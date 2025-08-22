How do we react to the unknown. What does it all mean. If anything.

It's been three months, and no one can explain the atmospheric phenomenon reshaping our sky. So far, it is a largely passive visitor: iridescent cloud veils shimmer from dawn to dusk, while colossal shadow-spires rise after dark and blot out the stars. Some taste metal, others swear a sweet perfume drifts through the air. Harmless so far, yet profoundly distracting, the most unnerving trait is a lilting hum that slides from high to low and back again with no discernible pattern, like distant singing heard from a far away place. Insect, animal, and plant systems seem affected but the evidence is inconsistent and elusive.

Instruments lie, theories multiply, certainty evaporates. Every data capture breeds more questions, and the phenomenon’s intent remains unknowable. Many have adapted to this altered normal; others find their lives bent, transformed, even broken, by its looming presence.