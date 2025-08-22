Walter
by Sandolore Sykes
Change in pressure
his ears start ringing the moment he turns down the fire lane to Naganash Lake
Ears plugged, like breathing inside a jar
Must be a low front coming in
He opens his jaw
pops it
doesn’t work
Sky overhead, low, and fast
Hard not to look
—keep the eyes on the pavement—
But the clouds are good
They work like a brim
Blinker still going
One, two, three, four
Let it tick
no one else on the road
He pulls up on the lawn to the cabin, like they always did
His sister Sally said: Take whatever you want
Actually, she said, you could live there
at the cabin instead
like Grandpa did
She just knows he never liked the other house
the one he’s fighting so hard for
hates it
Plaster non-load-bearing pillars
Tweed carpet smelling like plastic
Worked his whole life to pay for it
He looks down at that stump of a left thumb
gave a whole half a thumb for it too
Told Sally he’ll fix what needs fixing
Didn’t answer about the house
but
First to the boathouse, grab the camp chair
The smells hit him
he knows them so well
like they’ve been in him all along
gasoline
wet metal
fermenting leaves
Grandpa’s barometers still hanging on nails
He taps the glass of each
One, two, three, four
Needles jitter
Storm/Fair/Falling
Taps them again
Satisfying sound on the glass
Kids’ life jackets
squirrel-nutted
black-mildewed, webbed
Kids haven’t been there for a decade
Haven’t been to the house much either
Kids are Jenny’s thing
he stays on the side
Now those three empty bedrooms
Nights with too much whiskey
laying in those bunk beds not remembering or thinking
just laying there
He clicks the knob on Grandpa’s transistor
Still works
"Boys of Summer"
He never liked that song
always made a place in his chest go small
I should just let 'em go, but…
Song cuts out
Emergency chord
tinny and layered
“This is the National Weather Service…
irregular atmospheric behavior…
researchers at the Midwestern Atmospheric Lab expect…”
He clicks it off
Rather not know
Walking down to the shore
dull footfalls in his head
hearing his breathing too loud
The dock’s boards are sagging
Nails sticking out
Bits of foam floating in the shallows
Means something’s nesting in there
Sally didn’t bring the dock in last winter
Said
we’re selling
The clouds are still moving fast
He sits
camp chair tilted on uneven boards
Take advantage of the cloud cover
fast-moving gray on gray
The lake surface is agitated can’t see through it
Ripples cross, directionless
Soft, slow rain
Dropping black dots on the surface
Count the ripples as they thin
One, two, three, four
Then his ears pop
the sound, same ringing,
a bell that doesn’t stop
But outside his head now
Like he’s stepped into a much larger room
The sound is out on the lake now
He heaves himself out of the chair mumbling to himself
Better check the damage
Cloudy morning
Time to rake
same one Grandpa used
duct tape around the handle
bent tooth on the end
Twelve strokes
Pause
Twelve more
Water clear today
Can see the shifting weeds
whole mat of milfoil rising and falling, slow
He rakes again
Foam comes up with it
Bits of dock chewed to pulp
Muskrats
Twelve more rakes
He stops
leans on the rake
looks out
Fast clouds, still no sky
Good
A bluegill hovers near the surface
half-shadowed under a spill of algae
like it’s using it for an umbrella
Just hanging there
Not twitching, not darting
Then floating near it
like a bit of paint spill on the surface,
a fleck of green blue
But then it starts shifting
It isn’t floating
It’s a reflection
That damn thing in the sky whatever the hell it is
Puts his fishing hat on
Brim down
Sky out of sight
Back to the rake
but the reflection, the oil-spill slow movement of it
Is the sound louder?
Turns away from the mirrored lake
gets down on his knees
water up to his shoulders
weeds tangling all around him
Reaching under the dock foam gone soft with chewing holes
in the bank
bedding packed tight with leaves
Sawdust-chewed foam tucked in
Tiny kit teeth markings
How many babies will there be?
He holds still
listens
Soft squeaks or movement
barely audible
like wind in a can
Could just be the ringing
Not sure
Back to the boathouse
Going to need traps
humane ones
had a couple back in the day
Might need more
That night: the dream
Slashing open the elk, clean deliberate
Its hide peels like wet paper steaming
But when it falls into his arms he doesn't let go
He cradles its head, presses his face to its neck
sobs racking
He meets her eyes
Dark liquid
Like looking into something with no bottom
He tries to scrape the organs back in
Says I’m sorry again and again
His father and grandfather stand there
Proud?
