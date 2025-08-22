We shall be left defending, not only the incredible virtues and sanities of human life, but something more incredible still, this huge impossible universe which stares us in the face. We shall fight for visible prodigies as if they were invisible. We shall look on the impossible grass and the skies with a strange courage. We shall be of those who have seen and yet have believed.



- GK Chesterton, “Heretics”



Hey there—didn’t expect anybody to find me out here, but I’m glad you did. Care to sit? That’s a barometer, you see the water in there? It changes level with air pressure. Cool right? Yeah you can set it over here—careful! Careful, don’t spill any of the water, please.

What brings you out this way? Just passing through? Yeah, I get it. Lots of folks started leaving town after…you know. All that. What’s that— I seem familiar to you? Thom Bergstrom, Channel Six? “And now, the weather”—yes! You remember. You remember, I’m so glad. Yeah—it’s the beard, that’s why. That and…not having a shirt. Sorry. You know, being out here in the sun, when it shines through anyway…

Oh, that? Just something I’m building—it’s not ready yet. Yeah, out here in the desert—only place there’s enough space. No, no I’m not crazy, despite what you may have heard. It feels sometimes like I’m the only sane person in this crazy world, maybe. But at the end of the day, I’m a scientist. The work that I do…or, did. Meteorology is science. I’ve got a masters degree for crying out loud, when I talk about the weather I know what I’m talking about. Nobody has to believe me, but that’s on them.

I got into meteorology to help people. It’s a small joy—thankless, at times. I say, “Hey, it’s going to rain” and people know to grab an umbrella. People get used to it. They trust me—for twenty years they trusted me to tell them the weather with friendliness and precision. I took the former for granted in my focus on the latter. You live in an area for long enough, even a methed-out cokehead on the street gets an intuitive sense of the weather. So why me? Why listen to me? Because I have science, I have tools that no one else has. Doppler Radar. Scientific thermometers—not the stupid crap you can buy from the department store, real precision instruments. No less than three kinds of barometers. Wind gauges. Twenty-five different kinds of predictive models. I’m not crazy.

I was able to be friendly because I was good, I was secure. You know, I turned down that fancy gig at the cable show in the big city upstate, because that’s not what I want. Yeah! It’s true! After what’s-his name retired, remember him? They asked me. But I liked being my hometown’s most trusted weather man. I don’t have an intuitive sense for the whole country, I have an intuitive sense for my town. And every night for twenty years, more than a few mornings, and through every severe storm, I could come on with a smile and say with confidence— “And now, the weather.” Can a crazy guy do that for twenty years? I’m not crazy.

But when this....this…I don’t know, let’s call it a cold front. I called it a cold front on air, if you remember. The shimmering clouds, the starless nights. They linger in defiance of me. Me personally. It’s a big middle-finger from the universe or whatever, not to get too woo-woo on you. I’m a scientist, weather is science. I’m not crazy. It’s got to be like…some kind of cold front. You know? It’s something. Just because we don’t understand it doesn’t mean it’s not something. So I’m like, okay, this is weird—in my twenty years I’ve never seen anything like this. Let’s get some data. I get the TV station to set up a call center for reports of the phenomena. I start putting thumb-tacks into maps on a cork board and trying to track things. I try getting observational data, radar. Sure I might’ve LOOKED crazy but I promise I was just…collating data. For a couple weeks people thought I was hot shit for taking the initiative on the hotline.

But here’s the thing—the data is bad. I don’t know how it’s bad, but it’s not showing anything. There’s no patterns, no correlation. The clouds don’t show on doppler. I mean, of course they don’t, even regular clouds don’t show on doppler. Only when they start dropping rain can we show ‘em on radar because the water is so dense. So, okay, dumb idea. But I’m not crazy. I’m like, let’s keep going, you know? Someone—I want to say it was Mags, the news anchor, she and I…well, anyway she got me one of those weather joke things. You ever seen it? A rock hanging from a string? If rock is swinging, it is windy. If top of rock is wet, it’s raining. If top of rock is white, it’s snowing. If the rock is gone, there’s a hurricane. She made a little sign to add to it, it said “if the rock is shimmering, call Thom”. Ha-ha. Very funny. I’m a scientist, setting aside the insultingly reductive methodology there, it was a kind gesture.

But after a couple weeks people stop calling in to the hotline. Now if you’ve graduated high-school you know why that’s bad—you can’t make conclusions when you don’t have data. I beg people on air to keep calling in. Yeah! You saw that! That was real. Someone told me I went viral for it, but—I was so upset, why aren’t people calling in? Even if it doesn’t make sense now, it might make sense later! When we know what’s going on we can project backwards through all the data we have. For two weeks straight I begged people to call in… but the line went dead. Management cut it off, it was a waste of resources. Everyone wanted to just get back to work. Get back to their lives.

That’s what got me, that’s what really got under my skin and made it feel like there were sub-cutaneous ants crawling up my arm. Everyone just shrugged and went on with their lives. Guess I’ll taste blood every time I step outside. Guess I’ll turn off the radio and listen to that ominous fucking chorus on my drive to work.

I lost it. And listen—I’m not crazy, I’m a scientist. But even I have feelings. I can lose my cool. I have one bad broadcast. And Carl comes up and he’s like, “you can’t say that shit on the air.” And I’m like, “Why, Carl? Did I hurt your feelings? Does it bother you that I want to actually understand this stuff?”

