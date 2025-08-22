Weather Reports Theme
by Minor Fossil
This Weather Reports theme is an ambient piece that is a little mysterious, but still hopeful. Synthesizers and strings provide harmony while a piano lends a sparse melody. Underneath it all is a rhythmic bass.
Very cool, I might open this in another tab to listen to this more in the background while I read the other stories
Can't get enough of that synth bass. This is great writing music, too!