The organs spill out anyway
but there’s no blood
No guts
Color like oil, slow and curling
Then he looks down and sees the blade
has opened him too
and what spills from him is
lake water
choked with weeds
He wakes in the night
The sound like it’s inside the walls now
One trap sprung
a kit inside shivering
Takes it up onto the shore
Leaves it there in the trap
Says, I'll deal with it in the morning
When morning comes the trap is empty
Morning steam rises from the burrow hole like breath
Mud damp
warm, alive
Gray reflects gray
Perfect glass surface
Thinks about taking out the boat
he used to live for that
Going fishing, the tackle
the hush of it getting away
Now what’s the point
Never could kill anything anyway
just tear open their mouths
and let them drift out to die
The trap being empty irritates him
feels personal
Then he sees her
Muskrat mother, just out there riding the water
her snake grace
the matted curls of her wet oiled coat
dark liquid and knowing
She rolls smooth as rope and vanishes
He sets out to smoke the nest
Builds the fire from scraps
half-rotted pine oil-stained cardboard mildewed newspaper
Gets a good burn going
Shoves it under the dock
Smoke curls thick and gray
blows back at him
Gets in his eyes
His chest chokes him
thick sour wood-tar heat
His temples throb
mouth dry
Reminds him of Grandpa's pipes
the factory forge
His thumb throbs
always aches in the heat
His mind starts filling with pictures he doesn’t want:
Monopoly on the living room floor
yellow butter-soaked popcorn
Where is he?
Another: his father
No point you even having that
Taking the hunting rifle from his hands
Then:
Grandpa snatching the fish hanging
face splotchy
You could've been a nature man
A real man
But…
His brother shaking his head almost smiling
He grabs a warped board, starts pulling
Til its nails break free
He rips up another
then another
Finds that nest, digs it all out with his hand
Nothing
But there she is again, watching in the water
weaving back and forth
taunting him, is she showing him her teeth?
Go ahead
she seems to be saying
go ahead try, I am right here
There must be another nest
Early sky dull, swirling, faint
He keeps his eyes on the water
The lake surface is that tight skin of glass
cold and stretched
Then
She breaks it
Her head first
then her back
Then two, three, four smaller humps behind her
She’s out there with them
clear as anything
Not even hiding
Just out there
Smooth and proud
And he is in the water
before he knows it
Boots sloshing
jeans gone heavy
arms swinging like he can reach them
She sees him
Lifts her head, turns
and is gone
He keeps going
water up to his ribs
breath in his ears
Heart punching
Then nothing
He staggers back to the dock
Lies down hard
a board cuts under the ridge of his shoulder blade
Stays there anyway
Sky turning above
Doesn’t look up
Still damp
hands shaking a little
He sits up
The dock is warming in the morning sun
He looks out over the lake once
Then down at the deck
Starts pulling
First a board at the edge
then another
Doesn’t even go back for tools
just kicks, pulls, wrenches
Rusty nails tear loose with a groan
Old splinters in his palms
Feels good
Works his way in
tearing up the surface
Foam underneath
eaten through in spots
Then
there it is
another hole
wider than the others
darker
He crouches low
Can smell it
Warm earth
nest smell
He’ll come back tonight
Gloves, gag, rocks
He’ll go quiet this time
won’t leave empty-handed
Wait for the night
Even in the house he thinks he can hear them
The high ringing and now underneath it a new sound
little rustlings
nuzzlings
Night comes
Clearer than it’s been in days
Still no stars
The ringing is there
steady
thinned out
stretched
Can’t tell if it’s in his ears or out there
He comes out with the gloves
Canvas duffel he found in the boathouse
Fills the bottom with rocks
Big ones
Fist-size
Doesn’t turn on a light
Doesn’t need one
The dock is stripped
The last hole yawning wide
He gets down
on his side
Elbows in the muck
reaches in slow
Can smell the nest again
wet fur
mold, warmth
Then movement
a tiny one
Then another
soft bodies brushing his knuckles
He grabs two, three, four
five, six, seven
Stuffs them in the bag
Zips it
Bag moves in his hands
He holds it away from his chest
Brings it down to the water
Stands there
bare feet in the muck
Lake like slate
Colors turning pale around the edges
Like dawn but wrong
He can’t throw yet
The bag jerks once
He grips it tighter
Sits down in the chair
Arms wrapped around it
the small animals twist against him
Closes his eyes
He’ll get up the nerve
He will
Limbs heavy
I’ll just doze off a second
then do it
Their little bodies calming against his chest
He awakes to the sound
Tornado siren
Light floods his eyelids
blinding at first
Then the colors
The lake flashes silver
The sky too loud to look at
He looks anyway
The sound isn’t just the ringing anymore
it’s layered
bells sirens cicadas
like all nature screaming
The sky electric blues hot pinks
Oil-slicked and swirling
Too bright too close
The colors come down
The noise builds
Both distant and as near as lips against his cheek
It’s beautiful
Blinding
Too much
Coming for him
Heat in his face
cold tears
Hadn’t noticed them til then.
The bag twitches again
Something moves in him too
A flicker low in his chest
He stands, swings
Lets it go
It slaps the water flat
then disappears
trailing no ripple
Only the sky
Still turning
And he stands
taking it in
The sound moves through him now
like he is water
Just water
No resistance now
Took my breath away! I felt like I've been to this place. Also, any piece that mentions a bluegill, is in the right genre for me. Also, everything Arc said.
Loved this.