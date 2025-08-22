Ferns of Columbo

Ferns of Columbo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Lamont's avatar
Elizabeth Lamont
20h

What a brilliant idea. Looking forward to reading this collection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Well That Ended Badly's avatar
Well That Ended Badly
15h

Thank you for doing this. I still can't for the life of me navigate this app. Nor can I find my place. I seemed to be trapped in an algorithm of beautiful prose instead of humorous horror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon T
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture