all the years it had taken a back seat to my GPS. My truck is too far without first trying something else, so I needed to get somewhere with a higher altitude. Just maybe, I could then catch the frequency band of the radio and talk to someone.

I scanned all of the mountain tops within a day's hike, which for me was realistically somewhere around ten to twenty miles. I found a few options that gave a two hundred to four hundred foot elevation gain, but then something caught my eye.

“What is that symbol?” I murmured to myself. I looked at the legend at the bottom of the map and started scanning.

“Let’s see… arete… no… cave… no… fire watch tower.”

I paused, staring at the legend. I didn’t know there was one out this far.

Then, a memory resurfaced immediately.

This must be the abandoned tower. My supervisor told me about how the watchman disappeared from his post… it must have been 5 years ago at this point.

People thought he quit and hiked home. Others had a more cynical take, but nobody really knew. At that point, a knot started forming in my stomach.

The tower itself stood on around two hundred feet of elevation. And with the extra hundred feet of the tower itself, and the shelter it provided, this made a perfect spot to test my radio.

I packed as lightly as possible. My radio, compass, bear spray, some first aid, map, and enough food for a day or two. I zipped my backpack up and started on my hike northwest.

At around four hours in, I stopped dead in my tracks. Something was moving a few feet off of the path. A lot of somethings were moving. When I took a closer look, I could see hundreds… no thousands of ants walking in a large circle. Some had been walking so long they died and the newer ones just kept walking over them.

“What on earth?” I muttered under my breath. I had never seen anything like this.

The knot in my stomach cinched even tighter.

I looked up and saw something a little farther out. It was a group of rocks, with a flat one on top. It looked sort of like a small table with something on top.

Each step closer felt heavier than the last. I got within ten feet and the knot in my stomach snapped and my breakfast spilled out onto the forest floor. A rabbit stood at the top of this table, cut open and was strewn about on the flat slab of rock.

There was writing — nondescript squiggles all over the rock around the… pieces. Sticks were laid in pairs and made a larger spiral around the entire altar.

I stumbled back onto the trail, disoriented and confused. As if I had just stepped into and back out of some portal into the real world. What I saw didn’t even seem real.

I laid out the map on the path, and took my compass out to reorient myself.

“There’s no…way…” the compass needle that never failed me was spinning in circles. And spinning fast.

I closed and rubbed my eyes. Little specs of light shimmered across under my closed lids, and I opened them to the same compass. It was still spinning.

“Bizarre” I muttered. There had to be an explanation. I had to get to the tower and radio out.

I packed everything up, looked around for a few minutes, and continued down the path in the direction I was going.

Under the thick cover of the trees the daylight waned into a low glow. But I knew it should still be around noon. I had walked another hour down the path. Not far enough away from what I had seen… but if I am being honest with myself I don’t think I can ever be far enough from that.

I could see the tower at this point. It loomed in the distance. It was still far though, far enough to be unable to make out the details.

I finally made it to the bridge… if you could call it that. It was a wooden bridge, with missing boards that ran across the river. The current was fast, faster than I had anticipated. Each board would have the laborious task of holding my weight as I crossed. I hoped they were up to that task.

Out of nowhere, a branch snapped behind me. I was too slow to turn around when I felt a hot gash on my lower leg. The pain was excruciating, and I immediately started to feel the trickle of blood down my leg.

I turned around and saw a haggard figure standing back with a bloodied knife in its hand. They were hunched over, wearing a tattered red plaid shirt and equally as rough green cargo pants.

“BACK UP” I yelled, pulling out the bear spray. He recoiled, and for a moment stepped back.

“Haven’t you seen the signs? The sky is angry. The forest is angry” the stranger yelled, slurring his words at the ranger.

“I can HELP you. What are you doing out here?” I questioned, bear spray still leveled and pointed at him. My leg started to throb in pain, but I almost didn’t notice.

“It wants a better sacrafice. Haven’t you felt the circles? Haven’t you seeeeen the signs?” he said, creeping closer.

My back was towards the bridge as I slowly backed up.

“Feed the forest, free the soul. Feed the forest, free the soul. Feed the forest, free your soul” he rasped, and broke into a full sprint in my direction.

I was prepared this time, and sprayed directly into his face.

The man screamed in pain, and ran off into the woods.

This is my only chance. I turned around, and ran towards the bridge. Without a second thought, I grabbed both ropes and started across.

The bridge groaned in protest under my weight, but I was fast even with my limp. Half way across, my leg broke through and scraped the broken boards. I screamed in pain, pulled it up, and continued.

I made it across and turned around to see no sign of the man. My momentary relief was cut short with the stabbing pain in my leg.

I assessed the cut, and patched it. It would stop the bleeding for now but hopefully the tower had more first aid. I looked up towards the sun to see it on the last half of its journey for the day. I needed to move fast to beat it now.

Finally, after a few more paranoid hours of walking, I could see the base of the tower. The forest had reclaimed most of it, with vines and weeds twisting up the four posts and steps. The main part of the tower looked untouched though, which was the first piece of relief I had all day.

The sound of quick footsteps made my heart stop, as I spun around to see the lunatic coming out of the clearing behind me. His face was red, and his eyes were raging.

“The forest speaks to me! I understand what the hums whisper, and what the sky demands!” he yelled, closing the gap between us. I gripped the branch that was beside me and loaded up on my good leg.

“Please, I have no idea what is happening but nothing is speaking to you. Stop this and we can get help together!” I yelled. But it was no use.

“LIES” he screamed, and made his final lunge to close the gap, bloodied blade in hand.

I leaned back, and made the hardest swing of my life. The branch landed squarely on his forehead and knocked him off to the side. The blade flew out of his hand, and he made his final landing onto a boulder.

Blood trickled from his temple, and he laid there motionless at the base of the watch tower.

Wasting no time, I ran past him and up the forgotten stairs. Despite how weathered they were, I made my way all the way up with no problem.

I found the door to the tower unlocked, and it creaked open as I walked through.

The tower was abandoned, dust filling every crevice of the single room. The first aid cabinet was opened and empty, but there were still cans of food in the pantry. I was looking for any other supplies I could take when my eyes stopped on a picture hanging crooked on the wall. It was smashed, but the photo was still intact.

It was a photo of a woman, presumably with her two younger children, and a man. In the photo, the man was wearing a red flannel and green cargo pants. I felt cold.

“There’s no way…” but in my gut, I knew that had to be the lunatic that attacked him.

I slowly walked towards the edge of the room and out of the wraparound window. With the sun gone, the sky was dark and mysterious. Colossal shadow-spires rose up into the sky and blotted out the stars.

I pulled the walkie out of my pocket and thumbed the receiver.

“This is the Ranger from Eastern Station 1, calling HQ. Do you copy?”

Static.

I looked up, sweat stinging my eyes. The clouds were watching now.

I held the receiver a second time..

“This is the Ranger from Eastern Station 1. HQ, do you copy?”

Static.

That feeling of dread bubbled up from the back of my mind. It was now mixed with guilt. I would have to make the full trek back to my truck. I would bring him with me as well.

Not tonight though.

I dusted off the mattress and laid down, staring out of the tower's windows at the night sky.

It really was beautiful, the way it morphed and moved as if it were alive.

I closed my eyes and drifted off to the sound of the hums, my distant but familiar friend.

Brennen is a writer based out of New England who likes to write horror and sci-fi. He mainly writes to his substack, “Little Raven Horrors”. He loves brainstorming stories on long walks with his two labs, and spending time with his wife and daughter.





