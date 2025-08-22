Does it know it's evil? Does it slip off the precipice of madness with a simple whistling wind?



We sat across from one another. A shitty little cafeteria, aboard the oil rig Dierdre. We were the last two aboard, me and Slyvia; everyone just called her Oli. Months and no oil was pulled. Months and crewmember after crewmember left. We each had no immediate family, no wives or husbands. In reality, we only had each other. So we stayed. Despite the weather, both inclement and anomalous. We stayed.

The entirety of the Dierdre shifted in the tumultuous ocean as we clung to our plastic trays filled with shit slop we were left to eat until another supply barge came our way. We were tasked with maintenance, it's what we were hired for, and even with the rig as dry as it was (at least when it came to oil.) We kept the lights on, kept the siding from rusting and falling off into those frozen, frothing jaws below. The Dierdre had been our home, just ours, going on two months now.

“You think this storm’s tied to everything else? She said through a mouthful of what looked like carrots and corn.

“Nah, I just think the ocean will always be like this. Doesn't matter if the sky turns fucking purple, and pisses vinegar. Storms will still rage. Unlucky for us.” She smiles, catching a piece of corn with her tongue before it flipped off her lip.

“What do you hear?” She followed. The anomaly came with a noise, it was a good question, one I hadn't thought of. Do we all hear the same thing? It's not like we had a massive sample size, and cut off from everyone else besides the barnacle encrusted crewmen that delivered our supplies.

“You first,” I said through a piece of bread that was closer to a brick at this point.

“It's calming. Like the beginning of a lullaby. Always present. White noise to sleep too.” She smiled. She always looked for beauty in the bleak. I chose to ignore the question. As of late, the noise, the colors had been getting to me. Annoying me. Upsetting me. Like my mind knew they didn't belong, or didn't want to believe they belonged. Even as we carried on I could see that swirling color, like an oil slick through the rain and lightning. It covered everything, like a shroud over crackling electricity.

“Well, let's keep hoping this will all let up soon.” I tore another chunk off the brick. She gave a smile out of the corner of her almost too perfect for an oil rig lips. She knew I slipped the question, she was too sweet to push it further. I could only return a crooked smile back. Why did she like me?



Does it know?



The steel table reflected the flash of lightning that split the sky just outside the row of rain soaked windows. With the overcast evening turning to white in the spaces between seconds, it embedded the colors into my vision, like staring at the sun. Remnants of it lingered in my sight as the darkness flooded back. I shook my head and clenched my eyelids trying to shake loose that infecting swirling madness.

“You want to go to your place or mine?” She smiled again, same as before but those pretty green eyes leaked lust. We had been stuck on this oil rig for months, of course we took advantage of that privacy. We still got our work done, but if we ended the day with a good fuck, who was to say it was wrong?

Nearly every night we punctuated the day the same way. The kind of sex that makes you rethink your life. The kind of sex that makes you think, “what could I do, to do only this for the rest of my life.” Every time I was inside her, those green eyes looking at me, I forgot about the state of the world. When I heard us breathing, moaning. That insistent noise faded. The tapping of the rain on metal echoing into the dorms accenting the silence between each thrust.

“Fuck me.” She exhaled. Hearing those words always drove me insane. She would always begin to repeat it as she towed the line of an orgasm.

“Fuck me.” Under all the layers of noise I started to feel that ever present unremitting sound under the surface. Like hearing your parents fighting past the rock music in your headphones. It never left, just went deeper.

Does it know?

“Kill me.” I stopped as if all my muscles locked at once. Her eyes closed, her breath heavy. Her chest falling and rising rapidly.

“Kill me.” Her eyes opened. Her comforting green eyes bled that oil slick of colors, radiating outward and reflecting off the metal bed frame. It felt like time had stopped, those chromatic aberrations she wore as eyes staring into me.



Has it slipped off the precipice?



