Ferns of Columbo

Shattered Mind
1d

When I was younger I had a bad temper that I did not control very well and I was always scared of where that would take me if I kept following that path. I was surrounded by violent people that admired violent behaviour and I had to change my environment to change my behaviour. I already wrote a story based on that and found it kind of depressing, but it reminded me of how much better my life is now.

Jennifer James
1d

Thanks for including my work Jon!

I like your writing challenge. The act of writing what really scares us can feel confrontational. Maybe if we get used to confrontation on the page, it'll be easier to deal with it in real life.

© 2025 Jon T