And he’s like, “No, but we also have a job to do. Just tell ‘em the weather.”

Just tell ‘em the weather. Like it’s that easy. Like I wave a magic wand. The stupid rock can tell you the weather. I told Carl, “If you can get your bald-ass mug out of a bag of chips for long enough to look around and stick it out your window, you can tell ‘em the weather CARL.” I’m a scientist—and I’m NOT crazy. These things have a rational explanation. We use science. Scientific method. Hypothesis, test, conclusion. Repeat. Iterate. Send up a balloon for all I care, let’s get some freakin’ data.

They sent me home that day. They said I was crazy. Lots of people did—people on the street started looking at me funny. You know storm chasers? Are they crazy? That’s all I was trying to do—but instead of a storm you can see and measure, I was trying to find the source of that weird hum, trying to follow that weird smell, trying to figure out if the iron-taste in my mouth radiates around in waves or is localized to specific places. But it involved running around, trying to collect the data myself.

And—okay, I’ll admit. Maybe my methods were unconventional.

You look surprised. Understatement? Ha! How far are you willing to go for science? For the truth? When reality defies explanation, and only you can explain it—what would you do? I…well, I did what I had to do. And you know, when people step outside and know because of me to grab their umbrella, that feels good. That’s…that’s mission accomplished, you know? But what I realized from all this—from being sent home, from…you know. The stuff about me on the news. What I realized was that I am the umbrella. I had a mission, suddenly. And I can figure this out. I’m not a spiritual man, you know, I’m a scientist. I don’t like the idea of signs, I like data. But if they’re right and there is a creator and I have some purpose, maybe this is it. Maybe I can solve this puzzle. I don’t have the weather station’s equipment any more, but I don’t have nothing. That’s when I started gathering my own weather equipment, my own supplies, my own materials. That’s when I came out here and started building. Out here, where there’s enough space. Yeah it’s a desert, but maybe it won’t be, you know? When the rain falls where do people go? Not me anymore. I’m not crazy, I’m solving a problem. Isn’t that what science is about? Solving problems?

It’s like…when the first rain fell on the first people, and they were like, “there’s got to be a way to predict this”, someone had to have stepped up and said “I will figure it out”. When the rain fell on Noah, bet people thought he was crazy. Maybe I am that man for this phenomenon, whatever it is. I will crack the code! I just need the data! But it means everyone has to deal with a little bit of rain while I figure it out, while I work on my project.

And like, this is different from rain. This is iron and iridescence. But that comes from somewhere, doesn’t it? It has to! The water falling on the first man came from somewhere. I’m not crazy for thinking that. I’m not a spiritual man, like I said, but you think it’s a coincidence the clouds are shining like a rainbow? Maybe the rain is coming. Can’t have rain without clouds.

We can’t just ignore it. Everyone who goes to work, everyone who goes about their day—they are ignoring science. These things we can see with our own eyes, it demands an explanation, see! Demands it! So I am the only one, out of the whole town, answering that call. ME! And only me! Even you, you’re leaving town. You’re pretending nothing is happening and yet you’re adjusting your life around it. Going north? Why north, huh? What about the north appeals to you? Give me the data!

I’m the umbrella, so help me. And you don’t have to wait around for me to figure out how it works, but never accuse me of not trying. Nothing is unexplainable. It comes down to me. ME. Me and the data. Got to —see, you got me talking and I missed another data point. Reality is an endless stream of data from all directions. Clouds? Shimmering. Mouth? Ptuah! No blood, see? But it tastes like iron, why is that? Hum? You hear it? I hear it. Smell? Anything? I get a little fragrance—hard to smell over my own BO these days, but it’s there.

I’m going to figure this out, see. I have to. I’ll finish building this thing and then I’ll have the ultimate weather station, in case it rains. I just need more data. I’m not crazy—just don’t have enough data.

Why are you looking at me like that? Obsessed? You’re not obsessed enough! No umbrella can help you if you don’t care about the rain. Rain is data! Do you pretend it’s not raining when you are driving down the highway and can’t see out your windshield? Just another burden to shoulder? When the flood waters rise, will you ignore it then?

Ah, what’s the use? What good is it doing? Why gather data when no one will acknowledge that there’s data to be gathered? Maybe it’s just a cold front. Maybe it’s a new kind of weather that we’ve never experienced before. That’s what people like YOU think. People who think I’m crazy. People who don’t mind tasting blood, who don’t mind being rained on all the time. I feel like there’s a cloud over me all the time, dumping rain. On me, me personally. A big EFF YOU to Thom Bergstrom. Like those shimmering clouds, the humming in the key of Crazy. I can see it now. Whatever drives the universe, this is my purpose in life, and I’m being told I’m crazy. Was Noah crazy to build a boat? Maybe—until it rained.

Does it make me crazy to build one too?

I’m NOT crazy. Just you wait. You’ll see. I’m not crazy.

L.R. Scott (aka Scoot) writes Science Fiction, Fantasy, and experiments in other genres at his Substack publication, Gibberish. He has published three science fiction serials set in his Sandbox Earth science fiction universe, and one fantasy serial in his fantasy Blackpage setting. Fans of Arthur C. Clarke, Ray Bradbury, or Isaac Asimov will find plenty to enjoy in his work.