“Kill me.” As if pulled at by puppet strings I wrapped both hands around her delicate, begging throat. Forcing my thumbs into her flesh until the shadows accentuated its deformation like clay. I didn't hear the rain anymore, I didn't feel her warmth against me. Just that tone, and her skin crushing against my thumbs. Then, a flash of pain. The world flashed white as her fist struck the left side of my face, throwing me off the bunk. Like the fading at the end of a song, the tone left and was replaced with the rain, my rapid breathing and her broken trust leaking from her eyes.

“Get the fuck out.” She yelled. I didn't know how I could try to explain, try to reason with her and myself. I sat on my knees as if before God, in utter confusion. That brief moment I could see my strings and they glistened in all the colors of the rainbow, and resonated taught with madness laced shepherd tones.

I held out both my hands. They were the culprits, not me. Never me. I wouldn't ever want to harm her.

“Ford, you need to leave.” A resolute tone whittled down to shaking fear. Distancing herself from me with the formality of my last name. The shaking tone accented with coughs wrought by the violence she had endured. My violence.

“I didn't mean to, Oli. It was the sound. It suffocated everything and…” Before I could continue the ramblings that my synapses fired off like fireworks, she cut me short.

“You did mean to.” The pale delicate skin around her neck was already cascading into a multicolor bruise. Those green eyes locked on me, bare, confused in prayer on her floor.

The lightning flashed across the canvas of my reality. Painting it in brilliant luminous colorful infection. The sound drowned by the approaching thunder and beating of my own heart. As those two things faded to it once again. Her mouth moved.

“Try harder.” Her eyes still held anger, but her lips curled in elation. I stood to confront the dissonance of her eyes and lips. She recoiled back towards her desk, clamoring across it like a rock climber for purchase. As my hands made contact with her again, a sharp pain flew through my body as the light snuffed out her green eyes and replaced it with iridescent madness.

I could feel her weight shift in my hands like a car crash as she was thrown to the floor. Hot life coated my left leg, the handle of her diving knife sticking from just above my pelvis. I was not me, she was not her. In the same motion of pulling the knife free from my drooling red nest. I embedded it in the third space of her ribs. Not once, or twice. Dozens of times, pulled and replaced again. Her body pushed and pulled with the friction of the knife catching on bone. Straddling her as she once did me in pleasure, I did now in puppeteered violence. Each stab shone light through the wound that matched the colors in the sky, the colors in an oil spill. A bright red oil spill. Though her lips moved I heard nothing besides that oppressive tone, and the whispered words in her voice therein.



“Simple whistling wind.”



By the time everything came to a stop. The light flickered from her wounds, from her eyes like an old lightbulb within its own death throes. The floor pooled with her sanguine syrup and I bore the same color across my bare flesh. I fell back, shaking involuntarily. Her green eyes locked to me like a judge and jury and a hungry executioner. The lightning flashed across the room, within the reignition of colors and a growing distant voice. Cosmic palettes across my vision, those pretty green eyes sewn into them.

I broke from my position, running from the room, my mutilated shame, the haunting eyes. I ran through the biting rain and flashing thunder. The blood mixed with the ice cold water across my skin. The strings that held me up had been cut. Forced to do their bidding and now set free to deal with what it had done. Each foot fall landed hard against freezing wet concrete, until they didn't. They found open air at the edge of the helipad. My stomach rose in fear, my heart fluttered in turn, my mind begged it to be true.

I fell from the side of that swaying behemoth. The plunge of seconds took me a lifetime. A lifetime trapped within that room with those green eyes locked on me. The cold flash and all-encompassing black was longed for.

Broken across the impact, limp and feelings rinsed with the blood I bore as clothes. I sunk within the roil of blues and flash streaked all hues. Pulled under now that my strings were long cut. In that encroaching black I could see the green eyes as a whale through the fog that obscured.



“Does it know it's evil?”

Spencer D.W cultivates a cult of horror. Cosmic, body and injects horror into everything else he can.













