Weather Reports
How do we react to the unknown. What does it all mean. If anything.
It's been three months, and no one can explain the atmospheric phenomenon reshaping our sky. So far, it is a largely passive visitor: iridescent cloud veils shimmer from dawn to dusk, while colossal shadow-spires rise after dark and blot out the stars. Some taste metal, others swear a sweet perfume drifts through the air. Harmless so far, yet profoundly distracting, the most unnerving trait is a lilting hum that slides from high to low and back again with no discernible pattern, like distant singing heard from a far away place. Insect, animal, and plant systems seem affected but the evidence is inconsistent and elusive.
Instruments lie, theories multiply, certainty evaporates. Every data capture breeds more questions, and the phenomenon’s intent remains unknowable. Many have adapted to this altered normal; others find their lives bent, transformed, even broken, by its looming presence.
These are the Weather Reports:
Old Tom - by Jay Oatway
Elaine - by Caitriana NicNeacail
The Hymenopterist - J.Kyle Turner
Thom Bergstrom - L.R. Scott
Sora - Olivia McNeilis
Tabby - Honeygloom
Purge - Wildflower
James O - M.P. Fitzgerald
Mayor Percy Thorne Sackett - E.J. Trask
The Widower - Nick Winney
Dolores - Will Boucher
Bird Mother - Zivah Avraham
Jake - A.P. Murphy
James Earl Stockton - Drew Valdez
Shifu David Rosner - Alex Shifman
Emilio - Michael B. Morgan
Theme - Minor Fossil
Gabriel - Daniel O’Donnell
Jenkins - Jessica Maison
Walter - Sandolore Sykes
Elliott - Sam Reid
Hare - James Worth
Winston Ford - Spencer D.W.
Charlie & Trevor - Keith Long
Zanna - Frances Hahn
The Friend - Jon T
Mr. Vasquez - L.L. Ford
George Ferris - S.L. Linton
Elizabeth - E.B. Howard
Randal - Hamish Kavanagh
Duke Benny - Mike Duffy
Luca - Jamie Dibs
The Archeologist - Aristotle Evangelos
The We - ConJurD
Jenny Darke - Garen Marie
Kaldi - Stephen Cozo
The Shipbuilder - Shane Bzdok
Sybill - Zani D
yGOR - miter
The Mad Scientist - Michael S. Atkinson
Alex Houston - S.M. Osborne
Mister President - JLG Noga
Lightning Immaculate - Andy Futuro
The Ranger - Brennen Costa
John Bull - Sean Thomas McDonnell
Birdie - M.E. Beckley
Thank you to all the collaborators and their expansive talents!
