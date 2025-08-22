Gossamer.

Spider web.

Gauze across the eyes.

My cheesecloth shirt she wore to bed; morning sunshine through it makes a golden-hazed soft silhouette of her breasts. Vanilla biscuit scent of warm waking skin; the down of her on my lips.



The vertical blinds of the hospital room.

The Curtain around the bed; I can’t see through it but I can see behind it.

Don’t want to.

But I did. I do. I smell the burnt beneath the bandages and iodine.



“Do you take him outside ever?”

“No.”

“Oh.”



Stop…

Stop.



Gossamer.

Spider web.

Gauze across the…



“Why not?”

“What?”

“Why not take him outside? Does it upset him?”

“Dunno. I just do what the last one told me they did.”

“Oh.”

“Didn’t want to upset the routine.”

“Right.”



…gauze across the eyes.

My cheesecloth shirt…



“ ‘Sides, he looks heavy.”



…she wore to bed…



“And nothing gets through to him, anyway.”

“They tried him on benzos then?”

“Think so.”



…morning sunshine through it makes a golden-hazed…



“Is his history there?”

“Yeah, should be. At the back? Flip it back a bit?”

“Hmmm. Lorazepam…Temazepam. They have tried them. All of them.”

“And electroshock. Nothing in there. Gone. That’s what they say.”

“But…his eyes look like they’re seeing something.”



…soft silhouette of her breasts. Vanilla biscuit scent of warm, waking skin; the down of her on my lips…



“Let’s take him outside. He’s never seen the Change. Everyone should see it. Come on.”



The vertical blinds of the hospital room.

The Curtain around the bed; I can’t see through it but I can see behind it.

Don’t want to

But I did…I do…I smell the burnt… beneath… the bandages…



“It’s beautiful, isn't it?”

“Gives me the creeps. ‘Specially at night.”

“I like it best at night; the smell of it.”

“Christ no! Like…like rust and gutters.”



…And… Iodine?



“Really? I think it’s like honeysuckle.”



Vanilla biscuit…no: the sea. The door…the silver in the door and the light and the sound like wind beneath the sea. And Livvie…where’s Livvie?

Stop…Stop……Stop

Stop.



It’s stopped!



The Sky!



“Where am I?”



“Oh my God, he’s up! Look. Oh shit quick! quick he’s gone over!”

“That was the first thing I remember after waking up: the Sky. And then the sound…coming out of the Sky. And then I’m face down in the grass and I can’t move.”

“The physio will help, Marc. But it’s going to take some time. Can I ask –would you mind –to go back, do you think? Really try to think back to everything you can remember. Anything… the tiniest detail. So we can understand what triggered it? Treat you. Make sure you don’t relapse.

Earnest. So earnest. That’s the word.

“Doctor? How long have I been…”

“Catatonic?”

“How long was I…how long have I been here?”

I notice things in the room for the first time; plants, carpet, the back of photoframes, books, the thickness of dust on her monitor stand dulling to black matt the shiny plastic. She pauses too long, thinking about what not to say.

“That’s not the most important thing for us to focus on right now, Marc.”

“HOW. LONG?!”

She tells me. Blood hammers in my throat, sound fades to static, purple spots explode to black and I try to stand but fail.

“Two years” she said. Two years. —----

That was the first session, and after that, a week I don’t remember much of, except in slashes of comprehension; the ceiling light above me coming into focus between cold pulses in my arm and blackness again and again. Until I was calmer.

Calmer.

The sea swells and washes in the distance. A sound like the wind under water. A window must be open and I smell her: vanilla biscuits. I smell her. Strongest when it grows dark. And Livvie…where is Livvie?

—---- The police came. Two of them, and another doctor. Talking to Samantha - my psychiatrist. Watching me. I’m sure I read her lips: He’s not ready.

“We’d like to ask you some questions about your daughter, Olivia, Mr. Preston. We haven’t been able to find her.”

Samantha told me later, when I was calmer, what had happened. You weren't ready. I told them that. It’s the nature of trauma.

“These cuts on my hands?” I asked, fists unclenching then clenching hard.

Keep them on your knees.

She reached out to almost touch me. Hesitated. “You broke the window. You said you needed air, you couldn't breathe. But the windows…” she swallowed “...don’t open.”

I looked up from my fists and into her cool grey eyes.

“When you looked out of the window, you became very agitated. Do you remember that?” She asked.

The light…the shimmer like the shimmer on the stone in that place behind the door; the door with the inlaid silver and the sound like the wind…like the wind underwater. And the smell of vanilla and the sea and a voice –her voice –calling: “Marc.”

But Emma is dead. The smell is burnt and iodine.

“The Sky. Do you see it, or is it just me?” I looked up to the ceiling of the room, imagining the towering, violet clouds.

“The Change? Yes, everyone sees it, Marc.”

“What is it?”

She shook her head. “Everyone’s got ideas –it’s never off the news –but nobody knows.”

We sat in silence for a while and my thoughts turned to Livvie. “What happened to my daughter? She’s only fifteen. Seventeen now. Someone…someone must have seen her?”

“Nobody knows, Marc.”

“Has anyone come to see me?”

She paused for a long while. “I don’t think so; I would have been told if you’d had a visitor.”

“So…she hasn’t been then? Livvie?”

“It’s possible someone came at the start, I suppose. It took a while for things –your assessment, your care –to be decided. And there was all the…the fuss.”

“Fuss?”

“Chaos, really. When the Change happened, things were difficult. People were talking about the end of the world, Judgement Day; aliens! You name it. There was panic, riots… suicides. It affected everything, including here. But then, after a while, when nothing was really changed except the Sky? People adapted. People do.”

“Can I go outside? I want to see it again.”

“No, Marc. I don’t think you’re ready. Let’s see how you are in a few days.”

— The police came again. “What do you think happened to your daughter, Mr Preston? Where might she have gone?”

I couldn’t answer. We were abroad…where could she have gone?”

“Any family, friends she might have called?”

They think I killed her, but I don’t even know what happened to me.

Eventually, Samantha did let me outside.

The Sky

Globular cloud masses shimmered. When I looked at them they were still, unchanging; when I looked away, in the corner of my eye, they moved, roiled and simmered, constantly rose, loomed but never came closer. Without warning they shrank and absorbed into themselves; disappeared into the blue sky of before. Then, just as suddenly blossomed, mushroomed, burst out like ruptured pipes filled with viscid clouds. It pulled at my eyes, dragged my gaze back to it.

And the sound.

A fractured voice spliced into the sound of wind…of wind beneath the waves. Electric echoes, static whispers; an almost-voice on a failing tape machine spooling and distorting; a radio tuned to chaos and memories. Then, from within it, Emma’s voice: “Marc.”

My mind cracks the dark open and crawls out.

I’m back in that place with Livvie yelling “Stop!” and blood on my hands my blood from the nails: eleven rows of eleven iron nails drawn out to open the door with the silver inlaid spiral that glows within the dark oak.

“Stop Dad!”

The door is open and I must go in! Livvie screams “She’s dead, she’s gone, Dad!” But Emma WAS there –her voice, her perfume –down in the dark, down a stone stairway that wound around a standing stone growing out of the sea, breathing in and out at the base. She was there…and something else. I reached for her, for the light that was her and I almost touched it, my hand beneath the surface of the glowing water and then there was… nothing.

I stayed calm. “Can you hear it? The sound of the Sky?” I asked, keeping the vision in my mind, the revelation.

“No, nothing. Not everyone does. What do you hear?”

“And vanilla? Do you smell vanilla?”

“No.” She said, “Nothing. Only…sometimes it smells like…like the taste when you lick a battery. If you know what I mean?”

I stayed staring up into the mystery. “I hear my wife,” I said, “Calling me from the Sky. I can smell her perfume.”

“Sounds and smells can trigger the strongest memories.”

“Something came back to me, just then. The sound of the Sky unlocked something, something from then. If I tell you, do you have to tell the police?”

“That depends.”

I tell her about the memory, and she records our conversation, says it will help us, help her assessments. I ask her if there are police reports, anything, anything from the day when everything went dark, from when I was found. From when Livvie disappeared. She said she would find out for me.

On what did it depend? ----- The police came again. This time they were much more direct. There were photographs, statements, footage from the bodycams of the police. I’m running, bloody hands, insane eyes wide and white, trying to get back into the house screaming “She’s in there.”

“But she wasn’t in there, Mr. Preston. The house, the cellar, the well. Nowhere.”

“I didn’t mean Livvie. I meant my wife.”

“Your wife’s dead, Mr. Preston. A year before that, from the car accid–”

“--YES! I know. But…”

I heard her…touched her?

“But what, Mr Preston?”

I couldn’t answer.

“The owner of the old house, in his statement he says you complained of lights and sounds from behind the wall. He said you thought it was ‘ghosts’. ”

“Livvie said that. But it was…”

Something else…I’m on my knees with the crowbar, working at the door, at the nails…

“He says he told you not to break open that door, but when he came back with his builder, that’s when he found you like…like that, down in the cellar, ‘hugging the stone, crying ‘She’s in there’. Did your daughter go down there with you, Mr Preston?”

Did she?

“You can see how this looks, Mr Preston.”

I know how it looks.

“Mr Preston. Did you kill your daughter?”

I must go back. —---- They discharged me; they had to: I was better, and there was no evidence. The only blood was mine. No body. No trace. Nothing. Nothing but the visions dredged out by the sky, whispers teased from crevices. I travelled home; two years had not been as unkind as I feared but it smelled like something clinging to life. The plants were husks, but the fridge was still on, humming in the dust, daring me to open it.

Two weeks passed. Days in a frenzy of cleaning, of sweating cathartic distracting destruction until the house was clean; clean and bare. Evenings were the Sky, and dusk was the time when everything was at its most…its most...

Arms stretched in aching sockets to touch the sound of it, grasp the scent of it squeeze the sense from the voices in it. More voices; hers…and others now?

On the television, they said that there were reports of people disappearing. And reappearing. I went back.

When I arrived, the house was boarded up. Shreds of police tape flapped as I battered my way in, joyous, the Sky roaring purple above me. Voices, majestic harmonic static pulses, an orchestra for my mind while jackdaws cackled warnings in my ears and swirled the trees. Inside, it was louder.

The oak door was gone; in its place a gate of ironwork. It melted to cold glowing ribbons in my hands, the sky pouring through every crack above and entering me.

I’m through. I’m nearly there. I touch the stone, hold the voices.

Existence flickers on and off: silence, cacophony, silence, cacophony, the universe, the void. I am gone. Elsewhere. A ring of standing stones, the electric air thickening my tongue, the Sky melting, raining down streams of violet stars and then I am gone into void and then back. I have travelled forever but also for an instant, in darkness and then in light, place after place after place and always… always… always stones, alive with light and voices.

They are here. It has come.

And now the voice is just hers. And then the voices are theirs. And then ours. I am gone. I am there with them.











