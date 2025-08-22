Change in pressure

his ears start ringing the moment he turns down the fire lane to Naganash Lake

Ears plugged, like breathing inside a jar

Must be a low front coming in

He opens his jaw

pops it

doesn’t work

Sky overhead, low, and fast

Hard not to look

—keep the eyes on the pavement—

But the clouds are good

They work like a brim

Blinker still going

One, two, three, four

Let it tick

no one else on the road

He pulls up on the lawn to the cabin, like they always did

His sister Sally said: Take whatever you want

Actually, she said, you could live there

at the cabin instead

like Grandpa did

She just knows he never liked the other house

the one he’s fighting so hard for

hates it

Plaster non-load-bearing pillars

Tweed carpet smelling like plastic

Worked his whole life to pay for it

He looks down at that stump of a left thumb

gave a whole half a thumb for it too

Told Sally he’ll fix what needs fixing

Didn’t answer about the house

but

First to the boathouse, grab the camp chair

The smells hit him

he knows them so well

like they’ve been in him all along

gasoline

wet metal

fermenting leaves

Grandpa’s barometers still hanging on nails

He taps the glass of each

One, two, three, four

Needles jitter

Storm/Fair/Falling

Taps them again

Satisfying sound on the glass

Kids’ life jackets

squirrel-nutted

black-mildewed, webbed

Kids haven’t been there for a decade

Haven’t been to the house much either

Kids are Jenny’s thing

he stays on the side

Now those three empty bedrooms

Nights with too much whiskey

laying in those bunk beds not remembering or thinking

just laying there

He clicks the knob on Grandpa’s transistor

Still works

"Boys of Summer"

He never liked that song

always made a place in his chest go small

I should just let 'em go, but…

Song cuts out

Emergency chord

tinny and layered

“This is the National Weather Service…

irregular atmospheric behavior…

researchers at the Midwestern Atmospheric Lab expect…”

He clicks it off

Rather not know

Walking down to the shore

dull footfalls in his head

hearing his breathing too loud

The dock’s boards are sagging

Nails sticking out

Bits of foam floating in the shallows

Means something’s nesting in there

Sally didn’t bring the dock in last winter

Said

we’re selling

The clouds are still moving fast

He sits

camp chair tilted on uneven boards

Take advantage of the cloud cover

fast-moving gray on gray

The lake surface is agitated can’t see through it

Ripples cross, directionless

Soft, slow rain

Dropping black dots on the surface

Count the ripples as they thin

One, two, three, four

Then his ears pop

the sound, same ringing,

a bell that doesn’t stop

But outside his head now

Like he’s stepped into a much larger room

The sound is out on the lake now

He heaves himself out of the chair mumbling to himself

Better check the damage

Cloudy morning

Time to rake

same one Grandpa used

duct tape around the handle

bent tooth on the end

Twelve strokes

Pause

Twelve more

Water clear today

Can see the shifting weeds

whole mat of milfoil rising and falling, slow

He rakes again

Foam comes up with it

Bits of dock chewed to pulp

Muskrats

Twelve more rakes

He stops

leans on the rake

looks out

Fast clouds, still no sky

Good

A bluegill hovers near the surface

half-shadowed under a spill of algae

like it’s using it for an umbrella

Just hanging there

Not twitching, not darting

Then floating near it

like a bit of paint spill on the surface,

a fleck of green blue

But then it starts shifting

It isn’t floating

It’s a reflection

That damn thing in the sky whatever the hell it is

Puts his fishing hat on

Brim down

Sky out of sight

Back to the rake

but the reflection, the oil-spill slow movement of it

Is the sound louder?

Turns away from the mirrored lake

gets down on his knees

water up to his shoulders

weeds tangling all around him

Reaching under the dock foam gone soft with chewing holes

in the bank

bedding packed tight with leaves

Sawdust-chewed foam tucked in

Tiny kit teeth markings

How many babies will there be?

He holds still

listens

Soft squeaks or movement

barely audible

like wind in a can

Could just be the ringing

Not sure

Back to the boathouse

Going to need traps

humane ones

had a couple back in the day

Might need more

That night: the dream

Slashing open the elk, clean deliberate

Its hide peels like wet paper steaming

But when it falls into his arms he doesn't let go

He cradles its head, presses his face to its neck

sobs racking

He meets her eyes

Dark liquid

Like looking into something with no bottom

He tries to scrape the organs back in

Says I’m sorry again and again

His father and grandfather stand there

Proud?

