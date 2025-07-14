I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately. Do we write about what really scares us? Or do we subconciously avoid that subject. Does our lizard brain play tricks on us and steers us out of the way.

I used to think that I was writing from that unsettling place that disturbed me and made me uncomfortable. And that writing about it was me trying understand that fear. But I’m not so sure.

Yes it’s easy to say it’s the unknown. Some ambiguous feeling of dread lurking in the darkness of what we don’t know. But what if we went a little further. What’s in there that we fear. That we dare not confront. What if we wrote about that? Could we do it?

My challenge is to write a story that you can’t finish because it scares you too much. Head in that direction and see what happens. Notice the changes as you write. Share your experience.

Let’s get uncomfortable—I think it can only make us stronger writers.