The organs spill out anyway

but there’s no blood

No guts

Color like oil, slow and curling

Then he looks down and sees the blade

has opened him too

and what spills from him is

lake water

choked with weeds

He wakes in the night

The sound like it’s inside the walls now

One trap sprung

a kit inside shivering

Takes it up onto the shore

Leaves it there in the trap

Says, I'll deal with it in the morning

When morning comes the trap is empty

Morning steam rises from the burrow hole like breath

Mud damp

warm, alive

Gray reflects gray

Perfect glass surface

Thinks about taking out the boat

he used to live for that

Going fishing, the tackle

the hush of it getting away

Now what’s the point

Never could kill anything anyway

just tear open their mouths

and let them drift out to die

The trap being empty irritates him

feels personal

Then he sees her

Muskrat mother, just out there riding the water

her snake grace

the matted curls of her wet oiled coat

dark liquid and knowing

She rolls smooth as rope and vanishes

He sets out to smoke the nest

Builds the fire from scraps

half-rotted pine oil-stained cardboard mildewed newspaper

Gets a good burn going

Shoves it under the dock

Smoke curls thick and gray

blows back at him

Gets in his eyes

His chest chokes him

thick sour wood-tar heat

His temples throb

mouth dry

Reminds him of Grandpa's pipes

the factory forge

His thumb throbs

always aches in the heat

His mind starts filling with pictures he doesn’t want:

Monopoly on the living room floor

yellow butter-soaked popcorn

Where is he?

Another: his father

No point you even having that

Taking the hunting rifle from his hands

Then:

Grandpa snatching the fish hanging

face splotchy

You could've been a nature man

A real man

But…

His brother shaking his head almost smiling

He grabs a warped board, starts pulling

Til its nails break free

He rips up another

then another

Finds that nest, digs it all out with his hand

Nothing

But there she is again, watching in the water

weaving back and forth

taunting him, is she showing him her teeth?

Go ahead

she seems to be saying

go ahead try, I am right here

There must be another nest

Early sky dull, swirling, faint

He keeps his eyes on the water

The lake surface is that tight skin of glass

cold and stretched

Then

She breaks it

Her head first

then her back

Then two, three, four smaller humps behind her

She’s out there with them

clear as anything

Not even hiding

Just out there

Smooth and proud

And he is in the water

before he knows it

Boots sloshing

jeans gone heavy

arms swinging like he can reach them

She sees him

Lifts her head, turns

and is gone

He keeps going

water up to his ribs

breath in his ears

Heart punching

Then nothing

He staggers back to the dock

Lies down hard

a board cuts under the ridge of his shoulder blade

Stays there anyway

Sky turning above

Doesn’t look up

Still damp

hands shaking a little

He sits up

The dock is warming in the morning sun

He looks out over the lake once

Then down at the deck

Starts pulling

First a board at the edge

then another

Doesn’t even go back for tools

just kicks, pulls, wrenches

Rusty nails tear loose with a groan

Old splinters in his palms

Feels good

Works his way in

tearing up the surface

Foam underneath

eaten through in spots

Then

there it is

another hole

wider than the others

darker

He crouches low

Can smell it

Warm earth

nest smell

He’ll come back tonight

Gloves, gag, rocks

He’ll go quiet this time

won’t leave empty-handed

Wait for the night

Even in the house he thinks he can hear them

The high ringing and now underneath it a new sound

little rustlings

nuzzlings

Night comes

Clearer than it’s been in days

Still no stars

The ringing is there

steady

thinned out

stretched

Can’t tell if it’s in his ears or out there

He comes out with the gloves

Canvas duffel he found in the boathouse

Fills the bottom with rocks

Big ones

Fist-size

Doesn’t turn on a light

Doesn’t need one

The dock is stripped

The last hole yawning wide

He gets down

on his side

Elbows in the muck

reaches in slow

Can smell the nest again

wet fur

mold, warmth

Then movement

a tiny one

Then another

soft bodies brushing his knuckles

He grabs two, three, four

five, six, seven

Stuffs them in the bag

Zips it

Bag moves in his hands

He holds it away from his chest

Brings it down to the water

Stands there

bare feet in the muck

Lake like slate

Colors turning pale around the edges

Like dawn but wrong

He can’t throw yet

The bag jerks once

He grips it tighter

Sits down in the chair

Arms wrapped around it

the small animals twist against him

Closes his eyes

He’ll get up the nerve

He will

Limbs heavy

I’ll just doze off a second

then do it

Their little bodies calming against his chest

He awakes to the sound

Tornado siren

Light floods his eyelids

blinding at first

Then the colors

The lake flashes silver

The sky too loud to look at

He looks anyway

The sound isn’t just the ringing anymore

it’s layered

bells sirens cicadas

like all nature screaming

The sky electric blues hot pinks

Oil-slicked and swirling

Too bright too close

The colors come down

The noise builds

Both distant and as near as lips against his cheek

It’s beautiful

Blinding

Too much

Coming for him

Heat in his face

cold tears

Hadn’t noticed them til then.

The bag twitches again

Something moves in him too

A flicker low in his chest

He stands, swings

Lets it go

It slaps the water flat

then disappears

trailing no ripple

Only the sky

Still turning

And he stands

taking it in

The sound moves through him now

like he is water

Just water

No resistance now